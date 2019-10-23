FY20 Q1 - Press Releases - Investor Relations - Microsoft
Earnings Release FY20 Q1
Microsoft Cloud Strength Drives First Quarter Results
REDMOND, Wash. — October 23, 2019 — Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:
· Revenue was $33.1 billion and increased 14%
· Operating income was $12.7 billion and increased 27%
· Net income was $10.7 billion and increased 21%
· Diluted earnings per share was $1.38 and increased 21%
“The world’s leading companies are choosing our cloud to build their digital capability,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “We are accelerating our innovation across the entire tech stack to deliver new value for customers and investing in large and growing markets with expansive opportunity.”
Microsoft returned $7.9 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, an increase of 28% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.
"It was a strong start to the fiscal year with our commercial cloud generating $11.6 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 36% year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.
Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $11.1 billion and increased 13% (up 15% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:
· Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 13% (up 15% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 25% (up 28% in constant currency)
· Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 5% (up 6% in constant currency) with continued growth in Office 365 Consumer subscribers to 35.6 million
· LinkedIn revenue increased 25% (up 26% in constant currency)
· Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 14% (up 16% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 41% (up 44% in constant currency)
Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $10.8 billion and increased 27% (up 29% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:
· Server products and cloud services revenue increased 30% (up 33% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 59% (up 63% in constant currency)
· Enterprise Services revenue increased 7% (up 8% in constant currency)
Revenue in More Personal Computing was $11.1 billion and increased 4% (up 5% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:
· Windows OEM revenue increased 9% (up 9% in constant currency)
· Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 29% in constant currency)
· Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 11% (up 13% in constant currency)
· Xbox content and services revenue was relatively unchanged (up 1% in constant currency)
· Surface revenue decreased 4% (down 2% in constant currency)
Microsoft will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call and webcast.
Quarterly Highlights, Product Releases, and Enhancements
Every quarter Microsoft delivers hundreds of products, either as new releases, services, or enhancements to current products and services. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments, made over multiple years, designed to help customers be more productive and secure and to deliver differentiated value across the cloud and the edge.
Here are the major product releases and other highlights for the quarter, organized by product categories, to help illustrate how we are accelerating innovation across our businesses while expanding our market opportunities.
Webcast Details
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer, Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Frank Brod, chief accounting officer, Keith Dolliver, deputy general counsel, and Michael Spencer, general manager of investor relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time) today to discuss details of the company’s performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. The session may be accessed at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor. The webcast will be available for replay through the close of business on October 23, 2020.
Constant Currency
Microsoft presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Microsoft has provided this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
Financial Performance Constant Currency Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30,
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenue
Operating Income
Net Income
Diluted Earnings per Share
2018 As Reported
$29,084_
$9,955_
$8,824_
$1.14_
2019 As Reported
$33,055_
$12,686_
$10,678_
$1.38_
Percentage Change Y/Y
14%_
27%_
21%_
21%_
Constant Currency Impact
$(507)
$(409)
$(375)
$(0.05)
Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency
15%_
32%_
25%_
25%_
Segment Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30,
($ in millions)
Productivity and Business Processes
Intelligent Cloud
More Personal Computing
2018 As Reported
$9,771_
$8,567_
$10,746_
2019 As Reported
$11,077_
$10,845_
$11,133_
Percentage Change Y/Y
13%_
27%_
4%_
Constant Currency Impact
$(196)
$(200)
$(111)
Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency
15%_
29%_
5%_
Selected Product and Service Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)
Constant Currency Impact
Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency
Office commercial products and cloud services
13%
2%
15%
Office 365 commercial
25%
3%
28%
Office consumer products and cloud services
5%
1%
6%
25%
1%
26%
Dynamics products and cloud services
14%
2%
16%
Dynamics 365
41%
3%
44%
Server products and cloud services
30%
3%
33%
Azure
59%
4%
63%
Enterprise Services
7%
1%
8%
Windows OEM
9%
0%
9%
Windows commercial products and cloud services
26%
3%
29%
Search advertising excluding traffic acquisition costs
11%
2%
13%
Surface
(4)%
2%
(2)%
Xbox content and services
0%
1%
1%
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are “forward-looking statements” are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors such as:
· intense competition in all of our markets that may lead to lower revenue or operating margins;
· increasing focus on cloud-based services presenting execution and competitive risks;
· significant investments in products and services that may not achieve expected returns;
· acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances that may have an adverse effect on our business;
· impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings;
· cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities that could lead to reduced revenue, increased costs, liability claims, or harm to our reputation or competitive position;
· disclosure and misuse of personal data that could cause liability and harm to our reputation;
· the possibility that we may not be able to protect information stored in our products and services from use by others;
· abuse of our advertising or social platforms that may harm our reputation or user engagement;
· the development of the internet of things presenting security, privacy, and execution risks;
· issues about the use of artificial intelligence in our offerings that may result in competitive harm, legal liability, or reputational harm; and
· excessive outages, data losses, and disruptions of our online services if we fail to maintain an adequate operations infrastructure;
· quality or supply problems;
· the possibility that we may fail to protect our source code;
· legal changes, our evolving business model, piracy, and other factors may decrease the value of our intellectual property;
· claims that Microsoft has infringed the intellectual property rights of others;
· claims against us that may result in adverse outcomes in legal disputes;
· government litigation and regulatory activity relating to competition rules that may limit how we design and market our products;
· potential liability under trade protection, anti-corruption, and other laws resulting from our global operations;
· laws and regulations relating to the handling of personal data that may impede the adoption of our services or result in increased costs, legal claims, fines, or reputational damage;
· additional tax liabilities;
· damage to our reputation or our brands that may harm our business and operating results.
· exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, including the effects of foreign currency exchange;
· adverse economic or market conditions that may harm our business;
· catastrophic events or geo-political conditions that may disrupt our business; and
· the dependence of our business on our ability to attract and retain talented employees.
For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Microsoft’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Microsoft’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Microsoft’s Investor Relations department at (800) 285-7772 or at Microsoft’s Investor Relations website at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.
All information in this release is as of September 30, 2019. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.
For more information, press only:
Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications for Microsoft, (425) 638-7777,rrt@we-worldwide.com
For more information, financial analysts and investors only:
Michael Spencer, General Manager, Investor Relations, (425) 706-4400
Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://www.microsoft.com/news. Web links, telephone numbers, and titles were correct at time of publication, but may since have changed. Shareholder and financial information, as well as today’s 2:30 p.m. Pacific time conference call with investors and analysts, is available at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
Revenue:
Product
$15,768
$17,299
Service and other
17,287
11,785
Total revenue
33,055
29,084
Cost of revenue:
Product
3,305
3,649
Service and other
7,101
6,256
Total cost of revenue
10,406
9,905
Gross margin
22,649
19,179
Research and development
4,565
3,977
Sales and marketing
4,337
4,098
General and administrative
1,061
1,149
Operating income
12,686
9,955
Other income, net
0
266
Income before income taxes
12,686
10,221
Provision for income taxes
2,008
1,397
Net income
$10,678
$8,824
Earnings per share:
Basic
$1.40
$1.15
Diluted
$1.38
$1.14
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
7,634
7,673
Diluted
7,710
7,766
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
Net income
$10,678
$8,824
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Net change related to derivatives
(2)
(45)
Net change related to investments
577
(261)
Translation adjustments and other
(296)
(55)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
279
(361)
Comprehensive income
$10,957
$8,463
September 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$13,117
$11,356
Short-term investments
123,519
122,463
Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
136,636
133,819
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful
19,087
29,524
Inventories
2,622
2,063
Other current assets
7,551
10,146
Total current assets
165,896
175,552
Property and equipment, net of accumulated
38,409
36,477
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,890
7,379
Equity investments
2,684
2,649
Goodwill
42,113
42,026
Intangible assets, net
7,508
7,750
Other long-term assets
14,455
14,723
Total assets
$278,955
$286,556
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$8,574
$9,382
Current portion of long-term debt
3,017
5,516
Accrued compensation
4,676
6,830
Short-term income taxes
3,440
5,665
Short-term unearned revenue
29,904
32,676
Other current liabilities
8,507
9,351
Total current liabilities
58,118
69,420
Long-term debt
66,478
66,662
Long-term income taxes
28,457
29,612
Long-term unearned revenue
4,122
4,530
Deferred income taxes
234
233
Operating lease liabilities
6,659
6,188
Other long-term liabilities
8,826
7,581
Total liabilities
172,894
184,226
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and paid-in capital - shares
78,882
78,520
Retained earnings
27,240
24,150
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(61)
(340)
Total stockholders' equity
106,061
102,330
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$278,955
$286,556
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
Operations
Net income
$10,678
$8,824
Adjustments to reconcile net income
Depreciation, amortization, and other
2,971
2,837
Stock-based compensation expense
1,262
1,107
Net recognized losses (gains) on
11
(240)
Deferred income taxes
(177)
(247)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
10,090
9,194
Inventories
(561)
(956)
Other current assets
(438)
(677)
Other long-term assets
(333)
21
Accounts payable
(547)
(395)
Unearned revenue
(2,892)
(2,441)
Income taxes
(3,336)
(1,091)
Other current liabilities
(3,320)
(2,322)
Other long-term liabilities
410
43
Net cash from operations
13,818
13,657
Financing
Repayments of debt
(2,500)
0
Common stock issued
427
360
Common stock repurchased
(4,912)
(3,744)
Common stock cash dividends paid
(3,510)
(3,220)
Other, net
286
(780)
Net cash used in financing
(10,209)
(7,384)
Investing
Additions to property and equipment
(3,385)
(3,602)
Acquisition of companies, net of cash acquired,
(462)
(245)
Purchases of investments
(23,390)
(19,551)
Maturities of investments
19,082
5,214
Sales of investments
6,379
15,231
Net cash used in investing
(1,776)
(2,953)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash
(72)
(129)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
1,761
3,191
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
11,356
11,946
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$13,117
$15,137
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2019
2018
Revenue
Productivity and Business Processes
$11,077
$9,771
Intelligent Cloud
10,845
8,567
More Personal Computing
11,133
10,746
Total
$33,055
$29,084
Operating Income
Productivity and Business Processes
$4,782
$3,881
Intelligent Cloud
3,889
2,931
More Personal Computing
4,015
3,143
Total
$12,686
$9,955
