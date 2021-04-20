Optimized for Series X and S

The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S

Entertainment Software Rating Board MATURE 17+
Blood and Gore, Suggestive Themes, Violence

The Sinking City is an adventure and investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft, the master of Horror.

$49.99Offers in-app purchases
+ Offers in-app purchases

The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S

$49.99+
Overview System Requirements

Description

The Sinking City® is an adventure and investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft, the master of Horror. The half-submerged city of Oakmont is gripped by supernatural forces. You're a private investigator, and you have to uncover the truth of what has possessed the city… and the minds of its inhabitants. - An oppressive atmosphere and story inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft. - A vast open world that can be explored on foot, by boat, in a diving suit… - High replay value thanks to an open investigation system: each case can be solved in a number of ways, with different possible endings depending on your actions. - An arsenal of weapons from the 1920s with which to take on nightmarish creatures. - Manage your mental health to untangle the truth behind the madness.

Screenshots

Enter your date of birth

You may not access this content

What's new in this version

- 60 frames per second - Improved graphical fidelity - Significantly faster loading times - New quests

Features

  • Lovecraft
  • Open world
  • Detective
  • Investigation
  • Horror

Additional information

Published by

Frogwares

Copyright

© 2019 - 2021. Frogwares Ireland Ltd. All rights reserved. “The Sinking City” is a registered trademark of Frogwares Ireland Ltd. All rights reserved.

Developed by

Frogwares

Release date

4/28/2021

Age rating

For ages 17 and up


In-app purchases

Price range: $4.99 to $12.99

Installation

Install on your home Xbox One console plus have access when you’re connected to your Microsoft account.

Language supported

English (United States)
Русский (Россия)
Українська (Україна)
Français (France)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Italiano (Italia)
Español (España, Alfabetización Internacional)
Polski (Polska)
Čeština (Česká Republika)
日本語 (日本)
한국어(대한민국)
中文(中国)
中文(香港特別行政區)
Português (Brasil)
Türkçe (Türkiye)
العربية (المملكة العربية السعودية)




Report this product

Sign in to report this game to Microsoft