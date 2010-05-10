  • Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID

Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID NEW

Part #: EKZ-00001

MSRP

$129.99

Coming soon
  • Microsoft Windows Logo
  • Bluetooth Smart Technology Logo
 
 

Hidden Fingerprint Sensor

Our vision was to blend the Fingerprint reader into a keyboard, so it would appear to be any other key.

We iterated relentlessly to improve each layer, making sure they came together to create a flawless typing experience that felt like any other key.

Thin & Strong

Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID’s aluminum frame makes it not only of the highest quality, but heavy and virtually indestructible. It’s low profile, sleek design makes it an understated but elegant workhorse.

Flawless experience, wired or wireless

The option of using Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID as either a wireless/wired interface gives connection options, making it more appealing to commercial audiences. We optimized the Bluetooth paring experience, enabling automatic pairing when you connect the cable at first OOBE.

1

Connection Interface

Bluetooth Low Energy compatible 4.0 / 4.1

2

Wireless frequency

2.4 GHz frequency range

3

Wireless range

50 feet (15 meters) in open air, up to 23 feet (7 meters) in office environment typical

4

Compatibility

Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8
Microsoft Windows 10 phone
Android 4.4.2-5.0
Mac OS 10.10.5/10.11.1, and 10.11.4
IOS8.1-9.2.1
Device must support Bluetooth® 4.0 or higher

 

Dimensions

Length: 16.57 inches (420.9 millimeters)

Width: 4.43 inches (112.6 millimeters)

Height: 0.76 inches (19.3 millimeters)

Weight

14.79 ounces (419.3 grams) includes 2 AAA alkaline batteries; battery weight may vary

Battery Type and Quantity

Rechargeable battery (included)

Battery life

Up to 2 months on full charge

Warranty

1-year limited warranty

Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID

Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID

Operating systems

Use this compatibility chart to find out if the Microsoft Modern Mouse works with your operating system.

Compatible Compatible Not Compatible Not Compatible Limited Functionality Limited Functionality

Windows

Mac OS X

Android

iOS

Win 10 64 bit

Compatible

Mac OS 10.10.5

Compatible

Android 5.0, Nexus 9

Compatible

iOS 9

Compatible

Win 10 32 bit

Compatible

Mac OS 10.11.1

Compatible

Android 4.4.4, Nexus 5

Compatible

iOS 8

Compatible

Win 8.1 32 bit

Compatible

Mac OS 10.11.4

Compatible

Android 4.2

Compatible

Win 8.1 64 bit

Compatible

Win 8 32 bit

Compatible

Win 8 64 bit

Compatible

Win 7 32 bit

Not Compatible

Win 7 64 bit

Not Compatible

Win RT 8.1

Compatible

Win RT 8

Compatible

