Earnings Release FY20 Q4
Microsoft Cloud Strength Drives Fourth Quarter Results
REDMOND, Wash. — July 22, 2020 — Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:
· Revenue was $38.0 billion and increased 13%
· Operating income was $13.4 billion and increased 8%
· Net income was $11.2 billion and decreased 15% GAAP (up 5% non-GAAP)
· Diluted earnings per share was $1.46 and decreased 15% GAAP (up 7% non-GAAP)
“The last five months have made it clear that tech intensity is the key to business resilience. Organizations that build their own digital capability will recover faster and emerge from this crisis stronger,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “We are the only company with an integrated, modern technology stack – powered by cloud and AI and underpinned by security and compliance – to help every organization transform and reimagine how they meet customer needs.”
“Our commercial cloud surpassed $50 billion in annual revenue for the first time this year. And this quarter our Commercial bookings were better than expected, growing 12% year-over-year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft. “As we drive growth across the company, we remain committed to investing in long-term strategic opportunities.”
The following table reconciles our financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to non-GAAP financial results. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP definition is provided below. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.
Three Months Ended June 30,
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenue
Operating Income
Net Income
Diluted Earnings per Share
2019 As Reported (GAAP)
$33,717
$12,405
$13,187_
$1.71_
Net Tax Impact of Transfer of Intangible Properties
-
-
(2,567)
(0.34)
2019 As Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$33,717
$12,405
$10,620_
$1.37_
2020 As Reported (GAAP)
$38,033
$13,407
$11,202_
$1.46_
Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)
13%
8%
(15%)
(15%)
Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP)
13%
8%
5%_
7%_
Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP) Constant Currency
15%
12%
8%_
9%_
GAAP results include a $450 million charge for the closure of the Microsoft Store physical locations in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. GAAP results also include a net income tax benefit of $2.6 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, which is excluded from our non-GAAP results and explained in the non-GAAP definition section below.
COVID-19 Impact
In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, similar business trends to the previous quarter continued.
In the Productivity and Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud segments, cloud usage and demand increased as customers continued to work and learn from home. Transactional license purchasing continued to slow, particularly in small and medium businesses, and LinkedIn was negatively impacted by the weak job market and reductions in advertising spend.
In the More Personal Computing segment, Windows OEM, Surface, and Gaming benefited from increased demand to support work-, play-, and learn-from-home scenarios, while Search was negatively impacted by reductions in advertising spend.
Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $11.8 billion and increased 6% (up 8% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:
· Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 5% (up 7% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 19% (up 22% in constant currency)
· Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 6% (up 7% in constant currency) and Office 365 Consumer subscribers increased to 42.7 million
· LinkedIn revenue increased 10% (up 11% in constant currency)
· Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 13% (up 15% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 38% (up 40% in constant currency)
Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $13.4 billion and increased 17% (up 19% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:
· Server products and cloud services revenue increased 19% (up 21% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 47% (up 50% in constant currency)
· Enterprise Services revenue was relatively unchanged (up 2% in constant currency)
Revenue in More Personal Computing was $12.9 billion and increased 14% (up 16% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:
· Windows OEM revenue increased 7%
· Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 9% (up 11% in constant currency)
· Xbox content and services revenue increased 65% (up 68% in constant currency)
· Surface revenue increased 28% (up 30%in constant currency)
· Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs decreased 18% (down 17% in constant currency)
Operating expenses were $12.3 billion and increased 13%, including the $450 million charge for the closure of the Microsoft Store physical locations.
Microsoft returned $8.9 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, an increase of 16% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.
Fiscal Year 2020 Results
Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:
· Revenue was $143.0 billion and increased 14%
· Operating income was $53.0 billion and increased 23%
· Net income was $44.3 billion and increased 13% GAAP and 20% non-GAAP
· Diluted earnings per share was $5.76 and increased 14% GAAP and 21% non-GAAP
The following table reconciles our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP to non-GAAP financial results. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP definition is provided below. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.
Twelve Months Ended June 30,
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenue
Operating Income
Net Income
Diluted Earnings per Share
2019 As Reported (GAAP)
$125,843
$42,959
$39,240_
$5.06_
Net Tax Impact of Transfer of Intangible Properties
-
-
(2,567)
(0.33)
Net Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)
-
-
157_
0.02_
2019 As Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$125,843
$42,959
$36,830_
$4.75_
2020 As Reported (GAAP)
$143,015
$52,959
$44,281_
$5.76_
Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)
14%
23%
13%_
14%_
Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP)
14%
23%
20%_
21%_
Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP) Constant Currency
15%
27%
24%_
25%_
GAAP results include a net income tax benefit of $2.6 billion and a net income tax charge of $157 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019. These net tax impacts are excluded from our non-GAAP results and explained in the Non-GAAP Definition section below.
Business Outlook
Microsoft will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call and webcast.
Responding to COVID-19
At Microsoft, our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our employees, striving to protect the health and well-being of the communities in which we operate, and providing technology and resources to our customers and partners to help them do their best work while remote. Additional information about Microsoft’s COVID-19 response can be found here.
Quarterly Highlights, Product Releases, and Enhancements
Every quarter Microsoft delivers hundreds of products, either as new releases, services, or enhancements to current products and services. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments, made over multiple years, designed to help customers be more productive and secure and to deliver differentiated value across the cloud and the edge.
Here are the major product releases and other highlights for the quarter, organized by product categories, to help illustrate how we are accelerating innovation across our businesses while expanding our market opportunities.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
To better execute on Microsoft’s mission, we focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our investor relations ESG website.
Webcast Details
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer, Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Frank Brod, chief accounting officer, Keith Dolliver, deputy general counsel, and Michael Spencer, general manager of investor relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time) today to discuss details of the company’s performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. The session may be accessed at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor. The webcast will be available for replay through the close of business on July 22, 2021.
Non-GAAP Definition
Transfer of Intangible Properties. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, in response to the TCJA and recently issued regulations, Microsoft transferred certain intangible properties held by its foreign subsidiaries to the United States and Ireland. The transfers of intangible properties resulted in a net $2.6 billion tax benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, as the value of future tax deductions exceeded the current tax liability from foreign jurisdictions and United States Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) tax.
The TCJA Impact. Microsoft recorded a net charge of $157 million during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 related to the TCJA.
Microsoft has provided non-GAAP financial measures related to the transfer of intangible properties and the TCJA to aid investors in better understanding our performance. Microsoft believes these non-GAAP measures assist investors by providing additional insight into its operational performance and help clarify trends affecting its business. For comparability of reporting, management considers non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial results in evaluating business performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Constant Currency
Microsoft presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Microsoft has provided this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Financial Performance Constant Currency Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 30,
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenue
Operating Income
Net Income
Diluted Earnings per Share
2019 As Reported
$33,717_
$12,405_
$13,187_
$1.71_
2019 As Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$33,717_
$12,405_
$10,620_
$1.37_
2020 As Reported
$38,033_
$13,407_
$11,202_
$1.46_
Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)
13%
8%_
(15%)
(15%)
Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP)
13%
8%_
5%_
7%_
Constant Currency Impact
$(598)
$(454)
$(314)
$(0.04)
Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP) Constant Currency
15%
12%
8%_
9%_
Twelve Months Ended June 30,
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenue
Operating Income
Net Income
Diluted Earnings per Share
2019 As Reported
$125,843_
$42,959_
$39,240_
$5.06_
2019 As Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$125,843_
$42,959_
$36,830_
$4.75_
2020 As Reported
$143,015_
$52,959_
$44,281_
$5.76_
Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)
14%_
23%_
13%_
14%_
Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP)
14%_
23%_
20%_
21%_
Constant Currency Impact
$(1,974)
$(1,567)
$(1,348)
$(0.18)
Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP) Constant Currency
15%_
27%_
24%_
25%_
Segment Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 30,
($ in millions)
Productivity and Business Processes
Intelligent Cloud
More Personal Computing
2019 As Reported
$11,047_
$11,391_
$11,279_
2020 As Reported
$11,752_
$13,371_
$12,910_
Percentage Change Y/Y
6%_
17%_
14%_
Constant Currency Impact
$(209)
$(238)
$(151)
Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency
8%_
19%_
16%_
Selected Product and Service Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)
Constant Currency Impact
Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency
Office Commercial products and cloud services
5%
2%
7%
Office 365 Commercial
19%
3%
22%
Office Consumer products and cloud services
6%
1%
7%
10%
1%
11%
Dynamics products and cloud services
13%
2%
15%
Dynamics 365
38%
2%
40%
Server products and cloud services
19%
2%
21%
Azure
47%
3%
50%
Enterprise Services
0%
2%
2%
Windows OEM
7%
0%
7%
Windows Commercial products and cloud services
9%
2%
11%
Xbox content and services
65%
3%
68%
Surface
28%
2%
30%
Search advertising excluding traffic acquisition costs
(18)%
1%
(17)%
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are “forward-looking statements” are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors such as:
· intense competition in all of our markets that may lead to lower revenue or operating margins;
· increasing focus on cloud-based services presenting execution and competitive risks;
· significant investments in products and services that may not achieve expected returns;
· acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances that may have an adverse effect on our business;
· impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings;
· cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities that could lead to reduced revenue, increased costs, liability claims, or harm to our reputation or competitive position;
· disclosure and misuse of personal data that could cause liability and harm to our reputation;
· the possibility that we may not be able to protect information stored in our products and services from use by others;
· abuse of our advertising or social platforms that may harm our reputation or user engagement;
· the development of the internet of things presenting security, privacy, and execution risks;
· issues about the use of artificial intelligence in our offerings that may result in competitive harm, legal liability, or reputational harm;
· excessive outages, data losses, and disruptions of our online services if we fail to maintain an adequate operations infrastructure;
· quality or supply problems;
· the possibility that we may fail to protect our source code;
· legal changes, our evolving business model, piracy, and other factors may decrease the value of our intellectual property;
· claims that Microsoft has infringed the intellectual property rights of others;
· claims against us that may result in adverse outcomes in legal disputes;
· government litigation and regulatory activity relating to competition rules that may limit how we design and market our products;
· potential liability under trade protection, anti-corruption, and other laws resulting from our global operations;
· laws and regulations relating to the handling of personal data that may impede the adoption of our services or result in increased costs, legal claims, fines, or reputational damage;
· additional tax liabilities;
· damage to our reputation or our brands that may harm our business and operating results;
· exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, including the effects of foreign currency exchange;
· uncertainties relating to our business with government customers;
· adverse economic or market conditions that may harm our business;
· catastrophic events or geo-political conditions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, that may disrupt our business; and
· the dependence of our business on our ability to attract and retain talented employees.
For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Microsoft’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Microsoft’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Microsoft’s Investor Relations department at (800) 285-7772 or at Microsoft’s Investor Relations website at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.
All information in this release is as of June 30, 2020. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Product
$18,147
$17,103
$68,041
$66,069
Service and other
19,886
16,614
74,974
59,774
Total revenue
38,033
33,717
143,015
125,843
Cost of revenue:
Product
4,370
3,298
16,017
16,273
Service and other
7,969
7,114
30,061
26,637
Total cost of revenue
12,339
10,412
46,078
42,910
Gross margin
25,694
23,305
96,937
82,933
Research and development
5,214
4,513
19,269
16,876
Sales and marketing
5,417
4,962
19,598
18,213
General and administrative
1,656
1,425
5,111
4,885
Operating income
13,407
12,405
52,959
42,959
Other income, net
15
191
77
729
Income before income taxes
13,422
12,596
53,036
43,688
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
2,220
(591)
8,755
4,448
Net income
$11,202
$13,187
$44,281
$39,240
Earnings per share:
Basic
$1.48
$1.72
$5.82
$5.11
Diluted
$1.46
$1.71
$5.76
$5.06
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
7,580
7,655
7,610
7,673
Diluted
7,650
7,730
7,683
7,753
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
$11,202
$13,187
$44,281
$39,240
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Net change related to derivatives
4
(80)
(38)
(173)
Net change related to investments
325
1,071
3,990
2,405
Translation adjustments and other
181
(66)
(426)
(318)
Other comprehensive income
510
925
3,526
1,914
Comprehensive income
$11,712
$14,112
$47,807
$41,154
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$13,576
$11,356
Short-term investments
122,951
122,463
Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
136,527
133,819
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $788 and $411
32,011
29,524
Inventories
1,895
2,063
Other current assets
11,482
10,146
Total current assets
181,915
175,552
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $43,197 and $35,330
44,151
36,477
Operating lease right-of-use assets
8,753
7,379
Equity investments
2,965
2,649
Goodwill
43,351
42,026
Intangible assets, net
7,038
7,750
Other long-term assets
13,138
14,723
Total assets
$301,311
$286,556
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$12,530
$9,382
Current portion of long-term debt
3,749
5,516
Accrued compensation
7,874
6,830
Short-term income taxes
2,130
5,665
Short-term unearned revenue
36,000
32,676
Other current liabilities
10,027
9,351
Total current liabilities
72,310
69,420
Long-term debt
59,578
66,662
Long-term income taxes
29,432
29,612
Long-term unearned revenue
3,180
4,530
Deferred income taxes
204
233
Operating lease liabilities
7,671
6,188
Other long-term liabilities
10,632
7,581
Total liabilities
183,007
184,226
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and paid-in capital - shares
80,552
78,520
Retained earnings
34,566
24,150
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
3,186
(340)
Total stockholders' equity
118,304
102,330
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$301,311
$286,556
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operations
Net income
$11,202
$13,187
$44,281
$39,240
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operations:
Depreciation, amortization, and other
3,504
2,924
12,796
11,682
Stock-based compensation expense
1,349
1,190
5,289
4,652
Net recognized gains on investments and derivatives
(79)
(322)
(219)
(792)
Deferred income taxes
447
(5,723)
11
(6,463)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(9,355)
(10,070)
(2,577)
(2,812)
Inventories
(251)
(113)
168
597
Other current assets
(2,151)
(854)
(2,330)
(1,718)
Other long-term assets
(311)
(865)
(1,037)
(1,834)
Accounts payable
3,026
1,264
3,018
232
Unearned revenue
8,776
9,005
2,212
4,462
Income taxes
(589)
3,808
(3,631)
2,929
Other current liabilities
2,482
2,436
1,346
1,419
Other long-term liabilities
623
241
1,348
591
Net cash from operations
18,673
16,108
60,675
52,185
Financing
Cash premium on debt exchange
(3,417)
0
(3,417)
0
Repayments of debt
0
(1,000)
(5,518)
(4,000)
Common stock issued
340
308
1,343
1,142
Common stock repurchased
(5,791)
(4,633)
(22,968)
(19,543)
Common stock cash dividends paid
(3,865)
(3,521)
(15,137)
(13,811)
Other, net
471
160
(334)
(675)
Net cash used in financing
(12,262)
(8,686)
(46,031)
(36,887)
Investing
Additions to property and equipment
(4,744)
(4,051)
(15,441)
(13,925)
Acquisition of companies, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible and other assets
(1,650)
(281)
(2,521)
(2,388)
Purchases of investments
(18,879)
(15,442)
(77,190)
(57,697)
Maturities of investments
18,890
5,154
66,449
20,043
Sales of investments
3,162
7,363
17,721
38,194
Other, net
(1,241)
0
(1,241)
0
Net cash used in investing
(4,462)
(7,257)
(12,223)
(15,773)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(83)
(21)
(201)
(115)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
1,866
144
2,220
(590)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
11,710
11,212
11,356
11,946
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$13,576
$11,356
$13,576
$11,356
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
Productivity and Business Processes
$11,752
$11,047
$46,398
$41,160
Intelligent Cloud
13,371
11,391
48,366
38,985
More Personal Computing
12,910
11,279
48,251
45,698
Total
$38,033
$33,717
$143,015
$125,843
Operating Income
Productivity and Business Processes
$3,972
$4,344
$18,724
$16,219
Intelligent Cloud
5,344
4,502
18,324
13,920
More Personal Computing
4,091
3,559
15,911
12,820
Total
$13,407
$12,405
$52,959
$42,959
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Please refer to the reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP financial results in the table provided above for additional information.
SUMMARY
Revenue increased $4.3 billion or 13%, driven by growth across each of our segments. Intelligent Cloud revenue increased, driven by server products and cloud services. More Personal Computing revenue increased, driven by Gaming, Surface, and Windows, offset in part by a decrease in Search advertising. Productivity and Business Processes revenue increased, driven by Office 365.
Gross margin increased $2.4 billion or 10%, driven by growth in Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. Gross margin percentage decreased, driven by sales mix. Commercial cloud gross margin percentage increased 1 point to 66%, primarily driven by improvement in Azure.
Operating income increased $1.0 billion or 8%, driven by growth in Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing, offset in part by a decrease in Productivity and Business Processes.
Revenue, gross margin, and operating income included an unfavorable foreign currency impact of 2%, 2%, and 4%, respectively.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
Productivity and Business Processes
Revenue increased $705 million or 6%.
·Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased $394 million or 5%, on a strong prior year comparable. Office 365 Commercial revenue grew 19%, driven by Office 365 Commercial seat growth of 15% and growth in revenue per user. Office Commercial products revenue declined 34% reflecting continued customer shift to cloud offerings from multi-year on-premises agreements and a slowdown in transactional licensing, primarily in small and medium businesses.
·Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased $57 million or 6%, driven by Office 365 Consumer (rebranded to Microsoft 365 Consumer) subscription revenue, offset in part by a slowdown in transactional licensing. Office 365 Consumer subscribers increased 23% to 42.7 million with increased demand from remote work and learn scenarios.
·LinkedIn revenue increased $181 million or 10%.
·Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 13%, driven by Dynamics 365 growth of 38%.
Operating income decreased $372 million or 9%.
·Gross margin was relatively unchanged, with growth in LinkedIn and Dynamics, offset in part by a decrease in Office. Gross margin percentage decreased, driven by increased usage of Office 365 Commercial and an increased mix of cloud offerings.
·Operating expenses increased $407 million or 10%, driven by Teams marketing and investments in cloud engineering.
Revenue, gross margin, and operating income included an unfavorable foreign currency impact of 2%, 3%, and 4%, respectively.
Intelligent Cloud
Revenue increased $2.0 billion or 17%.
·Server products and cloud services revenue increased $1.9 billion or 19%, driven by Azure. Azure revenue grew 47%, primarily driven by growth in our consumption-based services. Server products revenue was relatively unchanged, with growth in hybrid and premium solutions, offset by a slowdown in transactional licensing.
·Enterprise Services revenue was relatively unchanged.
Operating income increased $842 million or 19%.
·Gross margin increased $1.5 billion or 19%, driven by growth in server products and cloud services revenue and cloud services scale and efficiencies. Gross margin percentage increased slightly, due to improvement in Azure, offset in part by an increased mix of cloud offerings.
·Operating expenses increased $678 million or 19%, driven by investments in Azure.
Revenue, gross margin, and operating income included an unfavorable foreign currency impact of 2%, 2%, and 3%, respectively.
More Personal Computing
Revenue increased $1.6 billion or 14%.
·Windows revenue increased $337 million or 6%, driven by growth in Windows OEM and Windows Commercial. Windows OEM revenue increased 7%. Windows OEM non-Pro revenue grew 34%, driven by consumer demand from remote work and learn scenarios, including the benefit in April from unfulfilled third quarter demand. Windows OEM Pro revenue declined 4%, driven by weakness in small and medium businesses, more than offsetting the benefit in April from unfulfilled third quarter demand. Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 9%, driven by increased demand for Microsoft 365, offset in part by a slowdown in transactional licensing.
·Gaming revenue increased $1.3 billion or 64%, driven by growth in Xbox content and services. Xbox content and services revenue increased $1.2 billion or 65%, primarily due to record engagement, including strength from third-party titles, as stay-at-home guidelines continued. Xbox hardware revenue increased 49%, primarily due to an increase in volume of consoles sold.
·Surface revenue increased $374 million or 28%, driven by increased demand from remote work and learn scenarios.
·Search advertising revenue decreased $353 million or 18%. Search advertising revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs, decreased 18%, with reduced customer advertising spend.
Operating income increased $532 million or 15%.
·Gross margin increased $834 million or 12%, driven by growth in Gaming and Windows. Gross margin percentage decreased, driven by sales mix.
·Operating expenses increased $302 million or 10%, driven by charges associated with the closing of our Microsoft Store physical locations, offset in part by the redeployment of engineering resources.
Revenue, gross margin, and operating income each included an unfavorable foreign currency impact of 2%, 3%, and 4%, respectively.
EXPENSES
·Cost of revenue increased $1.9 billion or 19%, driven by growth in commercial cloud and Gaming.
·Research and development expenses increased $701 million or 16%, driven by investments in cloud engineering and Devices.
·Sales and marketing expenses increased $455 million or 9%, driven by an increase in bad debt expense and investments in commercial sales.
·General and administrative expenses increased $231 million or 16%, driven by charges associated with the closing of our Microsoft Store physical locations, offset in part by a reduction in legal expenses.
OTHER INCOME, NET
Other income, net was $15 million, driven by interest and dividends income and net gains on derivatives, investments, and foreign currency remeasurements, offset in part by interest expense.
INCOME TAXES
The current quarter effective tax rate was 17% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, compared to (5)% and 16%, respectively, in the prior year. Prior year GAAP results include a $2.6 billion net income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 related to intangible property transfers. This net income tax benefit is excluded from our non-GAAP results.
In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, in response to the TCJA and recently issued regulations, we transferred certain intangible properties held by our foreign subsidiaries to the United States and Ireland. The transfers of intangible properties resulted in a net $2.6 billion tax benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, as the value of future tax deductions exceeded the current tax liability from foreign jurisdictions and United States GILTI tax.
REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS
Revenue allocated to remaining performance obligations, which includes unearned revenue and amounts that will be invoiced and recognized as revenue in future periods, was $111 billion as of June 30, 2020, of which $107 billion is related to the commercial portion of revenue. We expect to recognize approximately 50% of this revenue over the next 12 months and the remainder thereafter.
Information contained in these documents is current as of the earnings date, and not restated for new accounting standards