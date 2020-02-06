Microsoft Security 20/20 is nearly here and our team is putting the final touches on what we think will be a memorable event. Microsoft Security 20/20 will put the spotlight on companies and individuals with a clear-eyed view of the security challenges we face and smart solutions to help solve them. By working together, we advance the vision of what’s possible—and our joint customers’ security is stronger because of it.

“Solving our mutual customers’ security challenges is very much a team sport. I’m excited to recognize these leaders in the ecosystem at Microsoft’s inaugural security awards.”

—Andrew Conway, General Manager, Security Product Marketing

About the event

At the inaugural Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards, we’ll celebrate finalists in 16 award categories that span security integration partners, system integrators, and managed security service providers. The awards gala will take place February 23, 2020—the Sunday before the RSA Conference in San Francisco. All finalists have been invited to attend this private event. Opening remarks from Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President of the Cybersecurity Solutions Group, will center around Microsoft’s vision for the security ecosystem and how—together—we’ll help our customers get clarity on security.

“The themes for Microsoft Security 20/20 are vision and clarity. Microsoft is focused on protecting our customers and there is no vision for the future that doesn’t involve security partners. We’re hosting the first Microsoft Security 20/20 partner awards gala to honor security partners that are making an impact through technology development and customer enablement.”

—Rob Lefferts, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Threat Protection

Better together

I passionately believe that the security ecosystem must work together to realize a future where people, information, and companies are safer. Microsoft Security 20/20 honors partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions and services during the past year that put us on the path toward that vision.

The award categories and finalists were selected by a cross functional group within Microsoft. These finalists were chosen among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation. Winners will be chosen based on a vote from a broad swath of Microsoft Security experts, which includes engineers, marketers, partners, managers, security architects, and more.

This blog would not be complete without showcasing each and every one of these amazing companies and visionary industry leaders, because in a kaleidoscope of security threats and news, these finalists offer an inspiring vision for the future.

ISV Partner of the Year

Software vendors that have shown innovation and the ability to drive revenue.

Emerging ISV Disruptor

Partners who show growth potential and have innovative emerging capabilities.

Most Prolific Integration Partner

Partners with numerous integrations across Azure and Microsoft 365 security.

Customer Impact

Independent software vendors (ISVs) that have driven a significant number of customers wins.

Identity Trailblazer

Partners that are driving major identity-related initiatives and educating the market on how to be protect identities.

Security Trailblazer

Partners that are driving major security-related initiatives and educating the market on how to be more secure.

Security Workshop Partner of the Year

Service partners that are driving the most high-quality security workshops.

Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year

Service providers that are increasing usage and adoption rates for Azure security products.

Microsoft 365 Security Deployment Partner of the Year

Service providers that are increasing usage and adoption rates for Microsoft 365 security products.

Security System Integrator of the Year

System Integrators that are working closely with the Cybersecurity Solutions Group to close deals and integrate Microsoft into customers’ environments.

Security Advisory of the Year

Security advisory firms that are building core competencies on top of Microsoft Security solutions and working closely with the Cybersecurity Solutions Group to act as a trusted advisor to Microsoft customers.

Top Managed SOC/MDR

Security operations centers that are supporting the largest customers in the world and building strong intellectual property that layers on top of Microsoft Security solutions.

MSSP/TDR Disrupter

Threat, detection, and response experts that are changing the game for managed security services.

Top Github Contributor

With input from the GitHub team, we identified individuals who are going above and beyond to support the open source community with their GitHub contributions.

Brent Cook (busterb), Rapid7

Ricardo van Zutphen (RicoVZ), Hatching International

Teddy Reed (theopolis), Facebook

Felipe Costa (zimmerle), Trustwave

Sergi Alvarez (radare), NowSecure

Industry Changemaker

Individuals who are making a standout contribution to improving the security community.

Stina Ehrensvard, Yubico

Parker Crockford, Onfido

Eva Chen, Trend Micro

Tracie Martin, DefendCon

Paula Januszkiewicz, CQURE

Election Security Partner of the Year

Organizations that are effecting change for one of our most critical global security challenges—election security.

Learn more

To learn more about Microsoft Security partners, see our partners page. To find out more about what Microsoft’s up to at RSA Conference 2020, read this blog.

