Description
Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition is a single-player 3rd-person adventure game inspired by the breathtaking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore. Play as an ordinary fox whose story becomes entwined with The Guardian of the Northern Lights, a magical spirit fox. As you journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, you’ll discover more about your companion and a land left in ruin. Uniquely designed to purposefully have no dialogue or narration. Players must breathe in their surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a lost ancient civilization.
Features
- Explore the world with 2 new and platform-exclusive skins: White Marble and Auburn.
- Fall into complete immersion as you make your way across stunning 4k landscapes, complete with remastered textures, lighting and objects, complete in 60FPS.
- Solve environmental puzzles to change the world around you, using ancient powers bestowed upon you by The Guardian of the Northern Lights.
- Follow the mysterious Spirit Fox across a land left in ruin as you discover more about a lost civilization.
- Moving orchestral soundtrack featuring 14 original compositions.
Additional information
Published byMerge Games
CopyrightCopyright: Infuse Studios & Merge Games 2020.
Developed byInfuse Studio
Release date6/29/2021
Age ratingFor all ages
CategoryAction & adventure
InstallationInstall on your home Xbox One console plus have access when you’re connected to your Microsoft account.
Language supportedEnglish (United States)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Français (France)
Italiano (Italia)
日本語 (日本)
Русский (Россия)
Español (España, Alfabetización Internacional)
Português (Brasil)
中文(中国)
中文(台灣)
한국어(대한민국)