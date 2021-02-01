Empowering change and Black voices, today and every day
We’re proud to amplify the voices of those who are working to build a better, more inclusive future—not just because this is Black History Month, but also because change is happening all around us and Black history is now.
—
Learn more about innovators and trailblazers at Microsoft who are driving change and shaping history today.
Bringing Black History Month to life →
Learn about our Black History Month experience for students, including a virtual museum celebrating Black history-makers past and present.
Celebrating diversity in gaming →
Xbox and Windows honor Black History Month with a series of games and programs.
Turning inclusion into action →
Microsoft employees share their own journeys and how they’re taking on challenges for a better world.
Bringing
Black History Month
to life for students
Microsoft is joining forces with 13 museums and cultural institutions from across the country to create a virtual journey through Black history. The experience uses immersive technology to take students on a tour of the past—including a chance to walk virtually with Martin Luther King, fly through the eyes of WWII’s Tuskegee Airmen, or replay sports history with Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali—while showcasing achievers who are making Black history today. Read more about the experience.How to register your school →
Curating a virtual
museum
At a time when most learning has been forced to go online, Shy Averett, Community Program and Events Manager at Microsoft, wanted to create an experience that offers a rich Black history curriculum to all schools.
“Growing up in Detroit … we leaned on our museums as the main source of history and historical reflection during Black History Month,” says Shy. “[But now] museums are closed and students can’t go to them. I knew 90-plus percent of schools in America were not going to have a rich, diverse, educational Black History Month because they lean so heavily on museums.”
Shy was determined to find a way to make museums virtual and “bring Black history to life” for students across the country. She led a video crew on an emotional and enlightening months-long journey around the country, capturing footage of museums, landmarks, and artifacts.
“Kids today are living Black history. Black history is not something of the past—it is living and alive and it’s being made every single day, and it’s up to them to be the next generation of history-makers.”
— Shy Averett
The resulting experience brings history to life in more ways than one. Students can learn about the past by marching virtually with Dr. King from Selma to Montgomery, exploring secret passageways of the Underground Railroad, listening to music that shaped the Civil Rights Movement, or hitting a homerun with Jackie Robinson. But they can also get inspired by the Legacy Project, a virtual gallery honoring achievers who are shaping the future today.
Get a glimpse of Black history in the makingVisit the exhibit →
Young and gifted →
Mikaila Ulmer, teen CEO who inked a Whole Foods deal for her BeeSweet Lemonade worth $11 million
Achievers in education →
Noah Harris, first Black student body president at Harvard
Changing the game →
Cori “Coco” Gauff, youngest singles title-holder on the WTA Tour since 2004
Making entertainment history →
Tyler Perry, first African-American to own and operate a major film studio in the US
The justice league →
Loretta Lynch, first Black female Attorney General
Boss moves →
John Wendell Thompson, first Black Chairman of Microsoft Corporation
Celebrating diversity in gaming
Microsoft is honoring Black History Month across Xbox and Windows through a series of games and initiatives—from a “Good Trouble” world in Minecraft that offers lessons in social justice inspired by the late Rep. John Lewis to collections of games, movies, and TV shows selected by Black communities at Microsoft that bring focus to Black creators, protagonists, and more.Check it out →
“I grew up playing video games, I’ve always been really interested in science fiction and fantasy. Growing up in an African American family and going to school in spaces where I was really in the minority … I always felt very abnormal,” says Garron. “There are a lot of people who have preconceived notions of what a Black person is or what a Black person should like.”
— Garron Ballard
Garron became interested in changing this narrative and the reality that underrepresented groups—including women, LGBTQI+, and Black gamers—often don’t feel welcome in gaming. He partnered with communities of Black players, developers, and teams to research and curate collections of games, movies, and TV for the Xbox and Windows Digital Stores that highlight Black creators and experiences.
His work is part of a larger goal to drive inclusion in gaming. In honor of Black History Month, Xbox is also launching a series of initiatives including fundraising campaigns for the NAACP, Gameheads, and Black Girls Code; a “Lessons in Good Trouble” world in Minecraft: Education Edition offering lessons in Black history; a special Black History Month nameplate in Halo: The Master Chief Collection; and programming on Twitch all month long featuring Black protagonists, developers, content creators, and streamers.
This work isn’t limited to Black History Month—it’s part of the inclusion work happening at Microsoft to make gaming for everyone. “Black History Month is now, it’s ongoing,” says Garron. “Yes, it’s about celebrating legacies and achievements. But it’s also about empowering the future.”
Lessons in
Good Trouble
Minecraft: Education Edition is offering "Lessons in Good Trouble" as a free demo from 1/14 through 2/28 to support educators, students, and families learning during Black History Month. That means anyone can access the lesson for free.Get the free lesson →
Turning inclusion into action
Meet four Microsoft employees as they share their journeys and how they're taking on challenges to help build a better world—today, and for generations to come.
Helping all kids feel represented and seen →
Khulile Vilakazi-Ofosu, founder of Sibalhe Collection, a line of dolls that represents the diversity of children in South Africa and around the world
Tapping into tradition to redefine beauty →
Awa Diaw, founder of Nekawa Beauty, an organic skin and hair care company inspired by techniques and traditions from her family’s roots in Senegal
Building a sustainable world with Zero Waste →
Phillip Hale, a former college football player who’s now tackling the complex challenges of sustainability through his Zero Waste initiative
Driving change and inclusion in sports →
Shavonne Verdree, middle linebacker and running back for a women’s semi-professional football league in the Pacific Northwest
Microsoft’s commitments
In order to address racial injustice and inequity for the Black and African American community in the United States, Microsoft is focused on three multiyear, sustained efforts:
—
Increasing our representation and culture of inclusion. We will build on our diversity and inclusion (D&I) momentum from the past five years by adding an additional $150M of D&I investment, and will double the number of Black and African American people managers, senior individual contributors, and senior leaders in the United States by 2025.
Engaging our ecosystem. We will use our balance sheet and engagement with suppliers and partners to extend the vision for societal change throughout our ecosystem, creating new opportunities for them and the communities they serve.
Strengthening our communities. We will use the power of data, technology, and partnership to help improve the lives of Black and African American citizens across our country, including to address the safety and well-being of our own employees in the communities in which they live.For more details →