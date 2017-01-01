Seeing AI
A free app that narrates the world around you. Designed for the low vision community, this research project harnesses the power of AI to describe people, text and objectsWATCH VIDEO
Complete multiple tasks with one app
Switch between channels to tune the description of what’s in front of the camera.
Short Text
Speaks text as soon as it appears in front of the camera
Documents
Provides audio guidance to capture a printed page, and recognizes the text, along with its original formatting
Products
Gives audio beeps to help locate barcodes and then scans them to identify products
Person
Recognize friends and describes people around you, including their emotions
Scene
An experimental feature to describe the scene around you
Currency
Identify currency bills when paying with cash. (Coming soon)
Intelligently Built
Seeing AI is a Microsoft research project that brings together the power of the cloud and AI to deliver an intelligent app, designed to help you navigate your day.
Turns the visual world into an audible experience
With this intelligent camera app, just hold up your phone and hear information about the world around you
Recognize friends and their facial expressions
Recognize and locate the faces of people you're with, as well as facial characteristics, approximate age, emotion, and more
Read text quickly
Hear short amounts of text instantly and get audio guidance to capture full documents
Get to know Seeing AI
Checkout these tutorial videos to learn more about the channels available within the app