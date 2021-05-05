Description
The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition is a tribute to the awesome geekery that was born in the last four decades, and to the classic 2D point-and-click adventures from the ‘90s. Each dialogue, scene, background, or item in the game pays homage to the nerd and pop culture you grew up with; from the most evident reference to the most hidden ones. The game is a 2D point-and-click adventure inspired by pillars of the genre like "Monkey Island", "Day of the Tentacle" and "Sam & Max: Hit the Road". It is stuffed with dozens of funny characters and places, a crazy atmosphere, a pinch of dark humor, and lots of puzzles to solve. If you loved Guybrush or Manuel Calavera then you’ll be happy to meet Skinny, the main character overflowing your adventures with sarcasm, cynicism and breakthroughs of the fourth wall. Skinny is a young boy who was accidentally killed by his best friend, Ronald. After the murder, Skinny’s dead body is brought back to life by mystical forces, which bound him to live forever in Ronald’s wardrobe—now, that’s what I call a skeleton in the closet! To save his best friend’s soul from eternal damnation, Skinny will need to reveal himself and convince Ronald to face his guilt.
Features
- A blast from the past, with hundreds of references to pop and geek culture
- More than 40 hand-illustrated locations drawn in a modern art style
- More than 70 crazier-than-ever characters
- More than 30 music tracks
- 24 hidden achievements to unlock
- Dozens of entertaining puzzles
- Superb voice acting in two different languages (English and Italian)
Additional information
Published byCINIC Games
Copyright© Copyright 2017-2021 CINIC Games. All rights reserved.
Developed byCINIC Games
Release date5/5/2021
Age ratingFor ages 13 and up
CategoryAction & adventure
InstallationInstall on your home Xbox One console plus have access when you’re connected to your Microsoft account.
This product needs to be installed on your internal hard drive.