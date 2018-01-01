Introducing Surface Hub 2
Turn any space into a teamwork space
Purpose-built for teams
Optimized for teams that want to connect, co-create, and produce with others regardless of their location, Surface Hub 2 brings together the best of Microsoft collaboration tools – from Windows and Office to Microsoft Whiteboard and Microsoft Teams – all backed by the intelligent cloud.
Work seamlessly together
Move from the first idea to the finished product without missing a beat. Streamline your group workflow through enhanced collaboration features like multi-user sign-in to simultaneously access and save content to the cloud.