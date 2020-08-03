Microsoft has invested in the security of open-source software for many years and today I’m excited to share that Microsoft is joining industry partners to create the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), a new cross-industry collaboration hosted at the Linux Foundation. The OpenSSF brings together work from the Linux Foundation-initiated Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII), the GitHub-initiated Open Source Security Coalition (OSSC), and other open-source security efforts to improve the security of open-source software by building a broader community, targeted initiatives, and best practices. Microsoft is proud to be a founding member alongside GitHub, Google, IBM, JPMC, NCC Group, OWASP Foundation, and Red Hat.

Open-source software is core to nearly every company’s technology strategy and securing it is an essential part of securing the supply chain for all, including our own. With the ubiquity of open source software, attackers are currently exploiting vulnerabilities across a wide range of critical services and infrastructure, including utilities, medical equipment, transportation, government systems, traditional software, cloud services, hardware, and IoT.

Open-source software is inherently community-driven and as such, there is no central authority responsible for quality and maintenance. Because source code can be copied and cloned, versioning and dependencies are particularly complex. Open-source software is also vulnerable to attacks against the very nature of the community, such as attackers becoming maintainers of projects and introducing malware. Given the complexity and communal nature of open source software, building better security must also be a community-driven process.

Microsoft has been involved in several open-source security initiatives over the years and we are looking forward to bringing these together under the umbrella of the OpenSSF. For example, we have been actively working with OSSC in four primary areas:

Identifying Security Threats to Open Source Projects

Helping developers to better understand the security threats that exist in the open-source software ecosystem and how those threats impact specific open source projects.

Security Tooling

Providing the best security tools for open source developers, making them universally accessible and creating a space where members can collaborate to improve upon existing security tooling and develop new ones to suit the needs of the broader open source community.

Security Best Practices

Providing open-source developers with best practice recommendations, and with an easy way to learn and apply them. Additionally, we have been focused on ensuring best practices to be widely distributed to open source developers and will leverage an effective learning platform to do so.

Vulnerability Disclosure

Creating an open-source software ecosystem where the time to fix a vulnerability and deploy that fix across the ecosystem is measured in minutes, not months.

We are looking forward to participating in future OpenSSF efforts including securing critical open source projects (assurance, response), developer identity, and bounty programs for open-source security bugs.

We are excited and honored to be advancing the work with the OSSC into the OpenSSF and we look forward to the many improvements that will be developed as a part of this foundation with the open-source community.

To learn more and to participate, please join us at: https://openssf.org and on GitHub at https://github.com/ossf.

