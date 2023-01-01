Get 100 GB of cloud storage, premium OneDrive, plus ad-free Outlook free for one month.

OneDrive

All your stuff safe in one place

Start with 5 GB free cloud storage or subscribe to Microsoft 365 for peace of mind knowing you have plenty of space to save hundreds of thousands of photos, videos, and files.1

OneDrive’s got your back(up)

Back up your important files, photos, apps, and settings so they’re available no matter what happens to your device. Have peace of mind knowing OneDrive detects ransomware or malicious attacks, and you can easily recover your files from attacks or accidents.2

Share your memories, relive the moment

Save and privately share photos, videos, and albums with family and friends. No matter if it’s from a year or a lifetime ago, OneDrive helps you relive your favorite moments with the people that matter most.

Your stuff protected, organized, and updated wherever you are

Easily access, edit, and organize your files from all your devices, anywhere. Changes you make to your files and folders are updated across devices, and you can even access them offline.3

Take your digital life wherever real life takes you

With the OneDrive mobile app you can save, edit, and share your photos, videos, and files wherever you go. You can even scan important documents and meaningful mementos to keep them protected in the cloud.

Features to make life easier, safer, and more connected

Back up and protect

If something happens to your device, don’t worry about losing files.

Anywhere access

Access your files and photos across all your devices — everywhere you go.

Share and connect

Privately share your files and photos with family and friends, and create together in real time with Office4 5 apps.

More room for the stuff that matters

Need more space? Subscribe to Microsoft 365 for more storage, advanced protection, and access to premium apps.

For home For business

Microsoft 365

Originally starting from Free now starting from Free

Free Free

  • 5 GB cloud storage

  • Free versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Microsoft 365 Basic

Originally starting from $19.99 now starting from $19.99

$19.99 $19.99

/year

(Annual subscription–auto renews)

  • For one person

  • 100 GB cloud storage

  • Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android

  • Web and mobile versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, and more

  • Ad-free Outlook and mobile email and calendar with advanced security features

  • Access to Microsoft support experts

Microsoft 365 Personal

Originally starting from $69.99 now starting from $69.99

$69.99 $69.99

/year

(Annual subscription–auto renews)

  • For one person

  • 1 TB (1000 GB) cloud storage

  • Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android

  • Premium desktop, web, and mobile versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and more

  • Ad-free Outlook web, desktop, and mobile email and calendar with advanced security features

  • Advanced file and photo protection with OneDrive

  • Access to Microsoft support experts

  • Data and device protection with Microsoft Defender

Microsoft 365 Family

Originally starting from $99.99 now starting from $99.99

$99.99 $99.99

/year

(Annual subscription–auto renews)

  • For up to six people

  • Up to 6 TB cloud storage (1 TB per person)

  • Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android

  • Premium desktop, web, and mobile versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and more

  • Ad-free Outlook web, desktop, and mobile email and calendar with advanced security

  • Advanced file and photo protection with OneDrive

  • Access to Microsoft support experts

  • Data and device protection for the entire family with Microsoft Defender

Word
Excel
PowerPoint
Outlook
OneNote
Microsoft Teams

Word

Get commonly used Office features and real-time coauthoring capabilities through your browser.

Excel

New charts and graphs help you present your data in compelling ways, with formatting, sparklines, and tables to better understand your data.

PowerPoint

Create well-designed, impactful slides with the help of Designer and Ideas in PowerPoint.

Outlook

Connect, organize, and get things done with free personal email and calendar.

OneNote 

One cross-functional notebook for all your notetaking needs.

Microsoft Teams

One app for all your chats, meetups, files, and tasks.

  • [1] Assumes photos are 2 MB JPEGS and documents are 0.8 MB Office files.
  • [2] Requires Microsoft 365 subscription. Files recoverable for up to 30 days.
  • [3] Requires Microsoft 365 subscription.
  • [4] This plan works with Office 2021, Office 2019, Office 2016, Office 2013, and Office 2011 for Mac. Previous versions of Office, such as Office 2010 and Office 2007 may work with Microsoft 365 with reduced functionality. This compatibility with Office does not include the Office 365 F3 plans.
  • [5] Exchange and SharePoint are domain versions only.
  • [*] Unlimited individual cloud storage for qualifying plans for subscriptions of five or more users, otherwise 1 TB/user. Microsoft will initially provide 1 TB/user of OneDrive for Business storage, which admins can increase to 5 TB/user. Request additional storage by contacting Microsoft support. Storage up to 25 TB/user is provisioned in OneDrive for Business. Beyond 25 TB, storage is provisioned as 25 TB SharePoint team sites to individual users.

