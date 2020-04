Microsoft Cloud Strength Drives Third Quarter Results

REDMOND, Wash. — April 29, 2020 — Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

· Revenue was $35.0 billion and increased 15%

· Operating income was $13.0 billion and increased 25%

· Net income was $10.8 billion and increased 22%

· Diluted earnings per share was $1.40 and increased 23%

“We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months. From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security – we are working alongside customers every day to help them adapt and stay open for business in a world of remote everything,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “Our durable business model, diversified portfolio, and differentiated technology stack position us well for what’s ahead.”





“In this dynamic environment, our sales teams and partners executed a solid third quarter, with Commercial Cloud revenue generating $13.3 billion, up 39% year over year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft. “We remain committed to balancing operational discipline with continued investments in key strategic areas to drive future growth.”

COVID-19 Impact

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, COVID-19 had minimal net impact on the total company revenue.





In the Productivity and Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud segments, cloud usage increased, particularly in Microsoft 365 including Teams, Azure, Windows Virtual Desktop, advanced security solutions, and Power Platform, as customers shifted to work and learn from home. In the final weeks of the quarter, there was a slowdown in transactional licensing, particularly in small and medium businesses, and a reduction in advertising spend in LinkedIn.





In the More Personal Computing segment, Windows OEM and Surface benefited from increased demand to support remote work and learn scenarios, offset in part by supply chain constraints in China that improved late in the quarter. Gaming benefited from increased engagement following stay-at-home guidelines. Search was negatively impacted by reductions in advertising spend, particularly in the industries most impacted by COVID-19. The effects of COVID-19 may not be fully reflected in the financial results until future periods.

Segment Highlights

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $11.7 billion and increased 15% (up 16% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

· Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 13% (up 15% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 25% (up 27% in constant currency)

· Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 15% (up 17% in constant currency) with continued growth in Office 365 Consumer subscribers to 39.6 million

· LinkedIn revenue increased 21% (up 22% in constant currency)

· Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 17% (up 20% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 47% (up 49% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $12.3 billion and increased 27% (up 29% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

· Server products and cloud services revenue increased 30% (up 32% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 59% (up 61% in constant currency)

· Enterprise Services revenue increased 6% (up 7% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $11.0 billion and increased 3% (up 4% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

· Windows OEM revenue was relatively unchanged year over year

· Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 17% (up 18% in constant currency)

· Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 1%

· Xbox content and services revenue increased 2%

· Surface revenue increased 1% (up 2% in constant currency)

Return to Shareholders

Microsoft returned $9.9 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, an increase of 33% compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Business Outlook

Microsoft will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call and webcast.

Responding to COVID-19

At Microsoft, our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our employees, striving to protect the health and well-being of the communities in which we operate, and providing technology and resources to our customers and partners to help them do their best work while remote. Additional information about Microsoft’s COVID-19 response can be found here.

Quarterly Product Releases and Enhancements

Every quarter Microsoft delivers hundreds of products, either as new releases, services, or enhancements to current products and services. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments, made over multiple years, designed to help customers be more productive and secure and to deliver differentiated value across the cloud and the edge.

Here are the major product releases and other highlights for the quarter, organized by product categories, to help illustrate how we are accelerating innovation across our businesses while expanding our market opportunities.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

To better execute on Microsoft’s mission, we focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our investor relations ESG website.

Webcast Details

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer, Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Frank Brod, chief accounting officer, Keith Dolliver, deputy general counsel, and Michael Spencer, general manager of investor relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time) today to discuss details of the company’s performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. The session may be accessed at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor. The webcast will be available for replay through the close of business on April 29, 2021.

Constant Currency

Microsoft presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Microsoft has provided this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Financial Performance Constant Currency Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue Operating Income Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share 2019 As Reported $30,571_ $10,341_ $8,809_ $1.14_ 2020 As Reported $35,021_ $12,975_ $10,752_ $1.40_ Percentage Change Y/Y 15%_ 25%_ 22%_ 23%_ Constant Currency Impact $(404) $(296) $(375) $(0.05) Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency 16%_ 28%_ 26%_ 27%_

Segment Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions) Productivity and Business Processes Intelligent Cloud More Personal Computing 2019 As Reported $10,242_ $9,649_ $10,680_ 2020 As Reported $11,743_ $12,281_ $10,997_ Percentage Change Y/Y 15%_ 27%_ 3%_ Constant Currency Impact $(162) $(164) $(78) Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency 16%_ 29%_ 4%_

Selected Product and Service Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) Constant Currency Impact Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency Office Commercial products and cloud services 13% 2% 15% Office 365 Commercial 25% 2% 27% Office Consumer products and cloud services 15% 2% 17% LinkedIn 21% 1% 22% Dynamics products and cloud services 17% 3% 20% Dynamics 365 47% 2% 49% Server products and cloud services 30% 2% 32% Azure 59% 2% 61% Enterprise Services 6% 1% 7% Windows OEM 0% 0% 0% Windows Commercial products and cloud services 17% 1% 18% Search advertising excluding traffic acquisition costs 1% 0% 1% Surface 1% 1% 2% Xbox content and services 2% 0% 2%

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are “forward-looking statements” are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors such as:

· intense competition in all of our markets that may lead to lower revenue or operating margins;

· increasing focus on cloud-based services presenting execution and competitive risks;

· significant investments in products and services that may not achieve expected returns;

· acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances that may have an adverse effect on our business;

· impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings;

· cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities that could lead to reduced revenue, increased costs, liability claims, or harm to our reputation or competitive position;

· disclosure and misuse of personal data that could cause liability and harm to our reputation;

· the possibility that we may not be able to protect information stored in our products and services from use by others;

· abuse of our advertising or social platforms that may harm our reputation or user engagement;

· the development of the internet of things presenting security, privacy, and execution risks;

· issues about the use of artificial intelligence in our offerings that may result in competitive harm, legal liability, or reputational harm;

· excessive outages, data losses, and disruptions of our online services if we fail to maintain an adequate operations infrastructure;

· quality or supply problems;

· the possibility that we may fail to protect our source code;

· legal changes, our evolving business model, piracy, and other factors may decrease the value of our intellectual property;

· claims that Microsoft has infringed the intellectual property rights of others;

· claims against us that may result in adverse outcomes in legal disputes;

· government litigation and regulatory activity relating to competition rules that may limit how we design and market our products;

· potential liability under trade protection, anti-corruption, and other laws resulting from our global operations;

· laws and regulations relating to the handling of personal data that may impede the adoption of our services or result in increased costs, legal claims, fines, or reputational damage;

· additional tax liabilities;

· damage to our reputation or our brands that may harm our business and operating results;

· exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, including the effects of foreign currency exchange;

· uncertainties relating to our business with government customers;

· adverse economic or market conditions that may harm our business;

· catastrophic events or geo-political conditions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, that may disrupt our business; and

· the dependence of our business on our ability to attract and retain talented employees.

For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Microsoft’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Microsoft’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Microsoft’s Investor Relations department at (800) 285-7772 or at Microsoft’s Investor Relations website at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.

All information in this release is as of March 31, 2020. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

INCOME STATEMENTS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product $15,871 $15,448 $49,894 $48,966 Service and other 19,150 15,123 55,088 43,160 Total revenue 35,021 30,571 104,982 92,126 Cost of revenue: Product 3,376 3,441 11,647 12,975 Service and other 7,599 6,729 22,092 19,523 Total cost of revenue 10,975 10,170 33,739 32,498 Gross margin 24,046 20,401 71,243 59,628 Research and development 4,887 4,316 14,055 12,363 Sales and marketing 4,911 4,565 14,181 13,251 General and administrative 1,273 1,179 3,455 3,460 Operating income 12,975 10,341 39,552 30,554 Other income (expense), net (132) 145 62 538 Income before income taxes 12,843 10,486 39,614 31,092 Provision for income taxes 2,091 1,677 6,535 5,039 Net income $10,752 $8,809 $33,079 $26,053 Earnings per share: Basic $1.41 $1.15 $4.34 $3.39 Diluted $1.40 $1.14 $4.30 $3.36 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,602 7,672 7,619 7,679 Diluted 7,675 7,744 7,693 7,759





COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENTS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $10,752 $8,809 $33,079 $26,053 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Net change related to derivatives (36) (33) (42) (93) Net change related to investments 3,508 714 3,665 1,334 Translation adjustments and other (541) 67 (607) (252) Other comprehensive income 2,931 748 3,016 989 Comprehensive income $13,683 $9,557 $36,095 $27,042





BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $11,710 $11,356 Short-term investments 125,916 122,463 Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments 137,626 133,819 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $446 and $411 22,699 29,524 Inventories 1,644 2,063 Other current assets 8,536 10,146 Total current assets 170,505 175,552 Property and equipment, net of accumulated

depreciation of $41,512 and $35,330 41,221 36,477 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,448 7,379 Equity investments 2,660 2,649 Goodwill 42,064 42,026 Intangible assets, net 6,855 7,750 Other long-term assets 13,696 14,723 Total assets $285,449 $286,556 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $9,246 $9,382 Current portion of long-term debt 3,748 5,516 Accrued compensation 6,254 6,830 Short-term income taxes 3,296 5,665 Short-term unearned revenue 27,012 32,676 Other current liabilities 9,151 9,351 Total current liabilities 58,707 69,420 Long-term debt 62,862 66,662 Long-term income taxes 28,888 29,612 Long-term unearned revenue 3,385 4,530 Deferred income taxes 185 233 Operating lease liabilities 7,248 6,188 Other long-term liabilities 9,673 7,581 Total liabilities 170,948 184,226 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock and paid-in capital - shares

authorized 24,000; outstanding 7,590 and 7,643 79,813 78,520 Retained earnings 32,012 24,150 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,676 (340) Total stockholders' equity 114,501 102,330 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $285,449 $286,556

CASH FLOWS STATEMENTS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operations Net income $10,752 $8,809 $33,079 $26,053 Adjustments to reconcile net income

to net cash from operations: Depreciation, amortization, and other 3,118 2,926 9,292 8,758 Stock-based compensation expense 1,338 1,172 3,940 3,462 Net recognized losses (gains)

on investments and derivatives 52 (95) (140) (470) Deferred income taxes (206) (320) (436) (740) Changes in operating assets and

liabilities: Accounts receivable 891 460 6,778 7,258 Inventories 181 12 419 710 Other current assets 94 (14) (179) (864) Other long-term assets 124 (517) (726) (969) Accounts payable 546 (197) (8) (1,032) Unearned revenue (736) 20 (6,564) (4,543) Income taxes 765 276 (3,042) (879) Other current liabilities 695 649 (1,136) (1,017) Other long-term liabilities (110) 339 725 350 Net cash from operations 17,504 13,520 42,002 36,077 Financing Repayments of debt (3,000) 0 (5,518) (3,000) Common stock issued 342 274 1,003 834 Common stock repurchased (7,059) (4,753) (17,177) (14,910) Common stock cash dividends paid (3,876) (3,526) (11,272) (10,290) Other, net (1,052) 404 (805) (835) Net cash used in financing (14,645) (7,601) (33,769) (28,201) Investing Additions to property and equipment (3,767) (2,565) (10,697) (9,874) Acquisition of companies, net of

cash acquired, and purchases of

intangible and other assets (329) (269) (871) (2,107) Purchases of investments (15,910) (5,846) (58,311) (42,255) Maturities of investments 17,247 5,893 47,559 14,889 Sales of investments 2,810 1,424 14,559 30,831 Net cash from (used in) investing 51 (1,363) (7,761) (8,516) Effect of foreign exchange rates on

cash and cash equivalents (64) 18 (118) (94) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 2,846 4,574 354 (734) Cash and cash equivalents,

beginning of period 8,864 6,638 11,356 11,946 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $11,710 $11,212 $11,710 $11,212