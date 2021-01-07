NOTES: - This game is online co-op only and requires a microphone. - Thanks to the Friend Pass, any of your friends can play with you for free. - Cross-platform play enabled It takes two to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure. Pair up with a friend as Agent or Hacker—with only your voices to connect you—and work together to bring a hi-tech global menace to its knees. Game features: CO-OP PUZZLE SOLVING – Combine skill sets from different points of view to overcome challenges focused on communication, not difficulty. These missions cannot be completed alone. THRILLING ESPIONAGE – Investigate, hack and infiltrate while executing missions across the globe. Live out your ultimate “Hollywood” spy fantasy! HI-TECH TOOLS – Experience the visual splendor and technological advances of a hyper-connected world built around augmented reality. FRIENDLY BANTER – Constant communication makes for both heartfelt and hilarious moments. It’s all about sharing your voice. Multiplayer options: FRIEND PASS – If you own Operation: Tango, any of your friends can play with you for free. All they need to do is download the Operation: Tango Friend Pass on their platform of choice. It takes two to save the world, but it only takes one to pay for it. CROSS-PLATFORM PLAY – Operation: Tango can be played with a person who is not playing on the same platform as you. Practical, isn't it?

Show More