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Microsoft OneDrive

Keep your files, photos, and videos automatically backed up and available on all your devices.
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See plans and pricing

Microsoft OneDrive

Keep your files, photos, and videos automatically backed up and available on all your devices.
Sign in Create a free account
See plans and pricing
Overview

Securely save and share what's important

  • Back up your important files, photos, apps, and settings so they're available no matter what happens to your device. 
  • Automatically back up photos and videos on your phone with OneDrive cloud storage. Personal Vault keeps your most important mobile files behind identity verification. Ransomware detection monitors your account for suspicious activity, and end-to-end encryption protects your data wherever you access it.
  • Back up Xbox game captures to OneDrive cloud storage to keep your best moments protected, shareable, and accessible across devices. Personal Vault secures your most valued content, while ransomware detection safeguards your game library from threats. End-to-end encryption ensures your captures stay private.
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Explore OneDrive

Your files and photos, safe and accessible

Securely save, share, and access your files and photos wherever you are. OneDrive cloud storage includes Personal Vault for identity-verified protection, ransomware detection with file recovery, and end-to-end encryption to keep your data private.
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Plans & pricing

OneDrive is better with Microsoft 365

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OneDrive for all your devices

Protect what matters across devices.
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Windows

Back up files automatically and securely sync them across all your Windows devices.
Download OneDrive for Windows
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Android

Access your photos, documents, and files from anywhere, with built-in mobile backup and sharing.​
Download OneDrive for Android

iOS

Keep your files safe and always available with automatic photo upload and secure access on the go.​
Download OneDrive for iOS
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MacOS

Sync and organize your files seamlessly across devices with cloud storage that works beautifully on Mac.
Download OneDrive for MacOS

Web portal

Store, share, and collaborate on files directly in the cloud—no downloads needed.​
OneDrive for Web

Get the OneDrive mobile app

Access, edit, or share your photos and files from anywhere with the OneDrive mobile app.
Download for iOS Download for Android™
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Resources

Discover more about OneDrive

  1.
Copilot learning center

Explore quick, easy-to-follow videos to help you get started and do more with Copilot in OneDrive, Word, Excel, and beyond.

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Blog

New look for OneDrive for personal use

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Article

Cool things you can do with cloud backup

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Article

5 Simple steps to secure your cloud storage

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Article

How cloud-based projects in OneDrive bring the Waltons together

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Microsoft 365 Apps

Learn more about Microsoft 365 products

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Word

Elevate your writing and create beautiful documents—anywhere, anytime.

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Excel

Turn data into insights and simplify complex data into easy-to-read spreadsheets.

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PowerPoint

Create well-designed, impactful presentations using intelligent design tools and features.

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Outlook

Manage your email, calendar, tasks, and contacts in one location.

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OneNote

Keep your thoughts, content, and lists handy in one place.

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Defender

Enjoy personal device and data protection with one easy-to-use app.

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Frequently asked questions

  • OneDrive is a cloud storage service. that lets you back up, access, edit, share, and sync your files from any device, You can also collaborate in real-time with Microsoft 365 documents.
  • With a free Microsoft 365 account, you get 5 GB of cloud storage to save files, photos, videos, and more to your OneDrive.
  • Yes. You can upgrade to a Microsoft 365 Basic subscription to get 100 GB of storage, Microsoft 365 Personal plan to get 1 TB of storage (for one person), or Microsoft 365 Family plan to get up to 6 TB of storage.

    If you have a Microsoft 365 Personal or Microsoft 365 Family subscription, you already have OneDrive and can add additional storage to your plan.
  • OneDrive can back up your files, so they are protected in case anything happens to your device. The OneDrive Personal Vault stores your most vulnerable files behind an extra layer of security. A Microsoft 365 subscription includes ransomware detection and recovery, so you can have peace of mind knowing your files are protected and easily recoverable in the event of loss. Other security benefits include a larger Personal Vault, expiring and password-protected sharing links, and offline folders.
  • Personal Vault is a folder within OneDrive that requires multifactor authentication to access, so you can store your most sensitive files behind an added layer of security.
  • OneDrive supports backing up your Windows PC (Windows Backup), folders on your PC and Mac devices, and photos on your mobile phone (iOS and Android).

Next steps

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Copilot

Get Copilot in your Microsoft 365 plan

Achieve more than ever using AI-powered features in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and other Microsoft 365 apps.3
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Get started with OneDrive for free

Your free Microsoft account comes with 5 GB of storage for your OneDrive (more storage is available for purchase).
Create a free account

Try Microsoft 365 for free

Get more storage and advanced file and photo protection with a Microsoft 365 subscription.
Start your 1-month trial
  1. App availability varies by device/language. Features vary by platform. Minimum age limits may apply to use of AI features. Details.​
  2. [1]
    Once your paid subscription begins, you have a 7-day cancellation window to receive a prorated refund, only paying for what you use. You may cancel your subscription at any time in the Microsoft 365 admin center. Learn how to cancel your Microsoft 365 subscription. When a subscription is canceled, all associated data will be deleted. Learn more about data retention, deletion, and destruction in Microsoft 365.
  3. [2]
    After your one-month free trial ends, your subscription will automatically convert to a paid subscription and you’ll be charged the applicable subscription fee based on the subscription term and billing plan you select. Cancel anytime during your free trial to stop future charges. A credit card is required to sign up. Storage for trials will be limited. Microsoft reserves the right to suspend access to its products and services if payment is not received after your one-month free trial ends. Learn more.
  4. [3]
    AI features only available to subscription owner and cannot be shared; Usage limits apply. Learn more.

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