CES 2020—new commercial devices unveiled by Microsoft partners Acer, Dell, HP, and Lenovo

As customers think about more about security and mobility, new devices from Acer, Dell, HP, and Lenovo—announced this week at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas—provide a productive, secure experience for on-the-go professionals.

Acer

Acer introduced the TravelMate P6, a durable, thin-and-light notebook and the TravelMate P2, a modern device for an increasingly mobile workforce.

The TravelMate P6 battery can be charged up to 50 percent in less than 45 minutes making it an excellent choice for professionals on the go. The 180-hinge allows users to lay it flat to easily share the screen. In addition, the TravelMate P6 is certified for Microsoft Teams and delivers crystal-clear videoconferencing via a four-mic array that picks up vocals from up to 6.5 feet away. The TravelMate P6 also offers powerful security features, including Windows Hello, which allows users to sign in using fingerprint or facial recognition.

The TravelMate P2 features high-speed connectivity, all-day battery life, and is easy to deploy and manage. The TravelMate P2 is built with connectivity at the forefront making it a reliable choice for mobile workers. And a wide host of customization options enables the TravelMate P2 to adapt to work on anything.

Both the TravelMate P6 and P2 run Windows 10 Pro. To learn more, visit Acer.com.

Dell

Dell Technologies introduced the Latitude 9510, the world’s smallest and lightest commercial 15-inch PC, which easily fits into a small work bag. At only 3.2 pounds, professionals can travel light without carrying extra weight of battery chargers, adapters, or speakerphone pucks needed for a work day. The Latitude 9510 includes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve battery life based on charge patterns and power usage, as well as launch frequently used applications faster. In addition, users can sign in quickly and securely with Windows Hello.

The Latitude 9510 runs on Windows 10 Pro and will be available globally March 26, 2020. Learn more at Dell.com.

HP

HP announced the HP Elite Dragonfly, the first world’s laptop with built-in Tile technology, which allows users to easily find a lost notebook. Running on Windows 10 Pro, the HP Elite Dragonfly is made with ocean bound plastic material with more than 82 percent of the mechanical parts made from recycled materials. HP Elite Dragonfly with optional Tile integration and HP Sure View Reflect is expected to be available starting February 2020. HP Elite Dragonfly with 5G and latest processor is expected to be available later in the summer. Visit HP, Inc. for more information.

Lenovo

Lenovo announced the ThinkPad X1 Fold, and ThinkBook Plus, both designed to improve productivity on the go.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold offers a new form factor giving professionals—who frequently switch between phone, tablet, and laptop—multiple ways to use the PC without compromising on performance or screen size. Built from a combination of lightweight alloys and carbon fibre and covered in a leather folio cover, the ThinkPad X1 Fold can easily slip into the smallest of bags. Running Windows 10 Pro, the ThinkPad X1 Fold offers the durability and reliability users expect from any ThinkPad.

The ThinkBook Plus features an innovative e-Ink display on the cover, so users can take notes or create illustrations with the digital pen and then sync to Microsoft OneNote. In addition, essential notifications can be received when the lid is closed allowing users to stay focused during meetings. The ThinkBook Plus leverages the power of Windows 10 to quickly launch apps and Smart Power On simplifies Windows Hello authentication with the fingerprint integrated into the power button.

To learn more about these and other devices announced today, visit Lenovo.com.