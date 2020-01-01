Celebrate the holidays together, virtually This year, gathering in person might not be possible for a variety of reasons. Read on for how to keep the holiday spirit going even if you’re apart.

Share this page

Everyone has their own vision of what makes a perfect holiday, but there’s one thread that unites us all: coming together to celebrate with loved ones. Carve out time to catch up with friends and loved ones The holidays are the perfect time to comb through old memories and forge new traditions. Video calling makes it easy to spend time together, even when you’re time zones apart. Here are some ideas for how to spend your time while connecting: Keep traditions alive. Light candles or lanterns, decorate your house or tree, open presents, sing carols around the piano, enjoy holiday baking sessions, and more. The memories you plan on making this year can still be shared with your loved ones via video call.

Light candles or lanterns, decorate your house or tree, open presents, sing carols around the piano, enjoy holiday baking sessions, and more. The memories you plan on making this year can still be shared with your loved ones via video call. Give thanks. Make your holiday dinner an online party using Meet Now. You may not be able to pass potatoes in person, but you can share what you’re grateful for, swap stories, and enjoy time with your loved ones virtually.

Make your holiday dinner an online party using Meet Now. You may not be able to pass potatoes in person, but you can share what you’re grateful for, swap stories, and enjoy time with your loved ones virtually. Craft holiday fun. Whether it’s a gingerbread house with graham crackers or cutting out paper snowflakes, create your masterpieces together and then send and share your “nailed it” photos.

Get on everyone’s schedule Make time for your family gathering using an Outlook calendar invite. Outlook keeps track of time zones and daylight saving time so events automatically appear at the correct time on your calendar. BOOK YOUR TIME

Don’t let distance get in the way of celebrating with your friends and family this holiday season. With Meet Now, you can easily get together on a video chat. From virtual holiday gatherings with your family or spontaneous chats with your friends, you can connect no matter where you are. The best part is you don’t need to download an app or sign up for an account to video chat! Just add the Meet Now link to the Outlook calendar invitation you created above.

Make it an online party: free group video calls Connect with your favorite people across the country or the world. Use Meet Now to video chat and talk for free all day or night* on just about any mobile device, tablet, or computer. GET FACE TO FACE

Make a yearbook video This has been a year like no other. Whether you want to document your life at home, work from home, or your adventures beyond your home, capture and share those moments with a Video Recap in Microsoft Photos.

Create and share a Video Recap Movie editing is easy when you organize, edit, and share your memories with Microsoft Photos. Pick a theme, choose a soundtrack, or generate a movie with one click. MAKE A MOVIE

Stroll down memory lane from different perspectives See the events in your life from the eyes of your friends and family with Shared Albums in OneDrive. Invite everyone to combine their photos and videos to get fresh, unique perspectives of memories. Remember, unless it’s a selfie, the person most likely not to be in the picture is the photographer. So make sure everyone’s included with Shared Albums!

Collect and enjoy treasured family photos Create a Shared Album with OneDrive and invite your loved ones to contribute and enjoy memories of vacations, celebrations, and more. MAKE A SHARED FOLDER

Design your own holiday card Create and customize heartfelt holiday greetings for friends and family that you can mail, email, or text. In Microsoft PowerPoint, you can transform each card into something truly special with your own personal touches.

Start from a template and customize it Make someone feel special when you create a custom card just for them. Short on time? Send everyone the same card that best matches your personal style. CREATE A CARD