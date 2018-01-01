Four Surface Hub 2’s tiled together on wall in portrait orientation, and one Surface Hub 2 rotated to a portrait orientation on a stand designed by SteelcaseFour Surface Hub 2’s tiled together on wall in portrait orientation, and one Surface Hub 2 rotated to a portrait orientation on a stand designed by SteelcaseFour Surface Hub 2’s tiled together on wall in portrait orientation, and one Surface Hub 2 rotated to a portrait orientation on a stand designed by SteelcaseFour Surface Hub 2’s tiled together on wall in portrait orientation, and one Surface Hub 2 rotated to a portrait orientation on a stand designed by SteelcaseFour Surface Hub 2’s tiled together on wall in portrait orientation, and one Surface Hub 2 rotated to a portrait orientation on a stand designed by Steelcase
Two women in a team space work with Surface Laptop having a video conference meeting with 4 people on 2 Surface Hub 2's tiled together in a landscape orientation.

Purpose-built for teams

Optimized for teams that want to connect, co-create, and produce with others regardless of their location, Surface Hub 2 brings together the best of Microsoft collaboration tools – from Windows and Office to Microsoft Whiteboard and Microsoft Teams – all backed by the intelligent cloud.

Two men and one woman having a meeting with four tiled Surface Hub 2's mounted on wall

Work seamlessly together

Move from the first idea to the finished product without missing a beat. Streamline your group workflow through enhanced collaboration features like multi-user sign-in to simultaneously access and save content to the cloud.

Three Surface Hub 2's are shown on mobile rolling stands designed by Steelcase
  • Pre-release product. Product and features subject to change and may vary by country/region