Browse Earnings Releases:

Press Release & Webcast

Earnings Release FY21 Q1

Microsoft Cloud Strength Fuels First Quarter Results

REDMOND, Wash. — October 27, 2020 — Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

·        Revenue was $37.2 billion and increased 12%

·        Operating income was $15.9 billion and increased 25%

·        Net income was $13.9 billion and increased 30%

·        Diluted earnings per share was $1.82 and increased 32%

“The next decade of economic performance for every business will be defined by the speed of their digital transformation,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “We are innovating across our full modern tech stack to help our customers in every industry improve time to value, increase agility, and reduce costs.”

“Demand for our cloud offerings drove a strong start to the fiscal year with our commercial cloud revenue generating $15.2 billion, up 31% year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft. “We continue to invest against the significant opportunity ahead of us to drive long-term growth.”

Business Highlights

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $12.3 billion and increased 11%, with the following business highlights:

·        Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 9% driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 21% (up 20% in constant currency)

·        Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 13% and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers increased to 45.3 million

·        LinkedIn revenue increased 16%

·        Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 19% (up 18% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 38% (up 37% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $13.0 billion and increased 20% (up 19% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

·        Server products and cloud services revenue increased 22% (up 21% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 48% (up 47% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $11.8 billion and increased 6%, with the following business highlights:

·        Windows OEM revenue declined 5%

·        Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 13% (up 12% in constant currency)

·        Xbox content and services revenue increased 30%

·        Surface revenue increased 37% (up 36%in constant currency)

·        Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs decreased 10% (down 11% in constant currency)

Microsoft returned $9.5 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, an increase of 21% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Business Outlook

Microsoft will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call and webcast.

Quarterly Highlights, Product Releases, and Enhancements 

Every quarter Microsoft delivers hundreds of products, either as new releases, services, or enhancements to current products and services. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments, made over multiple years, designed to help customers be more productive and secure and to deliver differentiated value across the cloud and the edge.

Here are the major product releases and other highlights for the quarter, organized by product categories, to help illustrate how we are accelerating innovation across our businesses while expanding our market opportunities.

Responding to COVID-19

At Microsoft, our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our employees, striving to protect the health and well-being of the communities in which we operate, and providing technology and resources to our customers and partners to help them do their best work while remote. Additional information about Microsoft’s COVID-19 response can be found here.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

To better execute on Microsoft’s mission, we focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our investor relations ESG website. 

Webcast Details

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer, Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Alice Jolla, chief accounting officer, Keith Dolliver, deputy general counsel, and Michael Spencer, general manager of investor relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time) today to discuss details of the company’s performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. The session may be accessed at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor. The webcast will be available for replay through the close of business on October 27, 2021.

 

 

Constant Currency

Microsoft presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Microsoft has provided this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.


Financial Performance Constant Currency Reconciliation

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Revenue

Operating Income

Net Income

Diluted Earnings per Share

2019 As Reported

$33,055

$12,686

$10,678

$1.38

2020 As Reported

$37,154

$15,876

$13,893

$1.82

Percentage Change Y/Y

12%

25%

30%

32%

Constant Currency Impact

$108

$71

$231

$0.03

Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency

12%

25%

28%

30%

Segment Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 ($ in millions)

Productivity and Business Processes

Intelligent Cloud

More Personal Computing

2019 As Reported

$11,077

$10,845

$11,133

2020 As Reported

$12,319

$12,986

$11,849

Percentage Change Y/Y

11%

20%

6%

Constant Currency Impact

$32

$42

$34

Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency

11%

19%

6%

Selected Product and Service Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation           

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP)

Constant Currency Impact

Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency

Office Commercial products and cloud services

9%

0%

9%

Office 365 Commercial

21%

(1)%

20%

Office Consumer products and cloud services

13%

0%

13%

LinkedIn

16%

0%

16%

Dynamics products and cloud services

19%

(1)%

18%

Dynamics 365

38%

(1)%

37%

Server products and cloud services

22%

(1)%

21%

Azure

48%

(1)%

47%

Windows OEM

(5)%

0%

(5)%

Windows Commercial products and cloud services

13%

(1)%

12%

Xbox content and services

30%

0%

30%

Surface

37%

(1)%

36%

Search advertising excluding traffic acquisition costs

(10)%

(1)%

(11)%

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are “forward-looking statements” are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors such as:

·        intense competition in all of our markets that may lead to lower revenue or operating margins;

·        increasing focus on cloud-based services presenting execution and competitive risks;

·        significant investments in products and services that may not achieve expected returns;

·        acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances that may have an adverse effect on our business;

·        impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings;

·        cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities that could lead to reduced revenue, increased costs, liability claims, or harm to our reputation or competitive position;

·        disclosure and misuse of personal data that could cause liability and harm to our reputation;

·        the possibility that we may not be able to protect information stored in our products and services from use by others;

·        abuse of our advertising or social platforms that may harm our reputation or user engagement;

·        the development of the internet of things presenting security, privacy, and execution risks;

·        issues about the use of artificial intelligence in our offerings that may result in competitive harm, legal liability, or reputational harm;

·        excessive outages, data losses, and disruptions of our online services if we fail to maintain an adequate operations infrastructure;

·        quality or supply problems;

·        the possibility that we may fail to protect our source code;

·        legal changes, our evolving business model, piracy, and other factors may decrease the value of our intellectual property;

·        claims that Microsoft has infringed the intellectual property rights of others;

·        claims against us that may result in adverse outcomes in legal disputes;

·        government litigation and regulatory activity relating to competition rules that may limit how we design and market our products;

·        potential liability under trade protection, anti-corruption, and other laws resulting from our global operations;

·        laws and regulations relating to the handling of personal data that may impede the adoption of our services or result in increased costs, legal claims, fines, or reputational damage;

·        additional tax liabilities;

·        damage to our reputation or our brands that may harm our business and operating results;

·        exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, including the effects of foreign currency exchange;

·        uncertainties relating to our business with government customers;

·        adverse economic or market conditions that may harm our business;

·        catastrophic events or geo-political conditions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, that may disrupt our business; and

·        the dependence of our business on our ability to attract and retain talented employees.

For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Microsoft’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Microsoft’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Microsoft’s Investor Relations department at (800) 285-7772 or at Microsoft’s Investor Relations website at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.

All information in this release is as of September 30, 2020. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.

For more information, press only:

Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications for Microsoft, (425) 638-7777,rrt@we-worldwide.com

For more information, financial analysts and investors only:

Michael Spencer, General Manager, Investor Relations, (425) 706-4400

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://www.microsoft.com/news. Web links, telephone numbers, and titles were correct at time of publication, but may since have changed. Shareholder and financial information, as well as today’s 2:30 p.m. Pacific time conference call with investors and analysts, is available at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.




MICROSOFT CORPORATION


INCOME STATEMENTS

(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue:

   Product

 $15,803

 $15,768

   Service and other

21,351

17,287

      Total revenue

37,154

33,055

Cost of revenue:

   Product

3,597

3,305

   Service and other

7,405

7,101

      Total cost of revenue

11,002

10,406

      Gross margin

26,152

22,649

Research and development

4,926

4,565

Sales and marketing

4,231

4,337

General and administrative

1,119

1,061

Operating income

15,876

12,686

Other income, net

248

0

Income before income taxes

16,124

12,686

Provision for income taxes

2,231

2,008

Net income

 $13,893

 $10,678

Earnings per share:

   Basic

 $1.84

 $1.40

   Diluted

 $1.82

 $1.38

Weighted average shares outstanding:

   Basic

7,566

7,634

   Diluted

7,637

 

7,710

 


 

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENTS

(In millions) (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Net income

 $13,893

 $10,678

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:

  Net change related to derivatives

4

(2)

  Net change related to investments

(201)

577

  Translation adjustments and other

111

(296)

    Other comprehensive income (loss)

(86)

279

Comprehensive income

 $13,807

 $10,957

 


 

BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions) (Unaudited)

 

September 30,

2020

 

June 30,

2020

Assets

Current assets:

   Cash and cash equivalents

 $17,205

 $13,576

   Short-term investments

120,772

122,951

      Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments

137,977

136,527

   Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful
      accounts of $610 and $788

22,851

32,011

   Inventories

2,705

1,895

   Other current assets

13,544

11,482

      Total current assets

177,077

181,915

Property and equipment, net of accumulated
   depreciation of $45,417 and $43,197

47,927

44,151

Operating lease right-of-use assets

9,047

8,753

Equity investments

3,103

2,965

Goodwill

43,890

43,351

Intangible assets, net

6,923

7,038

Other long-term assets

13,034

13,138

            Total assets

 $301,001

 $301,311

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

   Accounts payable

 $12,509

 $12,530

   Current portion of long-term debt

6,497

3,749

   Accrued compensation

5,714

7,874

   Short-term income taxes

2,384

2,130

   Short-term unearned revenue

33,476

36,000

   Other current liabilities

9,476

10,027

      Total current liabilities

70,056

72,310

Long-term debt

57,055

59,578

Long-term income taxes

28,204

29,432

Long-term unearned revenue

2,829

3,180

Deferred income taxes

187

204

Operating lease liabilities

7,753

7,671

Other long-term liabilities

11,525

10,632

         Total liabilities

177,609

183,007

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

   Common stock and paid-in capital - shares
      authorized 24,000; outstanding 7,564 and 7,571

81,089

80,552

   Retained earnings

39,193

34,566

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,110

3,186

         Total stockholders' equity

123,392

118,304

            Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 $301,001

 $301,311


 

CASH FLOWS STATEMENTS

(In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Operations

Net income

 $13,893

 $10,678

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operations:

  Depreciation, amortization, and other

2,645

2,971

  Stock-based compensation expense

1,456

1,262

  Net recognized losses (gains) on investments and derivatives

(128)

11

  Deferred income taxes

(11)

(177)

  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

    Accounts receivable

8,843

10,090

    Inventories

(808)

(561)

    Other current assets

(54)

(438)

    Other long-term assets

(62)

(333)

    Accounts payable

315

(547)

    Unearned revenue

(3,064)

(2,892)

    Income taxes

(983)

(3,336)

    Other current liabilities

(2,951)

(3,320)

    Other long-term liabilities

244

410

        Net cash from operations

19,335

13,818

Financing

Repayments of debt

0

(2,500)

Common stock issued

545

427

Common stock repurchased

(6,743)

(4,912)

Common stock cash dividends paid

(3,856)

(3,510)

Other, net

(235)

286

        Net cash used in financing

(10,289)

(10,209)

Investing

Additions to property and equipment

(4,907)

(3,385)

Acquisition of companies, net of cash acquired,
  and purchases of intangible and other assets

(481)

(462)

Purchases of investments

(14,580)

(23,390)

Maturities of investments

14,266

19,082

Sales of investments

2,414

6,379

Other, net

(2,083)

0

        Net cash used in investing

(5,371)

(1,776)

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(46)

(72)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

3,629

1,761

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

13,576

11,356

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 $17,205

 $13,117


 

SEGMENT REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME

(In millions) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

 

 

 

Productivity and Business Processes

 $12,319

 

 $11,077

Intelligent Cloud

12,986

 

10,845

More Personal Computing

11,849

 

11,133

  Total

 $37,154

 

 $33,055

Operating Income

 

 

 

Productivity and Business Processes

 $5,706

 

 $4,782

Intelligent Cloud

5,422

 

3,889

More Personal Computing

4,748

 

4,015

  Total

 $15,876

 

 $12,686

 

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO USERS (summary only, click here  for full text of notice); All information is unaudited unless otherwise noted or accompanied by an audit opinion and is subject to the more comprehensive information contained in our SEC reports and filings. We do not endorse third-party information. All information speaks as of the last fiscal quarter or year for which we have filed a Form 10-K or 10-Q, or for historical information the date or period expressly indicated in or with such information. We undertake no duty to update the information. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our  Forms 10-Q and 10-K.
Top of Page

Download Earnings Related Files

Information contained in these documents is current as of the earnings date, and not restated for new accounting standards

Microsoft Corp (MSFT)