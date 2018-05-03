AI for Earth

AI for Earth puts AI technology and cloud software in the hands of those working to solve global climate issues.

AI for Accessibility

Leveraging the power of AI to amplify human capability for the more than one billion people globally with a disability.

AI for Humanitarian Action

AI for Humanitarian Action partners with nonprofit and humanitarian organizations working to support disaster recovery, address the needs of children, protect displaced people, and promote human rights.

AI for Cultural Heritage

AI empowers people and organizations dedicated to the preservation and enrichment of cultural heritage.

Microsoft AI is driving innovation

Microsoft is using AI technology and software to empower us to change the world.

