Introducing the new Surface Pro.

The most versatile laptop.

Image of Surface Pro device on the bench with Surface Pen.
Surface Pro in Laptop Mode

Laptop Mode

Transform Surface Pro into Laptop Mode by opening the built-in Kickstand and adding our new Surface Pro Signature Type Cover,* featuring luxurious Alcantara® material and an exceptionally responsive, full keyboard experience.

Surface Pro in Studio Mode

Studio Mode

Lower the Kickstand — now featuring a deeper, next-generation hinge — to place Surface Pro in Studio Mode for the perfect writing and drawing angle with the new Surface Pen.*

Surface Pro in Tablet Mode

Tablet Mode

Close the Kickstand, and remove or fold Surface Pro Signature Type Cover* back for a powerful, stand-alone Intel® tablet.

Two videographers using Surface Pro to review footage

Uncompromising mobility.

Create, study, work, and play virtually anywhere. Better than ever, ultra-light Surface Pro gives you total mobile productivity, all-day battery life,1 plus a softer, ultra-portable design with rounded edges.

An incredibly powerful laptop.

Surface Pro boasts 50% longer battery life than Surface Pro 4, 2.5x more performance than Surface Pro 3, and the fastest startup and resume of any Surface Pro yet.

Up to

13.5

hours

of video playback1

2.5x

more performance than Surface Pro 3

Up to

16

GB

RAM

Image of Surface Pro

Exceptional power and performance.

Surface Pro delivers even more speed and performance thanks to a powerful Intel® Core™ processor — with up to 50% more battery life1 than Surface Pro 4 and 2.5x more performance than Surface Pro 3.

Image of a close-up view of Surface Pro screen

A vibrant display that inspires creativity.

Watch your ideas come to life in brilliant color and razor-sharp resolution on the 12.3” PixelSense™ Display with a stunning screen that responds to the new Surface Pen* and touch.

Man and woman lounging together while interacting with a Surface Pro

No more noisy fans.

Surface Pro m3 and i5 models feature a new fanless cooling system, plus improved hybrid cooling on the i7 model, so you can work or stream your favorite shows in peace.2

Image of Surface Pro with Dial

The best of Microsoft at your fingertips.

Surface Pro works perfectly with Surface Pen,* Surface Dial* and Office*, and runs the full Windows experience, including 3D creation tools. Enjoy fast, secured, password-free sign-in with Windows Hello.

Image of user interface of Microsoft OneNote
Image of user interface of Microsoft OneDrive
Image of user interface of Microsoft Excel
Image of user interface of Microsoft Word
Image of user interface of Microsoft Powerpoint
Image of user interface of Adobe Creative Cloud

OneNote Icon
OneDrive Icon
Microsoft Excel Icon
Microsoft Word Icon
Microsoft Powerpoint Icon
Adobe Creative Cloud Icon

OneNote

OneNote is your digital notebook for capturing and organizing everything across devices. Jot down ideas, keep track of meeting notes, clip from the web, or make a to-do list.

Image of user interface of Microsoft Office program

Create in new ways.

Designed for Windows 10 Creators Update and the latest version of Microsoft Office,* Surface takes full advantage of every innovation — including new 3D experiences, Windows Ink workspace, and comprehensive security features.

  Image of Surface Pro with Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Surface Pen in black. Surface Pen accompanies.
  Image of Surface Pro with Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Surface Pen in burgundy. Surface Pen accompanies.
  Image of Surface Pro with Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Surface Pen in platinum. Surface Pen accompanies.
  Image of Surface Pro with Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Surface Pen in cobalt blue. Surface Pen accompanies.

  • Make it your own.

    Personalize Surface Pro and express yourself with next-generation tools in rich colors,3 including new Surface Arc Mouse,* Surface Pro Signature Type Cover,* and Surface Pen* — with real-time writing and tilt4 for shading — plus on-screen support for Surface Dial.*

Which Surface is right for you?

Just answer a few simple questions about what you’re looking for, and we’ll help you choose. Or, compare the tech specs of each device to see how they stack up.

Two men walking across campus, one holding Surface Pro 4.

Learn how Microsoft is empowering students of today to create the world of tomorrow.

If you’re an IT professional looking to buy PCs for your school district, you can shop for education devices now.

There’s a Surface Pro that’s perfect for you.

Get the power and memory you need for your favorite apps, plus great battery life1 and an Intel® Core™ processor that runs full desktop apps.

Intel® Core™ m3

Intel® Core™ m3, a powerful, cool running processor.

Intel® Core™ i5

Choose an Intel® Core™ i5 processor with Intel® HD Graphics for strong processing performance.

Intel® Core™ i7

The Intel® Core™ i7 option includes Intel® Iris graphics, making your photo, video, and 3D applications run faster. It also gives you the ability to play more PC games.

Image of Surface Pro 4 from diagonal view

Looking for Surface Pro 4?

Surface Pro 4 is still available for purchase.

Complete your experience.

Surface Pro can be your one device for everything. And to complete that experience, we’ve designed accessories that work perfectly with your device.

Image of Surface Pro Signature Type Cover
NEW

Surface Pro Signature Type Cover

Add a touch of luxury to everyday tasks with the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover in our next-generation Alcantara® material.

Surface Pen
NEW

Surface Pen

Write and draw naturally, with precision ink on one end and a rubber eraser on the other.

Image of Surface Dock

Surface Dock

Surface Dock instantly transforms your Surface into a desktop PC. Simply plug in the Surface Connect cable to charge your device, use two external monitors, a keyboard, mouse, printer, and more.

* Sold separately.

** Type Cover sold separately.

1 Up to 13.5 hours of video playback. Testing conducted by Microsoft in April 2017 using preproduction Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8 GB RAM device. Testing consisted of full battery discharge during video playback. All settings were default except: Wi-Fi was associated with a network and Auto-Brightness disabled. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, and other factors.

2 Fanless cooling system included with Surface Pro m3 and i5 models only.

3 Available colors vary in some markets.

4 Surface Pen tilt functionality is available now with Surface Pro. Available with other Surface devices via Windows Update.

5 Requires active Office 365 subscription.