Get some extra help with school assignments Spending more time on a computer because of remote, distance, virtual, or hybrid learning means it’s a great time to use some key features that can provide extra help with school assignments. Learn how to capture thoughts more quickly, get coaching to improve presentation skills, get assistance with math homework, do two things at once, and more. Whether you’re a parent helping a younger student or a student learning the basics of your computer, these tips are designed to help make schoolwork a little easier.

Capture thoughts more quickly Most people can talk faster than they can type. If that describes you or your student, use speech-to-text to author content in Microsoft Word in Office 365 Education version for some extra help. First-time users of the Dictate feature will be asked to give permission for Word to use the microphone, after which talking and transcribing can begin. Thoughts can be recorded with focus kept intact and productivity preserved. Word will do its best to transcribe everything with capitalization and punctuation. This is especially helpful for kids who have dyslexia, dysgraphia, or who have trouble reading or writing.

Make it easier to start writing Talking through your ideas can be a great way to chip at your writer’s block. Use Dictate in Word to turn speech into on-screen text before coming back to edit. LEARN ABOUT DICTATE

Get coached on presentation skills Practicing presentations while looking into a mirror is a long-standing tradition, but at best it can help you with eye contact and facial expressions. Now you can get extra help on your presentation skills with Presenter Coach in PowerPoint. If you give permission to use your computer’s microphone, it can analyze a speech or presentation. Here’s some of the things Presenter Coach looks out for: Pacing (words per minute)

Pitch

Usage of fillers, like ums, ers, uhs, you knows, etc.

Informal speech

Euphemisms and culturally sensitive terms For example, if you said the phrase, “best man for the job,” Presenter Coach would suggest “best choice for the job” to use more inclusive language.

Prepare in private to give more effective presentations Get real-time feedback on your presentation skills when you rehearse with Presenter Coach in PowerPoint for the web, and get a Rehearsal Report that summarizes recommendations for where you can improve. PREP FOR COACHING

Improve reading comprehension Ever read a large block of single-spaced, tiny-sized text and not comprehend a word of it? Immersive Reader can help with that or can provide extra help to a student who is struggling to learn to read. It takes text and increases the sizes of the letters and spacing between lines, while simultaneously enabling it to be read aloud in voice. As it progresses through the passage, it highlights words for focus. At any time, you can change the reading speed, font, background color, and even highlight which words are nouns, adjectives, or verbs. This powerful tool can also read to you and can translate words or entire documents into 67 languages. It is included in Word, Outlook for the web, OneNote, Teams, Flipgrid, Forms, Microsoft Edge, Minecraft, Whiteboard, and Office Lens.

Redefine the way you read Improve reading, regardless of age or ability. Sustain attention and improve reading speed with Focus Mode and increase fluency when reading other languages. WATCH THE VIDEO

Get help with math assignments Write or type math problems and Math Assistant in OneNote can solve it for you—helping you reach the solution quickly or displaying step-by-step instructions that help you learn how to reach the solution on your own. Math Assistant is a digital tutor that provides help for students and parents on math assignments and homework. Say you were faced with a problem in your textbook with an ask like “solve for x”. Where would you start? With Math Assistant in OneNote, it would be with the draw tool. After solving, you can even go as far as have Immersive Reader read steps aloud and generate quizzes for additional practice to help you learn the concepts, not just get the assignment done.

Learn how to solve math equations Use the draw tool to write out the equation and have Math Assistant walks you through the solution step-by- step! SEE HOW MATH ASSISTANT WORKS

See what you need on screen, side-by-side Your class is streaming in your browser and you’re taking notes in OneNote or “passing notes” in Teams or Skype. Your math notes are in OneNote and you’re doing a math worksheet online. Your reference material is on a web page and you’re answering questions in another app. If you’re still flipping back and forth between the different apps and windows, prepare to be delighted by Snap.

Use Snap to see two things at once Simply drag each app by its windows title to the edge of the screen and it will “snap” to that side, dividing the screen into equal partitions. SEE SNAP