Toll fraud malware: How an Android application can drain your wallet
Toll fraud malware, a subcategory of billing fraud in which malicious applications subscribe users to premium services without their knowledge or consent, is one of the most prevalent types of Android malware – and it continues to evolve.
Using process creation properties to catch evasion techniques
We developed a robust detection method in Microsoft Defender for Endpoint that can catch known and unknown variations of a process execution class used by attackers to evade detection. This class of stealthy execution techniques include process doppelganging, process herpadering, and process ghosting.
How security leaders can help their teams avoid burnout
Maria Markstedter, CEO of Azeria Labs, shares insights on the growing interest in Arm assembly and strategies to help security professionals avoid burnout.
4 breakthrough ideas for compliance and data security
Learn how Zero Trust and other data protection strategies can help you overcome four key challenges in compliance management and data governance.
Detecting malicious key extractions by compromised identities for Azure Cosmos DB
Azure Cosmos DB is a fully managed NoSQL cloud database service for modern app development. It offers a variety of advanced built-in features, such as automatic worldwide data replication, lightning-fast response types, and a variety of APIs. In this blog post, we describe security practices for securing access to Azure Cosmos DB and show how monitoring relevant control plane operations can help in the detection of potentially compromised authorization.
Microsoft Defender for Office 365 receives highest award in SE Labs Enterprise Email Security Services test
Microsoft received an AAA Protection Award for Microsoft Defender for Office 365, the highest possible award that vendors can achieve in this test.
Improving AI-based defenses to disrupt human-operated ransomware
To disrupt human-operated ransomware attacks as early as possible, we enhanced the AI-based protections in Microsoft Defender for Endpoint with a range of specialized machine learning techniques that swiftly identify and block malicious files, processes, or behavior observed during active attacks.
Securing your IoT with Edge Secured-core devices
To simplify your IoT security journey, today, we're announcing the availability of Windows IoT Edge Secured-core devices available in the Azure Certified Device catalog from Lenovo, ASUS and AAEON, additionally we're also announcing the availability of devices that meet the Microsoft sponsored Edge Compute Node protection profile which is governed with industry oversight, from Scalys and Eurotech. And learn more on Microsoft's investments in MCU security.
How one Microsoft software engineer works to improve access management
Igor Sakhnov, corporate vice president of Identity and Network Access Engineering, talks with software engineer Rebecca Nzioki about her journey to computer science and Microsoft's Africa Development Center in Kenya.
Making the world a safer place with Microsoft Defender for individuals
Microsoft Defender for individuals helps people keep their families safer online with simplified cybersecurity and cross-platform online protection.
Why strong security solutions are critical to privacy protection
Former three-term Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner Ann Cavoukian, Ph.D., talks about her seven foundational principles of privacy by design and the importance of data privacy.
The many lives of BlackCat ransomware
The use of an unconventional programming language, multiple target devices and possible entry points, and affiliation with prolific threat activity groups have made the BlackCat ransomware a prevalent threat and a prime example of the growing ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) gig economy.