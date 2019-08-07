Microsoft brings best-in-class productivity apps and services to Samsung devices

Today at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Microsoft and Samsung shared their vision for the future of productivity, which brings Microsoft’s best-in-class productivity apps and services to the new Samsung Galaxy Note10 phones.

Natively integrated with OneDrive and Outlook, and with access to Your Phone, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps, the Galaxy Note10 phones will help you get more done right out of the box.

Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Book S PC, developed in partnership with Microsoft and Qualcomm. The Galaxy Book S, coming this fall in select markets, runs on Windows 10 and offers Gigabit LTE connectivity to the cloud.

As Satya Nadella said today, our ambition is to help people be more productive on any device, anywhere—and the combination of our intelligent experiences with Samsung’s powerful new devices, including Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+, make this a reality.

For more details, read the full announcement. And visit the Microsoft Store online or in person to preorder and experience the new Galaxy Note10.