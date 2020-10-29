October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM). And there is still a lot to do!

For the last 17 years, the National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) campaign, driven by the Department of Homeland Security, has raised awareness about the importance of cyber security across the Nation with the mission of ensuring that all Americans have the resources they need to be safer and more secure online.

In alignment with this noble mission, Microsoft Security is providing educational content and executive speakers to empower our customers, employees and families. Tune into the CyberTalks recap to listen to the keynoted delivered by @Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President of Security, Compliance and Identity, on how to future proof your security strategy.

Cyber security podcasts

In addition to the blog series that is taking over our blog in October, Microsoft Security is also sponsoring two security podcasts in CyberScoop.com we want to encourage our community to tune in and listen to both conversations.

Available now : Enabling secure remote work by embracing Zero Trust—One of the greatest challenges we often hear from public and private sector CISOs, when it comes to achieving a Zero Trust IT operating environment, is the question of how to tackle such a massive undertaking—and where to begin. Tune in to listen to CTO, Steve Faehl, to learn more about Microsoft’s journey towards Zero Trust.

: Enabling secure remote work by embracing Zero Trust—One of the greatest challenges we often hear from public and private sector CISOs, when it comes to achieving a Zero Trust IT operating environment, is the question of how to tackle such a massive undertaking—and where to begin. Tune in to listen to CTO, Steve Faehl, to learn more about Microsoft’s journey towards Zero Trust. Available October 19: Risk Reduction—Podcast featuring GM, Alym Rayani who delivers an in-depth conversation about compliance and its connection to security.

Additional security blogs to read

Government agency audit traceability

The reality today for many government agencies is there is no audit traceability to determine which email messages and content an attacker may have seen during a breached session into a user’s mailbox. The standard level of Office 365 auditing includes events that a user logged into their mailbox but does not include detailed information on the activity that occurs within the mailbox. As a result, organizations have no choice but to assume all content within the mailbox is compromised whether sensitive data or PII was viewed by the adversary. To learn more about how using Advanced Audit can help improve forensic investigation capability, read this blog from Matthew Littleton, Principal Technical Specialist on this Public Sector blog.

Top 5 security questions asked by US Government customers

In an era of remote work, end users wanted to collaborate with outside agencies but in a way that meant their data was secure. IT Admins wanted to know which configuration options best fit their organization’s security posture. CIO’s wanted to lean in and give their workforce the best in class technology, all while following US Government accreditation standards. The common theme in most questions asked by our customers was around security. Read more about the top 5 security questions asked by our US Government customers for Microsoft Teams.

October is my favorite time of year, between the change of season, Major League Baseball playoffs, and with football underway. It’s also National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, though with so many cyberattacks and incidents in the news, one month of dedicated focus hardly seems sufficient. Learn how Microsoft delivers on an end-to-end security strategy to reduce risk and deliver on its commitment to customers.

To learn more about how to be #Cybersmart visit the cybersecurity website. Bookmark the Security blog to keep up with our expert coverage on security matters. Also, follow us at @MSFTSecurity for the latest news and updates on cybersecurity.