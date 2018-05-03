-
AI for GoodProviding technology, resources, and expertise to empower those working to solve humanitarian issues and create a more sustainable and accessible world.
A planetary computer for Earth
We are building a global environmental network, empowering organizations and individuals working to advance sustainability. Together, we’re solving some of today’s toughest environmental challenges.
AI for Earth grants
AI for Earth awards grants to support projects that change the way people and organizations monitor, model, and ultimately manage natural systems.
A new way of seeing
Seeing AI is a research project utilizing AI technology to help the low vision community better see the world around them.
Apply for a grant
Our program awards grants to individuals and organizations working to cultivate intelligent experiences for people with disabilities.
Extending access to AI
This program provides partner organizations with financial grants and technology to help solve global humanitarian issues.
Operation Smile gives hope to more children
Nonprofit partner Operation Smile uses a facial modeling algorithm and Microsoft Pix to improve their surgical outcomes and help more children in need of facial surgeries.
Preserving culture, language, and history
We will support specific individuals and organizations through collaboration, partnership, and investment in AI technology and resources. Together we will seek ways in which we can help to serve as a catalyst for the preservation and enrichment of cultural heritage around the world.
Celebrating priceless architecture in France
The Musée des Plans-Reliefs is bringing architecture to life using AI and mixed reality. Viewers are immersed in an experience that uses technology to recreate a vital piece of French history and culture, based on a relief map of the historic Mont-Saint-Michel.