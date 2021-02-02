Windows 10 in cloud configuration: The cost-effective, secure, and simple solution for the new digital workforce

Skip to main content
By Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365

Every day, Windows helps millions of people around the world get their work done. Now, more than ever, Windows is critical to keeping business moving, as organizations look to empower their people by enabling them to work from anywhere.

But as I talk to our customers navigating this new digital age, it’s clear that they need to equip people with devices that enable everyone, across every role in the organization, to do their best work. To do that, we need to empower them to deploy and update from a single dashboard, deliver essential apps to every user, provide secure access to corporate networks and resources, and get the necessary data storage to make it easy for users to access their data from any device. And given their many competing demands, customers tell me, again and again, they need this solution to be cost-effective, secure, and simple to deploy. They need it to work seamlessly with Windows and other tools and experiences—including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and OneDrive for Business—that people know and want. And they need it today.

That’s why we developed Windows 10 in cloud configuration. Cloud config is a set of recommended configurations that uses the technology infrastructure you already have—Microsoft Endpoint Manager, Windows 10, and apps—to save you time and money while getting your people the right device to get their work done. With cloud config, your users get a familiar Windows interface and productivity apps while your admins get a familiar management experience. All it takes is a Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise PC, Endpoint Manager, and to apply the cloud configuration apps and settings. And in addition to Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and OneDrive for Business, cloud config gives you the flexibility to securely deploy Win32 and critical line-of-business (LOB) apps either directly to the device or via virtualization.

To adopt cloud config today, check out our new website where you’ll find a step-by-step guide to get set up. We’re also hard at work at a more complete integration into Endpoint Manager to further automate the process. And in the next few weeks, we’ll be announcing more Endpoint Manager innovations designed to make management more cost-effective, simple to adopt, and easy and natural for your users.

As we all work to re-imagine work for a new digital era, we’re listening to our customers and creating the solutions that meet your needs today, while helping you imagine tomorrow’s possibilities. Check out the new Windows 10 in cloud configuration site today, and stay tuned for more announcements coming soon.

