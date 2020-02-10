I’ve often said our teams should be as diverse as the problems we are trying to solve. Hiring a diverse security team isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s also good business. This is a topic I’m very passionate about, so I was delighted to interview Jane Frankland for the second podcast of Afternoon Cyber Tea, From threat intelligence to chatbots.

Jane founded and ran a cybersecurity company that conducted penetration testing. She also authored the book Insecurity: Why a Failure to Attract and Retain Women in Cybersecurity Is Making Us All Less Safe, and she provides consulting for the cybersecurity community.

Jane and I talked about how important it is for defenders to think like an attacker and the security challenges facing chatbots and other artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. One critical concern that we need to address is the replication of cultural bias in our AI. We both agreed that staffing AI teams with a diverse group of people can help. Jane is a powerful advocate for making cybersecurity and technology spaces more inclusive of women, and she talked through a few research-backed approaches that organizations can take to attract more women to their organizations. It was a great conversation, and I hope you’ll listen to this episode of Afternoon Cyber Tea with Ann Johnson on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

If you will be in San Francisco in February for the RSA Conference, I will be delivering a keynote, “Why your people are still your best cyber defense,” on February 26, 2020 at 4:05 PM. Over the years, I’ve learned that the companies that are most successful at recovering from a cyberattack tend to have two things in common: the right technology and good people. AI and machine learning will be vital tools in the fight for cybersecurity, but so will the human spirit. Join me at this keynote to hear how to create a culture where people are your best defense.

