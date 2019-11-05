Conversations in culture

Becca DeGregorio

Becca DeGregorio is a podcast producer and editor who got her start in radio working on WBUR Boston’s Open Source with Christopher Lydon. She’s since worked with the likes of Vice’s GARAGE Magazine, Project Worldwide, Color of Change and various independent shows, and is an adjunct lecturer in podcasting at Stony Brook University’s Graduate Arts Department. Her first independent podcast—The Grandma Files, about grandmothers and our relationships to them—will be released soon.