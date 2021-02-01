Empowering change and Black voices, today and every day

Curating a virtual

museum

At a time when most learning has been forced to go online, Shy Averett, Community Program and Events Manager at Microsoft, wanted to create an experience that offers a rich Black history curriculum to all schools.

“Growing up in Detroit … we leaned on our museums as the main source of history and historical reflection during Black History Month,” says Shy. “[But now] museums are closed and students can’t go to them. I knew 90-plus percent of schools in America were not going to have a rich, diverse, educational Black History Month because they lean so heavily on museums.”

Shy was determined to find a way to make museums virtual and “bring Black history to life” for students across the country. She led a video crew on an emotional and enlightening months-long journey around the country, capturing footage of museums, landmarks, and artifacts.