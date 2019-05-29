New to Microsoft 365 in May—new tools to streamline compliance and make collaboration inclusive and engaging

This month, we’re introducing new tools to help simplify compliance, app updates to boost productivity, and features to foster secure, collaborative user experiences.

Here’s a look at what’s new in May.

Updates from Microsoft Build to help develop people-centered experiences with Microsoft 365

At Microsoft Build this month, we announced several new capabilities in Microsoft 365 to help developers create people-centered, cross-platform experiences.

Tap into your organization’s collective knowledge with Microsoft Search—We announced the general availability of Microsoft Search, an intelligent enterprise search experience that delivers a unified, consistent search experience to help you discover relevant people, content, commands, and activities across all the Microsoft 365 experiences you use daily. Wherever you’re working across Microsoft 365, Microsoft Search can help to complete a task, pick up where you left off, or discover answers or insights. The new Microsoft Search experience is available to all Microsoft 365 users now. To get started, try searching for me in Office.com or my documents in Bing.com.

Derive deep insights about effective work patterns with Microsoft Graph data connect—We also announced the general availability of Microsoft Graph data connect, a service that helps organizations bring together productivity data from the Microsoft Graph with their own business data and derive deep insights about effective work patterns. Microsoft Graph data connect is available through Workplace Analytics.

Modernize your command-line app experience with the new Windows Terminal—In addition, we announced the preview of Windows Terminal, a new feature-rich terminal application for users of command-line tools and shells, including support for tabs, rich text, globalization, configurability, theming and styling, and more. You can get started with the open source code on GitHub; public previews will be released to the Microsoft Store in Windows 10 this summer.

App updates to help people do their best work

This month, we introduced capabilities to help you get more done—including updates to SharePoint and the OneNote, Yammer, and Microsoft To-Do apps.

Deliver an intelligent intranet and build employee engagement—This month at the SharePoint Conference, we announced several new app updates coming this summer. SharePoint home sites deliver a new way for you to bring together news, events, content, conversations, and videos to deliver an engaging “landing page” experience that reflects your voice, your priorities, and your brand. With the upcoming Yammer question and answer feature, you can ask a question and then you or a group admin can mark the best answer. And soon you’ll be able to securely record, upload, and share video from the Microsoft Stream mobile app.

Reduce eye fatigue with Dark Mode in OneNote for Windows 10—OneNote for Windows 10 now offers Dark Mode, giving you a darker canvas and adjusted color scheme to reduce eye fatigue or simply have a change in (screen) scenery. Dark Mode is now available for Office Insiders. Additionally, you can now send an email in Outlook directly to your OneNote for the Windows 10 app. To get started, get or update your OneNote for Windows 10 app.

Improve your focus, wellbeing, network, and collaboration with MyAnalytics—A new MyAnalytics experience delivers outcome-oriented insights to help you make progress in four key areas: network, collaboration, focus, and wellbeing. For example, insights that previously showed you the hours you spent on email, chats, calls, and meetings outside your working hours over the past week now show you the number of days you successfully disconnected after work over the past month. That way, you can set goals and build habits that help you achieve more quiet days. This new experience is generally available to Microsoft 365 Enterprise and Office 365 Enterprise customers who have MyAnalytics as part of the E5 plan, as an add-on to E1 and E3, or with Workplace Analytics.

Add data to Excel directly from a photo with your iOS device—Using the Excel app on your iOS device, you can now take a picture of a printed data table and automatically convert the picture into a fully editable table in Excel. This image-recognition functionality eliminates the need for you to manually enter that data. This capability works across 21 languages and is now available for the Excel app on both Android and iOS.

Create engaging videos with Microsoft Forms in Microsoft Stream—You can now seamlessly add quizzes, forms, or polling directly into Microsoft Stream videos. The Forms integration into Microsoft Stream helps presenters interact with their audience and gives them a way to solicit feedback and measure participants’ comprehension. To get started, click Add a Microsoft Form on the Interactivity tab in Microsoft Stream. In addition, you can also now securely record, upload, and share video from the Microsoft Stream mobile app. Download the latest Microsoft Stream mobile app for iOS and Android to get started.

Make tasks more visible across Microsoft 365 with Microsoft To-Do and Planner—This month, we announced that To-Do integrates with Planner. Now, you can see all your tasks across Microsoft 365 in To-Do, including flagged emails in Outlook and tasks assigned in Planner. View your tasks, deadlines, and details, and plan to get more done throughout your days. To get started, update your To-Do app and click Show List when prompted to Track tasks assigned in Planner.

Streamline records management and access control

New privacy controls allow you to meet compliance obligations and efficiently manage access requests at enterprise scale.

Streamline records management and monitor inappropriate conduct—Several new Advanced Data Governance capabilities help you streamline compliance requirements. You can now use native connectors to import non-Microsoft 365 data—such as data from Facebook and Twitter—into the Microsoft cloud for archival purposes. A new records management solution helps you easily manage business, legal, and HR records in a single location. Lastly, a new machine learning classifier helps you automatically identify offensive language across Exchange email, Microsoft Teams, and select third-party sources. For subscribers of E5 or Advanced Compliance add-on licenses, explore the new capabilities in the Office 365 Security & Compliance center today.

Govern access rights with powerful compliance and auditing controls—We recently announced the public preview of Azure Active Directory (AD) entitlement management. This new solution helps remove barriers to internal and external collaboration by automating employee and partner access requests, approvals, auditing, and review for Office 365, thousands of popular SaaS apps, and any line-of-business app integrated with Azure AD. The feature is available for preview today for users who have Azure AD Premium P2 or EMS E5 licensing. To get started, visit the Azure portal.

Other updates