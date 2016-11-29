Try Microsoft Edge, a fast and secure browser that's designed for Windows 10Get started
ENUS\amd64\MSEInstall.exe
14.4 MB
ENUS\x86\MSEInstall.exe
11.7 MB
4.10.0209.0
11/29/2016
Windows 7, Windows Vista
