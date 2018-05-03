In this episode, you’ll hear from Judy Estrin, whose distinguished career in the technology industry includes work as an executive, engineer, and serial entrepreneur. Besides serving on the boards at Disney and FedEx, she is former CTO of Cisco. Judy was one of the key figures in the development of the Internet, working with Vint Cerf on the initial TCP-project at Stanford. Tune in to find out to whom and what she attributes her success – it might surprise you!