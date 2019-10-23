FY20 Q1 - Press Releases - Investor Relations - Microsoft

Microsoft Cloud Strength Drives First Quarter Results

REDMOND, Wash. — October 23, 2019 — Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

· Revenue was $33.1 billion and increased 14%

· Operating income was $12.7 billion and increased 27%

· Net income was $10.7 billion and increased 21%

· Diluted earnings per share was $1.38 and increased 21%

“The world’s leading companies are choosing our cloud to build their digital capability,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “We are accelerating our innovation across the entire tech stack to deliver new value for customers and investing in large and growing markets with expansive opportunity.”

Microsoft returned $7.9 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, an increase of 28% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

"It was a strong start to the fiscal year with our commercial cloud generating $11.6 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 36% year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $11.1 billion and increased 13% (up 15% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

· Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 13% (up 15% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 25% (up 28% in constant currency)

· Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 5% (up 6% in constant currency) with continued growth in Office 365 Consumer subscribers to 35.6 million

· LinkedIn revenue increased 25% (up 26% in constant currency)

· Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 14% (up 16% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 41% (up 44% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $10.8 billion and increased 27% (up 29% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

· Server products and cloud services revenue increased 30% (up 33% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 59% (up 63% in constant currency)

· Enterprise Services revenue increased 7% (up 8% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $11.1 billion and increased 4% (up 5% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

· Windows OEM revenue increased 9% (up 9% in constant currency)

· Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 29% in constant currency)

· Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 11% (up 13% in constant currency)

· Xbox content and services revenue was relatively unchanged (up 1% in constant currency)

· Surface revenue decreased 4% (down 2% in constant currency)





Business Outlook

Microsoft will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call and webcast.

Quarterly Highlights, Product Releases, and Enhancements

Every quarter Microsoft delivers hundreds of products, either as new releases, services, or enhancements to current products and services. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments, made over multiple years, designed to help customers be more productive and secure and to deliver differentiated value across the cloud and the edge.

Here are the major product releases and other highlights for the quarter, organized by product categories, to help illustrate how we are accelerating innovation across our businesses while expanding our market opportunities.

Constant Currency

Microsoft presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Microsoft has provided this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).





Financial Performance Constant Currency Reconciliation

Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue Operating Income Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share 2018 As Reported $29,084_ $9,955_ $8,824_ $1.14_ 2019 As Reported $33,055_ $12,686_ $10,678_ $1.38_ Percentage Change Y/Y 14%_ 27%_ 21%_ 21%_ Constant Currency Impact $(507) $(409) $(375) $(0.05) Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency 15%_ 32%_ 25%_ 25%_

Segment Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation

Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions) Productivity and Business Processes Intelligent Cloud More Personal Computing 2018 As Reported $9,771_ $8,567_ $10,746_ 2019 As Reported $11,077_ $10,845_ $11,133_ Percentage Change Y/Y 13%_ 27%_ 4%_ Constant Currency Impact $(196) $(200) $(111) Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency 15%_ 29%_ 5%_

Selected Product and Service Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) Constant Currency Impact Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency Office commercial products and cloud services 13% 2% 15% Office 365 commercial 25% 3% 28% Office consumer products and cloud services 5% 1% 6% LinkedIn 25% 1% 26% Dynamics products and cloud services 14% 2% 16% Dynamics 365 41% 3% 44% Server products and cloud services 30% 3% 33% Azure 59% 4% 63% Enterprise Services 7% 1% 8% Windows OEM 9% 0% 9% Windows commercial products and cloud services 26% 3% 29% Search advertising excluding traffic acquisition costs 11% 2% 13% Surface (4)% 2% (2)% Xbox content and services 0% 1% 1%





About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are “forward-looking statements” are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors such as:

· intense competition in all of our markets that may lead to lower revenue or operating margins;

· increasing focus on cloud-based services presenting execution and competitive risks;

· significant investments in products and services that may not achieve expected returns;

· acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances that may have an adverse effect on our business;

· impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings;

· cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities that could lead to reduced revenue, increased costs, liability claims, or harm to our reputation or competitive position;

· disclosure and misuse of personal data that could cause liability and harm to our reputation;

· the possibility that we may not be able to protect information stored in our products and services from use by others;

· abuse of our advertising or social platforms that may harm our reputation or user engagement;

· the development of the internet of things presenting security, privacy, and execution risks;

· issues about the use of artificial intelligence in our offerings that may result in competitive harm, legal liability, or reputational harm; and

· excessive outages, data losses, and disruptions of our online services if we fail to maintain an adequate operations infrastructure;

· quality or supply problems;

· the possibility that we may fail to protect our source code;

· legal changes, our evolving business model, piracy, and other factors may decrease the value of our intellectual property;

· claims that Microsoft has infringed the intellectual property rights of others;

· claims against us that may result in adverse outcomes in legal disputes;

· government litigation and regulatory activity relating to competition rules that may limit how we design and market our products;

· potential liability under trade protection, anti-corruption, and other laws resulting from our global operations;

· laws and regulations relating to the handling of personal data that may impede the adoption of our services or result in increased costs, legal claims, fines, or reputational damage;

· additional tax liabilities;

· damage to our reputation or our brands that may harm our business and operating results.

· exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, including the effects of foreign currency exchange;

· adverse economic or market conditions that may harm our business;

· catastrophic events or geo-political conditions that may disrupt our business; and

· the dependence of our business on our ability to attract and retain talented employees.

For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Microsoft’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Microsoft’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Microsoft’s Investor Relations department at (800) 285-7772 or at Microsoft’s Investor Relations website at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.

All information in this release is as of September 30, 2019. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

INCOME STATEMENTS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Revenue: Product $15,768 $17,299 Service and other 17,287 11,785 Total revenue 33,055 29,084 Cost of revenue: Product 3,305 3,649 Service and other 7,101 6,256 Total cost of revenue 10,406 9,905 Gross margin 22,649 19,179 Research and development 4,565 3,977 Sales and marketing 4,337 4,098 General and administrative 1,061 1,149 Operating income 12,686 9,955 Other income, net 0 266 Income before income taxes 12,686 10,221 Provision for income taxes 2,008 1,397 Net income $10,678 $8,824 Earnings per share: Basic $1.40 $1.15 Diluted $1.38 $1.14 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,634 7,673 Diluted 7,710 7,766





COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENTS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net income $10,678 $8,824 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Net change related to derivatives (2) (45) Net change related to investments 577 (261) Translation adjustments and other (296) (55) Other comprehensive income (loss) 279 (361) Comprehensive income $10,957 $8,463





BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $13,117 $11,356 Short-term investments 123,519 122,463 Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments 136,636 133,819 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $303 and $411 19,087 29,524 Inventories 2,622 2,063 Other current assets 7,551 10,146 Total current assets 165,896 175,552 Property and equipment, net of accumulated

depreciation of $36,971 and $35,330 38,409 36,477 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,890 7,379 Equity investments 2,684 2,649 Goodwill 42,113 42,026 Intangible assets, net 7,508 7,750 Other long-term assets 14,455 14,723 Total assets $278,955 $286,556 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $8,574 $9,382 Current portion of long-term debt 3,017 5,516 Accrued compensation 4,676 6,830 Short-term income taxes 3,440 5,665 Short-term unearned revenue 29,904 32,676 Other current liabilities 8,507 9,351 Total current liabilities 58,118 69,420 Long-term debt 66,478 66,662 Long-term income taxes 28,457 29,612 Long-term unearned revenue 4,122 4,530 Deferred income taxes 234 233 Operating lease liabilities 6,659 6,188 Other long-term liabilities 8,826 7,581 Total liabilities 172,894 184,226 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock and paid-in capital - shares

authorized 24,000; outstanding 7,634 and 7,643 78,882 78,520 Retained earnings 27,240 24,150 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61) (340) Total stockholders' equity 106,061 102,330 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $278,955 $286,556





CASH FLOWS STATEMENTS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Operations Net income $10,678 $8,824 Adjustments to reconcile net income

to net cash from operations: Depreciation, amortization, and other 2,971 2,837 Stock-based compensation expense 1,262 1,107 Net recognized losses (gains) on

investments and derivatives 11 (240) Deferred income taxes (177) (247) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,090 9,194 Inventories (561) (956) Other current assets (438) (677) Other long-term assets (333) 21 Accounts payable (547) (395) Unearned revenue (2,892) (2,441) Income taxes (3,336) (1,091) Other current liabilities (3,320) (2,322) Other long-term liabilities 410 43 Net cash from operations 13,818 13,657 Financing Repayments of debt (2,500) 0 Common stock issued 427 360 Common stock repurchased (4,912) (3,744) Common stock cash dividends paid (3,510) (3,220) Other, net 286 (780) Net cash used in financing (10,209) (7,384) Investing Additions to property and equipment (3,385) (3,602) Acquisition of companies, net of cash acquired,

and purchases of intangible and other assets (462) (245) Purchases of investments (23,390) (19,551) Maturities of investments 19,082 5,214 Sales of investments 6,379 15,231 Net cash used in investing (1,776) (2,953) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash

equivalents (72) (129) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,761 3,191 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,356 11,946 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $13,117 $15,137