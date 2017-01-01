Introducing the new Surface Pro.
The most versatile laptop.
Laptop Mode
Transform Surface Pro into Laptop Mode by opening the built-in Kickstand and adding our new Surface Pro Signature Type Cover,* featuring luxurious Alcantara® material and an exceptionally responsive, full keyboard experience.
Studio Mode
Lower the Kickstand — now featuring a deeper, next-generation hinge — to place Surface Pro in Studio Mode for the perfect writing and drawing angle with the new Surface Pen.*
Tablet Mode
Close the Kickstand, and remove or fold Surface Pro Signature Type Cover* back for a powerful, stand-alone Intel® tablet.
Uncompromising mobility.
Create, study, work, and play virtually anywhere. Better than ever, ultra-light Surface Pro gives you total mobile productivity, all-day battery life,1 plus a softer, ultra-portable design with rounded edges.
Exceptional power and performance.
Surface Pro delivers even more speed and performance thanks to a powerful Intel® Core™ processor — with up to 50% more battery life1 than Surface Pro 4 and 2.5x more performance than Surface Pro 3.LEARN MORE
A vibrant display that inspires creativity.
Watch your ideas come to life in brilliant color and razor-sharp resolution on the 12.3” PixelSense™ Display with a stunning screen that responds to the new Surface Pen* and touch.
No more noisy fans.
Surface Pro m3 and i5 models feature a new fanless cooling system, plus improved hybrid cooling on the i7 model, so you can work or stream your favorite shows in peace.2
The best of Microsoft at your fingertips.
Surface Pro works perfectly with Surface Pen,* Surface Dial* and Office*, and runs the full Windows experience, including 3D creation tools. Enjoy fast, secured, password-free sign-in with Windows Hello.
Create in new ways.
Designed for Windows 10 Creators Update and the latest version of Microsoft Office,* Surface takes full advantage of every innovation — including new 3D experiences, Windows Ink workspace, and comprehensive security features.
Learn how Microsoft is empowering students of today to create the world of tomorrow.
If you’re an IT professional looking to buy PCs for your school district, you can shop for education devices now.
Surface Pro Signature Type Cover
Add a touch of luxury to everyday tasks with the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover in our next-generation Alcantara® material.
Surface Pen
Write and draw naturally, with precision ink on one end and a rubber eraser on the other.
Surface Dock
Surface Dock instantly transforms your Surface into a desktop PC. Simply plug in the Surface Connect cable to charge your device, use two external monitors, a keyboard, mouse, printer, and more.
* Sold separately.
** Type Cover sold separately.
1 Up to 13.5 hours of video playback. Testing conducted by Microsoft in April 2017 using preproduction Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8 GB RAM device. Testing consisted of full battery discharge during video playback. All settings were default except: Wi-Fi was associated with a network and Auto-Brightness disabled. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, and other factors.
2 Fanless cooling system included with Surface Pro m3 and i5 models only.
3 Available colors vary in some markets.
4 Surface Pen tilt functionality is available now with Surface Pro. Available with other Surface devices via Windows Update.
5 Requires active Office 365 subscription.