We often hear from customers about the explosion of data, and the challenge this presents for organizations in remaining compliant and protecting their information. We’ve invested in capabilities across the landscape of information protection and information governance, inclusive of archiving, retention, eDiscovery and communications supervision. In Gartner’s annual Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA), Microsoft was named a Leader again in 2019.

According to Gartner, “Leaders have the highest combined measures of Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. They may have the most comprehensive and scalable products. In terms of vision, they are perceived to be thought leaders, with well-articulated plans for ease of use, product breadth and how to address scalability.” We believe this recognition represents our ability to provide best-in-class protection and deliver on innovations that keep pace with today’s compliance needs.

This recognition comes at a great point in our product journey. We are continuing to invest in solutions that are integrated into Office 365 and address information protection and information governance needs of customers. Earlier this month, at our Ignite 2019 conference, we announced updates to our compliance portfolio including new data connectors, machine learning powered governance, retention, discovery and supervision – and innovative capabilities such as threading Microsoft Teams or Yammer messages into conversations, allowing you to efficiently review and export complete dialogues with context, not just individual messages. In customer conversations, many of them say these are the types of advancements that are helping them be more efficient with their compliance requirements, without impacting end-user productivity.

Learn more

Read the complimentary report for the analysis behind Microsoft’s position as a Leader.

For more information about our Information Archiving solution, visit our website and stay up to date with our blog.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving, Julian Tirsu, Michael Hoeck, 20 November 2019.

*This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Microsoft.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.