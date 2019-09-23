Last week at Zscaler’s user conference, Zenith Live, Microsoft received Zscaler’s Technology Partner of the Year Award in the Impact category. The award was given to Microsoft for the depth and breadth of integrations we’ve collaborated with Zscaler on and the positive feedback received from customers about these integrations.

Together with Zscaler—a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) member—we’re focused on providing our joint customers with secure, fast access to the cloud for every user. Since partnering with Zscaler, we’ve delivered several integrations that help our customers better secure their environments, including:

Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) integration to extend conditional access policies to Zscaler applications to validate user access to cloud-based applications. We also announced support for user provisioning of Zscaler applications to enable automated, policy-based provisioning and deprovisioning of user accounts with Azure AD.

Microsoft Intune integration that allows IT administrators to provision Zscaler applications to specific Azure AD users or groups within the Intune console and configure connections by using the existing Intune VPN profile workflow.

Microsoft Cloud App Security integration to discover and manage access to Shadow IT in an organization. Zscaler can be leveraged to send traffic data to Microsoft’s Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) to assess cloud services against risk and compliance requirements before making access control decisions for the discovered cloud apps.

“We’re excited to see customers use Zscaler and Microsoft solutions together to deliver fast, secure, and direct access to the applications they need. The Technology Partner of the Year Award is a testament of Microsoft’s commitment to helping customers better secure their environments.”

—Punit Minocha, Vice President of Business Development at Zscaler

“The close collaboration between our teams and deep integration across Zscaler and Microsoft solutions help our joint customers be more secure and ensure their users stay productive. We’re pleased to partner with Zscaler and honored to be named Zscaler’s Technology Partner of the Year.”

—Alex Simons, Corporate Vice President of Program Management at Microsoft

We’re thrilled to be Zscaler’s Technology Partner of the Year in the Impact category and look forward to our continued partnership and what Zscaler.