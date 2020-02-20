Microsoft Office 365 and Dynamics 365 now available from new German datacenter regions

Microsoft Office 365 and Dynamics 365 are now available for organizations and enterprises from our new cloud datacenters in Germany, building on the late 2019 availability of Azure from our German new cloud regions. This is the first new datacenter launch by Microsoft in 2020, continuing a series of datacenter openings with United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Switzerland also coming online in the last 9 months. This year, we will continue to extend our global offerings by delivering Office 365 and Dynamics 365 and Power Platform from new datacenter regions in Norway.

Microsoft is continuously making new investments in local infrastructure in response to growing customer demand as more industry leaders choose Microsoft’s cloud services to further their digital transformations. The new regions are designed to address the evolving needs of German customers with a range of innovative regional Microsoft cloud services to enable their businesses to move faster and achieve more. The new datacenter regions offer Microsoft’s full featured global cloud offering, full connectivity to our global cloud network, and customer data residency in Germany. This provides our customers with trusted cloud services that help them meet local compliance and policy requirements. In addition, replication of customer data in multiple datacenters across Germany gives customers reliable in-country services for business continuity in both pure cloud and hybrid scenarios.

Office 365, the world’s leading cloud-based productivity solution, helps customers enable the modern workplace and empower their employees with real-time collaboration and cloud-powered intelligence while maintaining security, compliance, and in-country customer data residency. Microsoft’s cloud-based productivity solutions provide email, collaboration, conferencing, enterprise social networking, and business intelligence. Microsoft Teams, in addition to Exchange Online, Sharepoint Online, and OneDrive for Business, are all delivered from the new German datacenter regions with local customer data storage.

In addition, Microsoft’s suite of intelligent business applications and tools that include Dynamics 365 Customer Service, Dynamics 365 Field Service, Dynamics 365 Sales and Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation are now open for first customers and partners and will be successively available for further customers in the coming months. Power BI, Power Automate, Power Apps, and Dynamics 365 for Finance and Supply Chain Management will follow later.

We see German organizations of all sizes and across all industries currently investing in new ways of empowering their employees with modern tools to enable secure, flexible, and mobile working that fosters collaboration. Office 365 from the Microsoft cloud in Germany is already seeing strong demand, especially with the new opportunity to store customer data at rest locally.

In-country data residency for core customer data helps Office 365 customers meet regulatory requirements, which is particularly important and relevant in industries such as financial services and public sector. This latest step will enable organizations and enterprises adopting Office 365 to accelerate their digital transformation journey. Some of the initial customers embracing this opportunity in the German regions include SAP, Deutsche Bank, ADAC, and Rohde & Schwarz.

“The general availability of Office 365 and Dynamics 365 via the new datacenter regions marks a significant step in the development of cloud computing in Germany. For many partners and customers, the local storage of their data remains a very high priority—whether for geopolitical or emotional reasons. This barrier has now been overcome and we expect further significant boost for the already fast-growing cloud market.” —Florian Gerken, Senior Manager, Ingram Micro Distribution GmbH

“The Staff Department IT and Digitization is very much looking forward to the strategic and operative cooperation with Microsoft. By outsourcing large parts of our cloud management, we will be able to offer the countless volunteers in our diocese, but also the employees in the administration as well as in our approximately 1,000 parishes and numerous kindergartens, completely new opportunities for collaboration, including the development of own applications. This partnership will take the digitalization of the diocese a big step further. With Microsoft as a strategic partner, we have developed a very sustainable concept, which is also based on very high security standards.” —Dr. Rudolf Scheid, Head of Staff Department IT and Digitization, Diocese of Augsburg

The new cloud regions in Germany are connected to Microsoft’s other regions via our global network, one of the largest and most innovative on the planet—spanning more than 100,000 miles (161,000 kilometers) of terrestrial fiber and subsea cable systems to deliver services to customers.

With this latest development bringing Office 365 and Dynamics 365 to the German datacenter regions, Microsoft enables companies of all sizes to drive their digital transformation while meeting local security and compliance requirements—to drive innovation and realize the benefits of the cloud.

