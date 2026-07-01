Get the roadmap, skills, and connections to move faster at Microsoft Ignite, Nov 17-20, 2026.
Microsoft OneDrive
Securely save and share what's important
- Back up your important files, photos, apps, and settings so they're available no matter what happens to your device.
- Automatically back up photos and videos on your phone with OneDrive cloud storage. Personal Vault keeps your most important mobile files behind identity verification. Ransomware detection monitors your account for suspicious activity, and end-to-end encryption protects your data wherever you access it.
- Back up Xbox game captures to OneDrive cloud storage to keep your best moments protected, shareable, and accessible across devices. Personal Vault secures your most valued content, while ransomware detection safeguards your game library from threats. End-to-end encryption ensures your captures stay private.
- Changes you make to your files are updated across all your devices and are even accessible offline.
- With the mobile app, scan important documents and meaningful mementos to keep them protected in the cloud.
- Enjoy your favorite memories with curated photo and video collections stored to your OneDrive from years past.
- Supercharge your Microsoft 365 experience with AI. Copilot is included with a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription, giving you powerful AI in your favorite apps, including OneDrive.
- Save precious time with Copilot by creating a summary before you even open the file.
- Ask Copilot questions about a file to get the information you need without opening it.
- With Copilot, easily compare multiple files, freeing up time for what really matters.
Your files and photos, safe and accessible
OneDrive is better with Microsoft 365
Microsoft 365
- For 1 person
- 5 GB of cloud storage
- 15 GB of mailbox storage[popover:]
- Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets[popover:]
- OneDrive photo and file backup across your devices
- Outlook.com email and calendar
- Web and mobile versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, and other apps
- For 1 person
- Use on multiple devices at the same time
- Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets[popover:]
- 100 GB of secure cloud storage
- 100 GB of mailbox storage
- Secure storage and ransomware protection for your photos and files
- Ad-free secure Outlook web and mobile email and calendar
- Advanced email security features
- Ongoing support for help when you need it
-
Outlook: Manage your email, calendar, tasks, and contacts together in one place.
-
OneDrive: Save, access, edit, and share files and photos wherever you are.
- For 1 person
- Use on up to five devices simultaneously
- Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets
- 1 TB (1000 GB) of secure cloud storage
- Word, Excel,[popover:]PowerPoint, Outlook,[popover:]and OneNote desktop apps with Microsoft Copilot[popover:]
- Higher usage limits than free for select Copilot features[popover:]
- Higher usage for AI image creation in Copilot[popover:]
- Microsoft Defender advanced security for your identity, personal data, and devices[popover:]
- OneDrive ransomware protection for your photos and files
- Microsoft Teams with calls up to 30 hours and meetings up to 300 people
- Ongoing support for help when you need it
-
Microsoft Copilot: Reimagine what’s possible with your everyday AI companion.
-
Word: Create impressive documents and improve your writing with built-in intelligent features.
-
Excel: Simplify complex data and create easy-to-read spreadsheets.
-
PowerPoint: Easily create polished presentations that stand out.
-
Outlook: Manage your email, calendar, tasks, and contacts together in one place.
-
OneNote: Meet all your notetaking needs with one cross-functional notebook.
-
OneDrive: Save, access, edit, and share files and photos wherever you are.
-
Microsoft Defender: Get threat prevention and detection with Microsoft Defender security capabilities.
-
Microsoft Teams: Bring everyone together in one place to meet, chat, call, and collaborate.
- For 1 to 6 people
- Each person can use on up to 5 devices simultaneously
- Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets
- Up to 6 TB of secure cloud storage (1 TB per person)
- Word, Excel,[popover:]PowerPoint, Outlook,[popover:]and OneNote desktop apps with Microsoft Copilot[popover:]
- Higher usage limits than free for select Copilot features[popover:]
- Higher usage for AI image creation in Copilot[popover:]
- Microsoft Defender advanced security for your family’s identity, personal data, and devices[popover:]
- OneDrive ransomware protection for your family’s photos and files
- Microsoft Teams with calls up to 30 hours and meetings up to 300 people
- Ongoing support for help when you and your family need it
-
Microsoft Copilot: Reimagine what’s possible with your everyday AI companion.
-
Word: Create impressive documents and improve your writing with built-in intelligent features.
-
Excel: Simplify complex data and create easy-to-read spreadsheets.
-
PowerPoint: Easily create polished presentations that stand out.
-
Outlook: Manage your email, calendar, tasks, and contacts together in one place.
-
OneNote: Meet all your notetaking needs with one cross-functional notebook.
-
OneDrive: Save, access, edit, and share files and photos wherever you are.
-
Microsoft Defender: Get threat prevention and detection with Microsoft Defender security capabilities.
-
Microsoft Teams: Bring everyone together in one place to meet, chat, call, and collaborate.
Microsoft 365
- For 1 person
- 5 GB of cloud storage
- 15 GB of mailbox storage[popover:]
- Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets[popover:]
- OneDrive photo and file backup across your devices
- Outlook.com email and calendar
- Web and mobile versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, OneDrive, and other apps
- For 1 person
- Use on multiple devices at the same time
- Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets[popover:]
- 100 GB of secure cloud storage
- 100 GB of mailbox storage
- Secure storage and ransomware protection for your photos and files
- Ad-free secure Outlook web and mobile email and calendar
- Advanced email security features
- Ongoing support for help when you need it
-
Outlook: Manage your email, calendar, tasks, and contacts together in one place.
-
OneDrive: Save, access, edit, and share files and photos wherever you are.
- For 1 person
- Use on up to five devices simultaneously
- Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets
- 1 TB (1000 GB) of secure cloud storage
- Word, Excel,[popover:]PowerPoint, Outlook,[popover:]and OneNote desktop apps with Microsoft Copilot[popover:]
- Higher usage limits than free for select Copilot features[popover:]
- Higher usage for AI image creation in Copilot[popover:]
- Microsoft Defender advanced security for your identity, personal data, and devices[popover:]
- OneDrive ransomware protection for your photos and files
- Microsoft Teams with calls up to 30 hours and meetings up to 300 people
- Ongoing support for help when you need it
-
Microsoft Copilot: Reimagine what’s possible with your everyday AI companion.
-
Word: Create impressive documents and improve your writing with built-in intelligent features.
-
Excel: Simplify complex data and create easy-to-read spreadsheets.
-
PowerPoint: Easily create polished presentations that stand out.
-
Outlook: Manage your email, calendar, tasks, and contacts together in one place.
-
OneNote: Meet all your notetaking needs with one cross-functional notebook.
-
OneDrive: Save, access, edit, and share files and photos wherever you are.
-
Microsoft Defender: Get threat prevention and detection with Microsoft Defender security capabilities.
-
Microsoft Teams: Bring everyone together in one place to meet, chat, call, and collaborate.
- For 1 to 6 people
- Each person can use on up to 5 devices simultaneously
- Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets
- Up to 6 TB of secure cloud storage (1 TB per person)
- Word, Excel,[popover:]PowerPoint, Outlook,[popover:]and OneNote desktop apps with Microsoft Copilot[popover:]
- Higher usage limits than free for select Copilot features[popover:]
- Higher usage for AI image creation in Copilot[popover:]
- Microsoft Defender advanced security for your family’s identity, personal data, and devices[popover:]
- OneDrive ransomware protection for your family’s photos and files
- Microsoft Teams with calls up to 30 hours and meetings up to 300 people
- Ongoing support for help when you and your family need it
-
Microsoft Copilot: Reimagine what’s possible with your everyday AI companion.
-
Word: Create impressive documents and improve your writing with built-in intelligent features.
-
Excel: Simplify complex data and create easy-to-read spreadsheets.
-
PowerPoint: Easily create polished presentations that stand out.
-
Outlook: Manage your email, calendar, tasks, and contacts together in one place.
-
OneNote: Meet all your notetaking needs with one cross-functional notebook.
-
OneDrive: Save, access, edit, and share files and photos wherever you are.
-
Microsoft Defender: Get threat prevention and detection with Microsoft Defender security capabilities.
-
Microsoft Teams: Bring everyone together in one place to meet, chat, call, and collaborate.
- Core identity and access management for up to 300 users
- Web and mobile versions[popover:]of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
- Custom business email (you@yourbusiness.com)
- 1 TB of cloud storage per user
- Chat, call, and meet with Microsoft Teams
- 10+ additional apps (including Bookings, Planner, Forms)
- Secure AI chat powered by the latest large language models
-
Word (web and mobile only): Create impressive documents and improve your writing with built-in intelligent features.
-
Excel (web and mobile only): Simplify complex data and create easy-to-read spreadsheets.
-
PowerPoint (web and mobile only): Easily create polished presentations that stand out.
-
OneNote (web and mobile only): Meet all your notetaking needs with one cross-functional notebook.
-
Outlook: Manage your email, calendar, tasks, and contacts together in one place.
-
Exchange: Work smarter with business-class email and calendaring.
-
Microsoft Teams: Bring everyone together in one place to meet, chat, call, and collaborate.
-
OneDrive: Save, access, edit, and share files and photos wherever you are.
-
SharePoint: Create team sites to share information, files, and resources.
- Work-grounded Copilot in apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Microsoft Teams[popover:]
- Reasoning AI for research and data analysis
- Core identity and access management for up to 300 users
- Desktop, web, and mobile versions[popover:] of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and other apps
- Custom business email (you@yourbusiness.com)
- 1 TB of cloud storage per user
- Chat, call, and meet with Microsoft Teams
- 10+ additional apps (including Microsoft Loop, Clipchamp, Bookings, Planner, Forms)
- Secure AI built for work, powered by Work IQ, with access to create and use agents
-
Word: Create impressive documents and improve your writing with built-in intelligent features.
-
Excel: Simplify complex data and create easy-to-read spreadsheets.
-
PowerPoint: Easily create polished presentations that stand out.
-
Microsoft Teams: Bring everyone together in one place to meet, chat, call, and collaborate.
-
OneNote: Meet all your note-taking needs with one cross-functional notebook.
-
Microsoft Loop: Cocreate with workspaces that bring all the parts of a project together.
-
Microsoft Clipchamp: Create and edit professional-looking videos with easy-to-use tools.
-
Outlook: Manage your email, calendar, tasks, and contacts together in one place.
-
Exchange: Work smarter with business-class email and calendaring.
-
OneDrive: Save, access, edit, and share files and photos wherever you are.
-
SharePoint: Create team sites to share information, files, and resources.
-
Microsoft 365 Copilot: Enhance productivity and creativity with a secure AI assistant for work.
- Work-grounded Copilot in apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Microsoft Teams[popover:]
- Reasoning AI for research and data analysis
- Policy-based identity and access management for up to 300 users
- Desktop, web, and mobile versions[popover:] of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and other apps
- Custom business email (you@yourbusiness.com)
- 1 TB of cloud storage per user
- Chat, call, meet, and host webinars with Microsoft Teams
- 10+ additional apps (including Microsoft Loop, Clipchamp, Bookings, Planner, Forms)
- Secure AI built for work, powered by Work IQ, with access to create and use agents
- Advanced device management, threat protection against phishing and cyber attacks, and information protection
-
Word: Create impressive documents and improve your writing with built-in intelligent features.
-
Excel: Simplify complex data and create easy-to-read spreadsheets.
-
PowerPoint: Easily create polished presentations that stand out.
-
Microsoft Teams: Bring everyone together in one place to meet, chat, call, and collaborate.
-
OneNote: Meet all your note-taking needs with one cross-functional notebook.
-
Microsoft Loop: Cocreate with workspaces that bring all the parts of a project together.
-
Microsoft Clipchamp: Create and edit professional-looking videos with easy-to-use tools.
-
Outlook: Manage your email, calendar, tasks, and contacts together in one place.
-
Exchange: Work smarter with business-class email and calendaring.
-
OneDrive: Save, access, edit, and share files and photos wherever you are.
-
SharePoint: Create team sites to share information, files, and resources.
-
Microsoft 365 Copilot: Enhance productivity and creativity with a secure AI assistant for work.
-
Microsoft Entra ID: Protect employee identities and credentials.
-
Windows 11: Empower your team to connect faster, get creative, and be more productive.
-
Intune: Protect your business and application data and access on devices.
-
Microsoft Defender: Defend against malicious cyberthreats.
-
Microsoft Purview: Make governing, protecting, and managing your data easier and more efficient.
- Core identity and access management for up to 300 users
- Web and mobile versions[popover:]of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
- Custom business email (you@yourbusiness.com)
- 1 TB of cloud storage per user
- 10+ additional apps (including Bookings, Planner, Forms)
- Secure AI chat powered by the latest large language models
-
Word (web and mobile only): Create impressive documents and improve your writing with built-in intelligent features.
-
Excel (web and mobile only): Simplify complex data and create easy-to-read spreadsheets.
-
PowerPoint (web and mobile only): Easily create polished presentations that stand out.
-
OneNote (web and mobile only): Meet all your notetaking needs with one cross-functional notebook.
-
Outlook: Manage your email, calendar, tasks, and contacts together in one place.
-
Exchange: Work smarter with business-class email and calendaring.
-
OneDrive: Save, access, edit, and share files and photos wherever you are.
-
SharePoint: Create team sites to share information, files, and resources.
- Work-grounded Copilot in apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook[popover:]
- Reasoning AI for research and data analysis
- Core identity and access management for up to 300 users
- Desktop, web, and mobile versions[popover:] of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and other apps
- Custom business email (you@yourbusiness.com)
- 1 TB of cloud storage per user
- 10+ additional apps (including Microsoft Loop, Clipchamp, Bookings, Planner, Forms)
- Secure AI built for work, powered by Work IQ, with access to create and use agents
-
Word: Create impressive documents and improve your writing with built-in intelligent features.
-
Excel: Simplify complex data and create easy-to-read spreadsheets.
-
PowerPoint: Easily create polished presentations that stand out.
-
OneNote: Meet all your note-taking needs with one cross-functional notebook.
-
Microsoft Loop: Cocreate with workspaces that bring all the parts of a project together.
-
Microsoft Clipchamp: Create and edit professional-looking videos with easy-to-use tools.
-
Outlook: Manage your email, calendar, tasks, and contacts together in one place.
-
Exchange: Work smarter with business-class email and calendaring.
-
OneDrive: Save, access, edit, and share files and photos wherever you are.
-
SharePoint: Create team sites to share information, files, and resources.
-
Microsoft 365 Copilot: Enhance productivity and creativity with a secure AI assistant for work.
- Work-grounded Copilot in apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook[popover:]
- Reasoning AI for research and data analysis
- Policy-based identity and access management for up to 300 users
- Desktop, web, and mobile versions[popover:] of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and other apps
- Custom business email (you@yourbusiness.com)
- 1 TB of cloud storage per user
- 10+ additional apps (including Microsoft Loop, Clipchamp, Bookings, Planner, Forms)
- Secure AI built for work, powered by Work IQ, with access to create and use agents
- Advanced device management, threat protection against phishing and cyber attacks, and information protection
-
Word: Create impressive documents and improve your writing with built-in intelligent features.
-
Excel: Simplify complex data and create easy-to-read spreadsheets.
-
PowerPoint: Easily create polished presentations that stand out.
-
OneNote: Meet all your note-taking needs with one cross-functional notebook.
-
Microsoft Loop: Cocreate with workspaces that bring all the parts of a project together.
-
Microsoft Clipchamp: Create and edit professional-looking videos with easy-to-use tools.
-
Outlook: Manage your email, calendar, tasks, and contacts together in one place.
-
Exchange: Work smarter with business-class email and calendaring.
-
OneDrive: Save, access, edit, and share files and photos wherever you are.
-
SharePoint: Create team sites to share information, files, and resources.
-
Microsoft 365 Copilot: Enhance productivity and creativity with a secure AI assistant for work.
-
Microsoft Entra ID: Protect employee identities and credentials.
-
Windows 11: Empower your team to connect faster, get creative, and be more productive.
-
Intune: Protect your business and application data and access on devices.
-
Microsoft Defender: Defend against malicious cyberthreats.
-
Microsoft Purview: Make governing, protecting, and managing your data easier and more efficient.
- Available for up to 300 employees
- Desktop versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
- 1 TB of cloud storage per user
-
Word: Create impressive documents and improve your writing with built-in intelligent features.
-
Excel: Simplify complex data and create easy-to-read spreadsheets.
-
PowerPoint: Easily create polished presentations that stand out.
-
OneNote: Meet all your notetaking needs with one cross-functional notebook.
-
Outlook: Manage your email, calendar, tasks, and contacts together in one place.
-
OneDrive: Save, access, edit, and share files and photos wherever you are.
OneDrive for all your devices
Windows
Android
iOS
MacOS
Web portal
Get the OneDrive mobile app
Discover more about OneDrive
Explore quick, easy-to-follow videos to help you get started and do more with Copilot in OneDrive, Word, Excel, and beyond.
Create well-designed, impactful presentations using intelligent design tools and features.
Frequently asked questions
- OneDrive is a cloud storage service. that lets you back up, access, edit, share, and sync your files from any device, You can also collaborate in real-time with Microsoft 365 documents.
- With a free Microsoft 365 account, you get 5 GB of cloud storage to save files, photos, videos, and more to your OneDrive.
- Yes. You can upgrade to a Microsoft 365 Basic subscription to get 100 GB of storage, Microsoft 365 Personal plan to get 1 TB of storage (for one person), or Microsoft 365 Family plan to get up to 6 TB of storage.
If you have a Microsoft 365 Personal or Microsoft 365 Family subscription, you already have OneDrive and can add additional storage to your plan.
- OneDrive can back up your files, so they are protected in case anything happens to your device. The OneDrive Personal Vault stores your most vulnerable files behind an extra layer of security. A Microsoft 365 subscription includes ransomware detection and recovery, so you can have peace of mind knowing your files are protected and easily recoverable in the event of loss. Other security benefits include a larger Personal Vault, expiring and password-protected sharing links, and offline folders.
- Personal Vault is a folder within OneDrive that requires multifactor authentication to access, so you can store your most sensitive files behind an added layer of security.
- OneDrive supports backing up your Windows PC (Windows Backup), folders on your PC and Mac devices, and photos on your mobile phone (iOS and Android).
Next steps
Get Copilot in your Microsoft 365 plan
Get started with OneDrive for free
Try Microsoft 365 for free
- App availability varies by device/language. Features vary by platform. Minimum age limits may apply to use of AI features. Details.
- [1]Once your paid subscription begins, you have a 7-day cancellation window to receive a prorated refund, only paying for what you use. You may cancel your subscription at any time in the Microsoft 365 admin center. Learn how to cancel your Microsoft 365 subscription. When a subscription is canceled, all associated data will be deleted. Learn more about data retention, deletion, and destruction in Microsoft 365.
- [2]After your one-month free trial ends, your subscription will automatically convert to a paid subscription and you’ll be charged the applicable subscription fee based on the subscription term and billing plan you select. Cancel anytime during your free trial to stop future charges. A credit card is required to sign up. Storage for trials will be limited. Microsoft reserves the right to suspend access to its products and services if payment is not received after your one-month free trial ends. Learn more.
- [3]AI features only available to subscription owner and cannot be shared; Usage limits apply. Learn more.
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