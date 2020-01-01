3 reasons to consider getting a new computer

We're relying more than ever on the technology in our homes. The refrigerator to keep our stocked-up food cold and safe to eat, the dishwasher to clean endless loads of dishes after eating meals at home, and our devices to keep us connected to the world outside. For a lot of people, basic internet is no longer sufficient; calling and texting doesn't seem like enough. Now people are working, learning, teaching, and connecting from home. Video chatting with family and friends. Streaming first-run movies, binge-watching TV, submitting daily class assignments, video conferencing with global participants—the needs are much more complex. Is your older computer keeping up with what you want to do? If not, look at these simple tips to help you find a new computer so you can do more of what you want and what you love.

1. Make the most of your time with a faster device.

We know that you want to do what you want to do when you want to do it, and it needs to keep up with you, too. Whether that's a faster response time when opening apps, streaming movies or music while you do your work, or surfing the web with all of your saved tabs open, we can help guide you to the device that will do just that.

With the latest Intel processors (the "brain" inside your computer) and solid-state drives ("SSDs" and the storage compartment within your device), starting up your device is up to three times faster than what you may be experiencing on an older device1. What does this mean? It means that you'll have the speed and power you're looking for when working, playing, connecting, or learning online.

How do you choose?

We can help determine the right processor for you, based on your needs. Whether you are looking for an entry-level computer to do the basics, or if you expect a higher level of performance from your device to work and play games, there is something for everyone.

What processor do you need?

Your needs influence what processor is right for you.

Best value, lowest price : The 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 processor is perfect if you're looking for a sub-$500 computer for basic computing tasks.

: The 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 processor is perfect if you're looking for a sub-$500 computer for basic computing tasks. Everyday requirements : If you're looking to balance performance and cost, the 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor helps you find this balance.

: If you're looking to balance performance and cost, the 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor helps you find this balance. Heavy work and play: If you're a gamer or work a lot on your computer, 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 and i9 processors are worth the expense and peace of mind.

A solid-state drive or a hard disk drive?

Which choice is best for you? Differences are based on price, speed, and storage.

SSD : While these may cost you a little extra, they are worth it for the weight, speed, durability, and lower energy usage to have on your device.

: While these may cost you a little extra, they are worth it for the weight, speed, durability, and lower energy usage to have on your device. HDD: Hard disk drives provide a bit more storage at less cost, however with this storage comes a significant impact on performance—so if you like a responsive computer, SSD is the way to go.

2. It's easier to work, play, learn, and connect from anywhere.

On average, modern computers with solid-state drives (SSDs) weigh less than five pounds. And because SSDs consume less power, you'll get longer battery life—on average, eight-plus hours of video playback.2 These portable powerhouses are just what you need to do whatever you want from wherever you are, with or without the cord—even if you are just moving from room to room.

What do you look for to meet these needs?

Consider a 2-in-1 laptop for complete flexibility, giving you the experience of a tablet, usually with a keyboard you can flip over and a touchscreen interface, with the software and computing capability of a laptop for when you need it.

for complete flexibility, giving you the experience of a tablet, usually with a keyboard you can flip over and a touchscreen interface, with the software and computing capability of a laptop for when you need it. Touchscreens are worth it. You love it on your phone, right? Especially with a smaller laptop, tablet or 2-in-1, you'll love it there, too. Pinch and zoom, move things around, or just use it instead of a mouse or touchpad. Once you try it, you'll wonder why you waited so long to get one.

3. You can find something that fits your style and budget.

Computers have more personality these days, and you can choose one that reflects yours.

Buying a device is an investment for today and in the future, but that doesn't mean you have to break the bank. With the broad selection of devices available today, there is a computer that not only fits your budget and personal needs, but your style too. Whether you are looking for thin and light to make moving throughout your home easier, or a new color to match your home office, there are options available for everyone.