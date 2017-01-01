Seeing AI

A free app that narrates the world around you. Designed for the low vision community, this research project harnesses the power of AI to describe people, text and objects

DOWNLOAD FOR IOS
WATCH VIDEO

Complete multiple tasks with one app

Switch between channels to tune the description of what’s in front of the camera.

Short Text

Speaks text as soon as it appears in front of the camera

Documents

Provides audio guidance to capture a printed page, and recognizes the text, along with its original formatting

Products

Gives audio beeps to help locate barcodes and then scans them to identify products

Person

Recognize friends and describes people around you, including their emotions

Scene

An experimental feature to describe the scene around you

Currency

Identify currency bills when paying with cash. (Coming soon)

Intelligently Built

Seeing AI is a Microsoft research project that brings together the power of the cloud and AI to deliver an intelligent app, designed to help you navigate your day.

A smiling man holding a white cane in one hand, and a smart phone in the other

Turns the visual world into an audible experience

With this intelligent camera app, just hold up your phone and hear information about the world around you

A smart phone with Seeing AI app running and pointing towards a person at a restaurant. The app suggests she is a 25 year old woman with black hair looking happy. Credit: Tyler Mussetter

Recognize friends and their facial expressions

Recognize and locate the faces of people you're with, as well as facial characteristics, approximate age, emotion, and more

Close up of a smart phone with Seeing AI app set to the Short Text channel and pointing towards an envelope to capture the name and address. Credit: Tyler Mussetter

Read text quickly

Hear short amounts of text instantly and get audio guidance to capture full documents

Get to know Seeing AI

Checkout these tutorial videos to learn more about the channels available within the app

Placeholder with grey background and dimension watermark without any imagery

Seeing AI

Turning the visual world into an audible experience.

DOWNLOAD FOR IOS
Placeholder with grey background and dimension watermark without any imagery

Learn more about Microsoft's investment in AI

LEARN MORE