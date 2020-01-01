Значок нового браузера Microsoft Edge на фоне пейзажа

Представляем новый Microsoft Edge

  • macOS
  • iOS
  • Android

Microsoft Edge оптимизирован для использования с Windows 10

Microsoft Edge теперь доступен на всех ваших устройствах и автоматически синхронизирует все ваши пароли, избранные страницы и настройки.

  • Настольный компьютер, ноутбук и мобильные телефоны с домашней страницей Edge на экранах.
Вкладка «Конфиденциальность и службы» в разделе «Настройки»

Полное уважение к вашей конфиденциальности

Microsoft Edge и Bing предоставляют инструменты для защиты вашей конфиденциальности в Интернете.

Устройство в режиме планшета, расположенное за наушниками
ОЖИДАЕТСЯ В БЛИЖАЙШЕЕ ВРЕМЯ

Работайте интеллектуально и тратьте на это меньше усилий

Благодаря таким новым функциям как «Коллекции», а также исчерпывающему набору встроенных средств обучения и специальных возможностей, новый Microsoft Edge просто создан, чтобы помогать вам в достижении поставленных целей.

Поиск Bing

Получайте бонусы во время поиска в Интернете

Вместе с новым Microsoft Edge и Bing вы можете зарабатывать награды просто во время поиска*.

Три сотрудника работают вместе на своих устройствах Surface Pro

Готов для бизнеса

Благодаря режиму Internet Explorer, безопасности корпоративного уровня и функции «Поиск» (Майкрософт) в Bing, новый Microsoft Edge является идеальным браузером для вашей организации.

Старая версия Edge

Ищете информацию об устаревшей версии Microsoft Edge?

Три человека, представляющие сообщество

Получите самую последнюю версию, присоединившись к программе предварительной оценки Microsoft Edge.

Гарнитура сотрудника отдела поддержки клиентов

Нужна помощь? Мы готовы помочь вам!

