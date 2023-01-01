Get 100 GB of cloud storage, premium OneDrive, plus ad-free Outlook free for one month.
All your stuff safe in one place
Start with 5 GB free cloud storage or subscribe to Microsoft 365 for peace of mind knowing you have plenty of space to save hundreds of thousands of photos, videos, and files.1
OneDrive’s got your back(up)
Back up your important files, photos, apps, and settings so they’re available no matter what happens to your device. Have peace of mind knowing OneDrive detects ransomware or malicious attacks, and you can easily recover your files from attacks or accidents.2
Share your memories, relive the moment
Save and privately share photos, videos, and albums with family and friends. No matter if it’s from a year or a lifetime ago, OneDrive helps you relive your favorite moments with the people that matter most.
Your stuff protected, organized, and updated wherever you are
Easily access, edit, and organize your files from all your devices, anywhere. Changes you make to your files and folders are updated across devices, and you can even access them offline.3
Take your digital life wherever real life takes you
With the OneDrive mobile app you can save, edit, and share your photos, videos, and files wherever you go. You can even scan important documents and meaningful mementos to keep them protected in the cloud.
Features to make life easier, safer, and more connected
Back up and protect
If something happens to your device, don’t worry about losing files.
Anywhere access
Access your files and photos across all your devices — everywhere you go.
More room for the stuff that matters
Need more space? Subscribe to Microsoft 365 for more storage, advanced protection, and access to premium apps.
Microsoft 365
Originally starting from Free now starting from Free
Free Free
-
5 GB cloud storage
-
Free versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint
Microsoft 365 Basic
Originally starting from $19.99 now starting from $19.99
$19.99 $19.99
/year
(Annual subscription–auto renews)
-
For one person
-
100 GB cloud storage
-
Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android
-
Web and mobile versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, and more
-
Ad-free Outlook and mobile email and calendar with advanced security features
-
Access to Microsoft support experts
Microsoft 365 Personal
Originally starting from $69.99 now starting from $69.99
$69.99 $69.99
/year
(Annual subscription–auto renews)
-
For one person
-
1 TB (1000 GB) cloud storage
-
Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android
-
Premium desktop, web, and mobile versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and more
-
Ad-free Outlook web, desktop, and mobile email and calendar with advanced security features
-
Advanced file and photo protection with OneDrive
-
Access to Microsoft support experts
-
Data and device protection with Microsoft Defender
Microsoft 365 Family
Originally starting from $99.99 now starting from $99.99
$99.99 $99.99
/year
(Annual subscription–auto renews)
-
For up to six people
-
Up to 6 TB cloud storage (1 TB per person)
-
Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android
-
Premium desktop, web, and mobile versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and more
-
Ad-free Outlook web, desktop, and mobile email and calendar with advanced security
-
Advanced file and photo protection with OneDrive
-
Access to Microsoft support experts
-
Data and device protection for the entire family with Microsoft Defender
OneDrive for business (Plan 1)
Originally starting from $5.00 now starting from $5.00
$5.00 $5.00
user/month
(Annual subscription–auto renews)
-
File sharing
-
1 TB of cloud storage
Microsoft 365 Business Basic
Originally starting from $6.00 now starting from $6.00
$6.00 $6.00
user/month
(Annual subscription–auto renews)
-
Chat, call, meet up to 300 attendees
-
Web and mobile versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook only
-
1 TB of cloud storage
-
Business-class email
-
Manage customer appointments
-
Standard security
-
a
Anytime phone and web support
Microsoft 365 Business Standard
Originally starting from $12.50 now starting from $12.50
$12.50 $12.50
user/month
(Annual subscription–auto renews)
-
Everything in Business Basic, plus:
-
Desktop versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
-
Easily host webinars
-
Attendee registration and reporting tools
- [1] Assumes photos are 2 MB JPEGS and documents are 0.8 MB Office files.
- [2] Requires Microsoft 365 subscription. Files recoverable for up to 30 days.
- [3] Requires Microsoft 365 subscription.
- [4] This plan works with Office 2021, Office 2019, Office 2016, Office 2013, and Office 2011 for Mac. Previous versions of Office, such as Office 2010 and Office 2007 may work with Microsoft 365 with reduced functionality. This compatibility with Office does not include the Office 365 F3 plans.
- [5] Exchange and SharePoint are domain versions only.
- [*] Unlimited individual cloud storage for qualifying plans for subscriptions of five or more users, otherwise 1 TB/user. Microsoft will initially provide 1 TB/user of OneDrive for Business storage, which admins can increase to 5 TB/user. Request additional storage by contacting Microsoft support. Storage up to 25 TB/user is provisioned in OneDrive for Business. Beyond 25 TB, storage is provisioned as 25 TB SharePoint team sites to individual users.
