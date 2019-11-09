The future past

Hear how mixed reality and the Internet of Things are helping to preserve our past. Hosts Becca DeGregorio and Todd Whitney speak to Brad Smith, Will Lewis, and Yves Ubelmann.

Civilization and culture are built upon learnings from the past. But our rich tapestry of culture and language isn’t accessible to all, and in some cases, it’s in danger of disappearing entirely. With help from technology, innovators are redefining preservation. In this episode, we’ll hear from thought-leader and Microsoft president Brad Smith, as well as digital architect Yves Ubelmann and translation expert Will Lewis, on how technology is playing a key role in protecting vital aspects of cultural heritage—and making them accessible to all.

We actually live on a pretty small planet, and we should learn from and celebrate the different things that different communities have created—not just what our own community has created.

Brad Smith

About the guests

Brad Smith (left) is the president of Microsoft. He leads work on a range of issues involving the intersection of technology and society, including ethics, artificial intelligence, human rights, and environmental sustainability.  

Yves Ubelmann (center) is an architect and the founder of Iconem, a digital architecture initiative whose mission is to preserve cultural heritage sites around the world with new technology. 

Will Lewis (right) is the Principal Technical Program Manager with Microsoft Translator.  He’s led the Microsoft Translator team’s efforts to build Translation engines for many of the world’s languages. 

Mont Saint Michel
Two people look at the Surface Studio screen at the Met
Mixed reality brings new life to the historic Mont-Saint-Michel relief map

Celebrating French art, history, and culture through mixed reality and artificial intelligence

A digital renaissance is helping global audiences connect with art

The Met is exploring artificial intelligence to make its collection accessible to the 3.9 billion internet-connected people worldwide.

