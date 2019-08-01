Microsoft is expanding its support for academic researchers through the new Microsoft Investigator Fellowship. This fellowship is designed to empower researchers of all disciplines who plan to make an impact with research and teaching using the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform.

From predicting traffic jams to advancing the Internet of Things, Azure has continued to evolve with the times, and this fellowship aims to keep Azure at the forefront of new ideas in the cloud computing space. Similarly evolving, Microsoft fellowships have a long history of supporting researchers, seeking to promote diversity and promising academic research in the field of computing. This fellowship is an addition to this legacy that highlights the significance of Azure in education, both now and into the future.

Full-time faculty at degree-granting colleges or universities in the United States who hold PhDs are eligible to apply. This fellowship supports faculty who are currently conducting research, advising graduate students, teaching in a classroom, and plan to or currently use Microsoft Azure in research, teaching, or both.

Fellows will receive $100,000 annually for two years to support their research. Fellows will also be invited to attend multiple events during this time, where they will make connections with other faculty from leading universities and Microsoft. They will have the opportunity to participate in the greater academic community as well. Members of the cohort will also be offered various training and certification opportunities.

When reviewing the submissions, Microsoft will evaluate the proposed future research and teaching impact of Azure. This will include consideration of how the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform will be leveraged in size, scope, or unique ways for research, teaching, or both.

Candidates should submit their proposals directly on the fellowship website by August 16, 2019. Recipients will be announced in September 2019.

We encourage you to submit your proposal! For more information on the Microsoft Investigator Fellowship, please check out the fellowship website.