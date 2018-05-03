Together or apart: 5 ways to celebrate mom
Celebrate the mother in your life whether she’s across town, across the country, or just down the hall. Mother’s Day celebrations might look a little different for you this year, but all the more reason to express your love and gratitude. Here are five ways to show mom just how much she means to you.
1. Capture and create family video, automatically.
The easiest way to create a video is to let the Microsoft Photos app do it for you. In Photos, select Create > Video remix and select the photos and videos you want to include. Or open an album and select the Play button to create a video automatically. You can even add music and video effects. Don’t forget to post and share with extended family and friends too!
2. Help the kids create something fun.
- Create gift coupons. Lend mom a helping hand with custom coupons good for tasks that go above and beyond everyday household chores. Good for help around the yard, folding laundry, washing dishes, vacuuming the house, cleaning their room, or help with a house project of mom’s choosing.
- Put their imagination on display. Help your little ones put on their own version of a Broadway play. Create their own “Mom: The Musical” using their wild imaginations or a mad-libs style template in Microsoft Word for inspiration. They can even create and print tickets for admission.
3. Create ‘honey-d❤️’ certificates.
Give her the gift of your time using simple custom coupons good for chores, errands, or projects you’ll do for her. Get inspired to cover the basics like household chores or yard work—or go above and beyond to do something using your unique skills and talents. Good with computers? Offer to organize and back up files. Got a green thumb? Plant her favorite fruit or vegetable. Finally hang that art you bought years ago in the den or color coordinate her closet. Don’t hold back on your generosity!
4. Put together a family photo slide show.
Grab your favorite family photos, put them into PowerPoint for free online, and create a masterpiece for all to see using a family photo album template. You could even make one of the slides your family tree. Narrate during the slide show, and share loving and funny stories of mom over the years, or just add her favorite music to play during the whole show. Relive that favorite family vacation or the day you were born. Celebrate and share who she was before she became mom.
5. Apart but want to show you care?
Send a gift to her house: flowers, dinner, a spa certificate, or create a World’s Best Mom award for her.