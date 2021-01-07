Capabilities
Description
NOTES: - This game is online co-op only and requires a microphone. - Thanks to the Friend Pass, any of your friends can play with you for free. - Cross-platform play enabled It takes two to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure. Pair up with a friend as Agent or Hacker—with only your voices to connect you—and work together to bring a hi-tech global menace to its knees. Game features: CO-OP PUZZLE SOLVING – Combine skill sets from different points of view to overcome challenges focused on communication, not difficulty. These missions cannot be completed alone. THRILLING ESPIONAGE – Investigate, hack and infiltrate while executing missions across the globe. Live out your ultimate “Hollywood” spy fantasy! HI-TECH TOOLS – Experience the visual splendor and technological advances of a hyper-connected world built around augmented reality. FRIENDLY BANTER – Constant communication makes for both heartfelt and hilarious moments. It’s all about sharing your voice. Multiplayer options: FRIEND PASS – If you own Operation: Tango, any of your friends can play with you for free. All they need to do is download the Operation: Tango Friend Pass on their platform of choice. It takes two to save the world, but it only takes one to pay for it. CROSS-PLATFORM PLAY – Operation: Tango can be played with a person who is not playing on the same platform as you. Practical, isn't it?
Additional information
Published byClever Plays
CopyrightCopyright 2021 Clever Plays Studio. All rights reserved.
Developed byClever Plays
Release date7/1/2021
Age ratingFor ages 10 and up
CategoryAction & adventure
Language supportedEnglish (United States)
