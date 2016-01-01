Windows 10 features help you do great things
Windows is delivering new experiences through Cortana1, Windows Hello2, Windows Ink3 and other features you won’t find anywhere else.NEW WINDOWS 10 FEATURESSHOP WINDOWS 10 DEVICES
Windows 10 Creators Update coming soonCHECK OUT UPCOMING FEATURES
Windows 10 Home or Pro
Windows 10 is the best Windows ever and the full version is still available as it always has been.
Asus Transformer Mini T102HA
Get the best of Windows 10 on a new PC. Combine the latest hardware with the latest innovations including Windows Ink, Cortana, Windows Hello, and more.
Cortana
Cortana1 is your truly personal digital assistant, designed to help you get things done. Count on Cortana to set reminders, work across more of your devices, and become more useful every day.MEET CORTANA
Windows Ink
Naturally capture notes with no need to be logged in.4 Quickly turn thoughts into action with the magic of Windows Ink.3 Powerfully pair inking with Office5 to effortlessly make edits, create content and drive ideas forward.MEET WINDOWS INK
Windows Hello
Windows Hello2 is your password-free sign-in that gives you the most secure way to unlock your Windows devices.6 Using your face, fingerprint or companion device, it recognizes you apart from all others.MEET WINDOWS HELLO
Security
As the most secure Windows ever built, Windows 10 delivers comprehensive protection – including anti-virus, firewall, and anti-phishing technologies – all delivered built-in at no extra cost to you.7LEARN ABOUT WINDOWS SECURITY
Microsoft Edge
The faster, safer browser designed for Windows 10. A browser should do more than browse. Every click, swipe and search should move you forward. Microsoft Edge helps you stay one step ahead.MEET MICROSOFT EDGE
Do more. For less.
This sleek ultra-thin 2-in-1 laptop with Windows 10 and detachable keyboard and pen is proof that good things come in small packages.SHOP ASUS T102
Designed to be different
This versatile 2-in-1 laptop with the latest generation Intel Core i7 processor is productivity at its best.SHOP LENOVO YOGA 910
See the hardware that creates mixed reality experiences at WinHEC 2016 in Shenzhen and TaipeiLearn about WinHEC 2016Learn about mixed reality
Environmental Entrepreneurs
Megan and Marshall Dostal make soaps, candles and lotions from recycled kitchen oil. See how Windows 10 helps Further Products, and how it can help drive your business.
The best Windows ever for gaming
Play great new Xbox games on Windows 10 in native 4K resolution. Stay connected to your gaming community with the Xbox app. And play where you want with in-home streaming and Xbox Play Anywhere*.
Best apps built for doing
Get your favorites fast in the Windows Store, your one-stop shop on your PC, tablet, phone and Xbox One. Easily find and acquire popular free and paid apps, desktop software, PC and Xbox games, movies, TV shows and the latest music.
Runs Office & Windows perfectly
From desktop to web and all the devices in between, Office delivers the tools you need to get work done.GET TO KNOW THE LATEST OFFICE