The Sinking City® is an adventure and investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft, the master of Horror. The half-submerged city of Oakmont is gripped by supernatural forces. You're a private investigator, and you have to uncover the truth of what has possessed the city… and the minds of its inhabitants. - An oppressive atmosphere and story inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft. - A vast open world that can be explored on foot, by boat, in a diving suit… - High replay value thanks to an open investigation system: each case can be solved in a number of ways, with different possible endings depending on your actions. - An arsenal of weapons from the 1920s with which to take on nightmarish creatures. - Manage your mental health to untangle the truth behind the madness.

Show More