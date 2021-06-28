Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition is a single-player 3rd-person adventure game inspired by the breathtaking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore. Play as an ordinary fox whose story becomes entwined with The Guardian of the Northern Lights, a magical spirit fox. As you journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, you’ll discover more about your companion and a land left in ruin. Uniquely designed to purposefully have no dialogue or narration. Players must breathe in their surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a lost ancient civilization.

