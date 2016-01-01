  • Windows 10 PC in tent mode
  • Woman sitting at desk ,working in Paint 3D with designer colleagues working on prototypes around her

Two ways to get Windows 10

Prodcut packaging for Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro editions

Windows 10 Home or Pro

$Starting at $119

Windows 10 is the best Windows ever and the full version is still available as it always has been.

WINDOWS 10 HOMEWINDOWS 10 PRO
Asus Transformer Mini T102HA Laptop
  • Windows Hello
  • Cortana
  • Windows Ink
  • Touchscreen
  • Security
SAVE UP TO $70

Asus Transformer Mini T102HA

$Starting at 

Get the best of Windows 10 on a new PC. Combine the latest hardware with the latest innovations including Windows Ink, Cortana, Windows Hello, and more.

SHOP NOWSHOP ALL DEVICES

Features available only on Windows 10 PCs

Features now include: Sticky Notes integrated with Cortana, Windows Hello facial and fingerprint recognition, Microsoft Edge has extensions and pinned tabs, Action Center and Start Menu are customizable, Cortana and music are accessible on the lock screen, and so much more.

CHECK OUT WINDOWS 10 FEATURES
  • Man looking at Cortana on a 2-in-1 device with Cortana on screen while running water in the kitchen sink
  • Man drawing geometrical letter S on on a 2-in-1 while sitting at desk surrounded by graphic design materials
  • Woman typing on a tablet with a keyboard attached while sitting at desk
  • Man looking at screen of a Desktop PC on a glass table while holding a coffee press and mug
  • Woman sitting on a couch looking at a webpage with inked notation displayed on her laptop

  • Cortana

    Cortana1 is your truly personal digital assistant, designed to help you get things done. Count on Cortana to set reminders, work across more of your devices, and become more useful every day.

    MEET CORTANA

  • Windows Ink

    Naturally capture notes with no need to be logged in.4 Quickly turn thoughts into action with the magic of Windows Ink.3 Powerfully pair inking with Office5 to effortlessly make edits, create content and drive ideas forward.

    MEET WINDOWS INK

  • Windows Hello

    Windows Hello2 is your password-free sign-in that gives you the most secure way to unlock your Windows devices.6 Using your face, fingerprint or companion device, it recognizes you apart from all others.

    MEET WINDOWS HELLO

  • Security

    As the most secure Windows ever built, Windows 10 delivers comprehensive protection – including anti-virus, firewall, and anti-phishing technologies – all delivered built-in at no extra cost to you.7

    LEARN ABOUT WINDOWS SECURITY

  • Microsoft Edge

    The faster, safer browser designed for Windows 10. A browser should do more than browse. Every click, swipe and search should move you forward. Microsoft Edge helps you stay one step ahead.

    MEET MICROSOFT EDGE

Windows 10 is best on a powerful, modern device

Count on the broadest range of innovative laptops, 2-in-1’s, portable All-in-Ones, and phones that you can use like a PC. Expect long-lasting batteries, faster processors, and high-resolution displays.

SEE ALL WINDOWS DEVICES
Several types of Windows 10 devices in dynamic formation with an image of two women sitting at a table looking at a tablet screen behind them
Desktop computer with Windows 10 start menu open on screen

Desktops & All-in-Ones

VIEW DESKTOPS
  • The Hulford quadruplets use their ASUS T102 PCs
  • Yasmin uses her Lenovo Yoga 910 PC
  • Megan and Marshall Dostal with Further Products

  • Do more. For less.

    This sleek ultra-thin 2-in-1 laptop with Windows 10 and detachable keyboard and pen is proof that good things come in small packages.

    SHOP ASUS T102

  • Designed to be different

    This versatile 2-in-1 laptop with the latest generation Intel Core i7 processor is productivity at its best.

    SHOP LENOVO YOGA 910

  • See the hardware that creates mixed reality experiences at WinHEC 2016 in Shenzhen and Taipei

    Learn about WinHEC 2016Learn about mixed reality

  • Environmental Entrepreneurs

    Megan and Marshall Dostal make soaps, candles and lotions from recycled kitchen oil. See how Windows 10 helps Further Products, and how it can help drive your business.

Xbox One S controller, as seen from the front with a gameplay image from Forza Horizon 3 behind it

The best Windows ever for gaming

Play great new Xbox games on Windows 10 in native 4K resolution. Stay connected to your gaming community with the Xbox app. And play where you want with in-home streaming and Xbox Play Anywhere*.

EXPLORE XBOX ON WINDOWS 10
Dell laptop facing front with the Windows app Store on screen

Best apps built for doing

Get your favorites fast in the Windows Store, your one-stop shop on your PC, tablet, phone and Xbox One. Easily find and acquire popular free and paid apps, desktop software, PC and Xbox games, movies, TV shows and the latest music.

EXPLORE WINDOWS 10 APPS
Surface Pro 4 with Office applications open on screen displaying inking capability

Runs Office & Windows perfectly

From desktop to web and all the devices in between, Office delivers the tools you need to get work done.

GET TO KNOW THE LATEST OFFICE

* PC hardware requirements may vary for games on Windows 10. Games sold separately. 4K functionality available with supported games, monitors, and graphics chips. Check PC to determine graphics chip compatibility.**PC hardware requirements may vary for games on Windows 10. Gears of War 4, ReCore, Halo Wars 2, and Sea of Thieves coming soon.

1 Cortana available in select markets; experience may vary by region and device. Cortana app required for Android and iOS devices (Requires Android version 4.1.2 or higher, or iPhone 4 with iOS 8.0 or higher).

2 Windows Hello requires specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IR sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices.

3 Touch capable tablet or PC required. Pen accessory may be sold separately.

4 User must enable in settings and have a Bluetooth button on pen.

5 Office may be sold separately.

6 Based on average time comparison between typing a password respectively detecting a face or fingerprint to authentication success.

7 Internet access fees may apply.