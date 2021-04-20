Bad Dream: Coma

Entertainment Software Rating Board MATURE 17+
Intense Violence, Blood, Crude Humor

Welcome to Bad Dream: Coma. A point&click game where unique minimalistic art style creates an unforgettable and atmospheric experience. Travel through the surreal and disturbing dreamland where everything depends on your actions. You can't die but you can suffer greatly... TIP OF THE ICEBERG The game is designed in the "action-reaction" way and there are no obvious choices. Beat the game once and then be curious "What if I would do it differently". Sometimes it's something small but from time to time you'll see huge differences. The smallest things can be the most rewarding. DARK, SAD AND DISTURBING WORLD Visit the place known from the previous chapters of the Bad Dream Series. Encounter well-known creatures in their new form, or find a way to erase them from your memory and turn this dream to the peaceful nap. * highly atmospheric world created with simple yet beautiful graphic design, and carefully selected sounds * non-linear gameplay with high replayability * hidden content for curious players * original soundtrack

Original price was $9.99, current price $7.99
20% off • 8 days left

Bad Dream: Coma

 
Overview System Requirements

Description

Welcome to Bad Dream: Coma. A point&click game where unique minimalistic art style creates an unforgettable and atmospheric experience. Travel through the surreal and disturbing dreamland where everything depends on your actions. You can't die but you can suffer greatly... TIP OF THE ICEBERG The game is designed in the "action-reaction" way and there are no obvious choices. Beat the game once and then be curious "What if I would do it differently". Sometimes it's something small but from time to time you'll see huge differences. The smallest things can be the most rewarding. DARK, SAD AND DISTURBING WORLD Visit the place known from the previous chapters of the Bad Dream Series. Encounter well-known creatures in their new form, or find a way to erase them from your memory and turn this dream to the peaceful nap. * highly atmospheric world created with simple yet beautiful graphic design, and carefully selected sounds * non-linear gameplay with high replayability * hidden content for curious players * original soundtrack

Screenshots

Enter your date of birth

You may not access this content

Additional information

Published by

Ultimate Games

Developed by

Desert Fox

Release date

4/20/2021

Age rating

For ages 17 and up

Category

Other

Installation

Install on your home Xbox One console plus have access when you’re connected to your Microsoft account.


Report this product

Sign in to report this game to Microsoft