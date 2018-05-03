Behind the Tech with Kevin Scott
Join Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott for Behind the Tech, a podcast that goes behind-the-scenes with today’s most innovative tech leaders.
Subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts
Stay connected. Subscribe by selecting your preferred app below.
Featured episodes
Join us to geek out with an amazing line-up of tech heroes who have helped create, build and influence the technology we use today.
Drew Endy: Bioengineering pioneer
Learn how one of the world’s eminent researchers in synthetic biology believes it can be harnessed to solve some of today’s most pressing issues – and why taking biology for granted is a dangerous thing.
Dr. Eric Horvitz: CSO, Microsoft
Microsoft’s first Chief Scientific Officer and world-renowned AI researcher, Dr. Eric Horvitz, talks about how AI and bioscience are playing a critical role in the fight against Covid-19. Learn how new research is helping to prepare the world for our future.
Kevin Scott: Reprogramming the American Dream
Listen in for a sneak peek into Kevin's new book Reprogramming the American Dream. Co-author Greg Shaw interviews Kevin about the future of AI and how it can evolve to better serve us all, from rural America to Silicon Valley.
Episode guide
Learn how Drew Endy, one of the world’s most prominent synthetic biology researchers, believes that biology is the key to some of today’s most pressing issues. Additionally, learn why taking biology for granted is a dangerous thing.
Microsoft’s first Chief Scientific Officer, Technical Fellow and world-renowned AI researcher, Dr. Eric Horvitz, gives us an insider’s look into how the experts are approaching the fight against Covid-19. Learn how AI and bioscience are informing the best approach to this pandemic.
Listen in for a sneak peek into Kevin's new book Reprogramming the American Dream. Co-author Greg Shaw interviews Kevin about the future of AI and how it can evolve to better serve us all, from rural America to Silicon Valley.
Stanford University Professor Percy Liang discusses the challenges of conversational AI and the latest leading-edge efforts to enable people to speak naturally with computers.
Learn about the latest thinking for autonomous driving technology from Aurora CEO Chris Urmson, who led Google’s self-driving car program. This former Carnegie Mellon professor also tells us about his days with DARPA and shares predictions for 2020 and beyond.
To wrap up the year, we revisit podcast conversations with a few of the incredible thinkers and innovators who have been on the show. Topics range from the democratization of artificial intelligence, to the challenges of social media and the internet. You may also hear some surprising things these folks do in their free time when they’re not changing the course of tech history in some fascinating way.
If you’ve heard of the 10,000 Year Clock, you know Danny. He’s a computer scientist, who pioneered parallel computers and their use in artificial intelligence. Danny founded Thinking Machines Corporation, a parallel supercomputer manufacturer, and was a fellow at Walt Disney Imagineering.
danah is a partner researcher at Microsoft Research, and founder of Data & Society. Her work examines where technology and society intersect. Kevin and danah discuss the dangers of a “move fast and break things” culture. Today, her research focuses on reducing weaknesses in sociotechnical systems.
Neha is cofounder and CTO of Confluent, a company whose mission is to help other companies use Apache Kafka to adopt modern streaming infrastructure.
Sam started his first company at 19 – and has launched many more since then. From Y Combinator to OpenAI, his insights and determination spark inspiration. Hear Sam’s ideas about career motivation, and why he thinks the human brain may be replicable in silicon.
Bill is one of Kevin’s engineering heroes. Listen as they talk careers, leadership and scaling teams – as well as a revolution in computer architecture and the resurgence of tech from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Find out what Bill, a partner at Sequoia Capital, says about tech trends to watch.
Fei-Fei Li is a professor at Stanford University and one of the world’s pioneering researchers in AI. Her work focuses on human-centered artificial intelligence. Hear her ideas about everything from visual intelligence to cognitive neuroscience and psychophysics.
From quantum mechanics and string theory to monkey brains and electrophysiology mapping, Surya’s take on AI may surprise you. Can we guide AI, so it’s good for the world? This researcher is taking his cues from biology.
Author, angel investor, and entrepreneur Reid Hoffman talks about starting and scaling massively valuable companies, hypercompetition, and the secrets of blitzscaling. Hear from Reid about the challenges to watch out for and the keys to success.
Listen to the show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Libsyn
Scientist, musician, and author Jaron Lanier is best known for his work in Virtual Reality, and his advocacy of humanism and sustainable economics in a digital context. His 1980’s startup, VPL Research, created the first commercial Virtual Reality products. Hear why he is worried the present Internet may be destroying societies, democracies, and economies.
Listen to the show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Libsyn
Mixed Reality innovator paints a picture for us about a big shift happening today. Learn how this cutting-edge tech is evolving from novelty entertainment to an integral part of our daily lives.
Listen to the show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Libsyn
Find out how a man who grew up on a sheep ranch in Argentina ended up a serial entrepreneur who many credit with bringing Bitcoin to Silicon Valley. Wences Casares explains why he believes in cryptocurrency – and how it might help solve some of today’s challenges in the world. Don’t miss this episode!
Listen to the show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Libsyn
Science meets art. Danielle Feinberg, director of photography for lighting at Pixar Animation Studios wins Academy Awards by blending computer science with art – creating magical moments. Hear about how she shows the world, especially young women, the beauty of what math, science, code, and art can create in the world.
In this episode, you’ll hear from Judy Estrin, whose distinguished career in the technology industry includes work as an executive, engineer, and serial entrepreneur. Besides serving on the boards at Disney and FedEx, she is former CTO of Cisco. Judy was one of the key figures in the development of the Internet, working with Vint Cerf on the initial TCP-project at Stanford. Tune in to find out to whom and what she attributes her success – it might surprise you!
Is AI the new “electricity”? Find out what one of the most influential leaders in Artificial Intelligence and deep learning has to say about our future. Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott talks with Andrew Ng about the Google Brain project, Coursera, Baidu, and Andrew’s most recent project, deeplearning.ai. You won’t want to miss this episode!
Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott sits down with Alice Steinglass, who leads Code.org. Code.org is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science in schools and increasing the participation by women and underrepresented minorities. Every student in every school should have the opportunity to learn computer science, just like biology, chemistry, or math. Find out how this amazing organization is making a difference.
Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott introduces us to one of his coding heroes, Anders Hejlsberg. Anders has had a 35-year career building tools that software developers love. He built Turbo Pascal, served as chief architect of Delphi, moved to Microsoft to help create C-sharp and today, spends his time as the core developer on Typescript. You may be surprised to hear how he got started in the tech industry.
Microsoft's CTO Kevin Scott talks about his new Behind the Tech podcast.
Meet the hosts
Kevin Scott
As Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Microsoft, Scott’s 20-year career in technology spans both academia and industry as a researcher, engineer, and leader. Prior to Microsoft, he led Engineering and Operations at LinkedIn during a time of rapid growth, including its IPO. Previously, he worked in engineering and operations leadership roles at Google.
Christina Warren
Christina Warren is a senior cloud developer advocate at Microsoft, where she helps shape the overall video strategy for Microsoft Channel 9 and the Microsoft Developer Relations team. Prior to joining Microsoft, Warren spent a decade in digital media as an editor, senior reporter, and commentator, with a focus on technology, business, and entertainment.