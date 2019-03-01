With half a billion fans globally, esports has been experiencing a meteoric rise. And at the forefront is Cloud9—one of the fastest growing and most successful organizations in the world of competitive video gaming. Cloud9’s teams are comprised of world-class players and coaches, and they’re focused on the same things as any traditional top-tier sports team: developing the next generation of elite players and cultivating a competitive edge to ensure success.

When it comes to how esports organizations function, recruit, and nurture their talent, Cloud9 was an early pioneer. But today, with international teams across 12 of esports’ most popular games like League of Legends and Counter Strike: Global Offensive and with several championships to their name, their new challenge is staying on top. And the key to that competitive advantage is data.