Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID NEW

Hidden Fingerprint SensorOur vision was to blend the Fingerprint reader into a keyboard, so it would appear to be any other key.
We iterated relentlessly to improve each layer, making sure they came together to create a flawless typing experience that felt like any other key.
Thin & StrongMicrosoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID’s aluminum frame makes it not only of the highest quality, but heavy and virtually indestructible. It’s low profile, sleek design makes it an understated but elegant workhorse.
Flawless experience, wired or wirelessThe option of using Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID as either a wireless/wired interface gives connection options, making it more appealing to commercial audiences. We optimized the Bluetooth paring experience, enabling automatic pairing when you connect the cable at first OOBE.
Connection Interface
Bluetooth Low Energy compatible 4.0 / 4.1
Wireless frequency
2.4 GHz frequency range
Wireless range
50 feet (15 meters) in open air, up to 23 feet (7 meters) in office environment typical
Compatibility
Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8
Microsoft Windows 10 phone
Android 4.4.2-5.0
Mac OS 10.10.5/10.11.1, and 10.11.4
IOS8.1-9.2.1
Device must support Bluetooth® 4.0 or higher
Dimensions
Length: 16.57 inches (420.9 millimeters)
Width: 4.43 inches (112.6 millimeters)
Height: 0.76 inches (19.3 millimeters)
Weight
14.79 ounces (419.3 grams) includes 2 AAA alkaline batteries; battery weight may vary
Battery Type and Quantity
Rechargeable battery (included)
Battery life
Up to 2 months on full charge
Warranty
1-year limited warranty
Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID
Need help?
Operating systems
Use this compatibility chart to find out if the Microsoft Modern Mouse works with your operating system.
Windows
Mac OS X
Android
iOS
Win 10 64 bit
Mac OS 10.10.5
Android 5.0, Nexus 9
iOS 9
Win 10 32 bit
Mac OS 10.11.1
Android 4.4.4, Nexus 5
iOS 8
Win 8.1 32 bit
Mac OS 10.11.4
Android 4.2
Win 8.1 64 bit
Win 8 32 bit
Win 8 64 bit
Win 7 32 bit
Win 7 64 bit
Win RT 8.1
Win RT 8
Windows
Win 10 64 bit
Win 10 32 bit
Win 8.1 32 bit
Win 8.1 64 bit
Win 8 32 bit
Win 8 64 bit
Win 7 32 bit
Win 7 64 bit
Win RT 8.1
Win RT 8
Mac OS X
Mac OS 10.10.5
Mac OS 10.11.1
Mac OS 10.11.4
Android
Android 5.0, Nexus 9
Android 4.4.4, Nexus 5
Android 4.2
iOS
iOS 9
iOS 8
