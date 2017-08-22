MakeCode for Minecraft makes learning to code super fun
A few years ago, my group in Microsoft’s research organization began to experiment with tools that make it possible for kids to learn how…
October 23rd, 2017
Earlier this year, we open-sourced a research project called AirSim, a high-fidelity system for testing the safety of artificial intelligence systems. AirSim provides realistic environments, vehicle dynamics and sensing for research into how autonomous vehicles that use AI that can operate safely in the open world. Today, we are sharing an update to AirSim: We have extended the system to include car simulation, which will help advance the research and development of self-driving vehicles. The…
November 13th, 2017
Microsoft researchers have developed a new method for discovering software security vulnerabilities that uses machine learning and deep neural networks to help the system root out bugs better by learning from past experience. This new research project, called neural fuzzing, is designed to augment traditional fuzzing techniques, and early experiments have demonstrated promising results. Software security testing is a hard task that is traditionally done by security experts through costly and targeted code audits, or…
November 13th, 2017
By Microsoft Research Lab - Cambridge and Department of Bioengineering, Rice University The binding of DNA strands by Watson-Crick base pairing is a fundamental process in biotechnology, which is used around the world for reading and writing DNA sequences and for assembling DNA nanostructures. Yet this process remains poorly understood, and there is still no way to accurately predict how quickly two DNA strands will bind. The binding rate of two complementary DNA strands can…
November 8th, 2017
At the 26th ACM Annual Symposium on Operating Systems and Principles, better known as SOSP 2017, my colleagues described a new technology called CrystalNet - a high-fidelity, cloud-scale emulator that helps network engineers nearly eliminate network downtime related to routine maintenance and upgrades as well as software bugs and human errors. A collaboration by Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Research teams, CrystalNet was developed through the application of two years’ worth of research to create an…
October 31st, 2017
On August 15, the sixth annual Microsoft Beauty of Programming Challenge — a programming competition for college students in Asia — came to a close. This year's theme focused on artificial intelligence question and answer (Q&A) projects. The challenge asked each team to create a unique Q&A bot for their college, employing Microsoft Bot Framework and Microsoft Cognitive Services technologies. Some 1,165 teams, representing 168 colleges, entered the competition. By winning a series of preliminary…
October 24th, 2017
A few years ago, my group in Microsoft’s research organization began to experiment with tools that make it possible for kids to learn how to code in the context of Minecraft, the wildly popular game where players build fantastical virtual worlds out of digital blocks, create and play mini-games within the game, and learn to survive monster-filled nights. Confused? That’s okay. Many grownups don’t understand Minecraft. Even if they think they do, they don’t.…
October 23rd, 2017
Alan Turing asked the question “can machines think?” in 1950 and it still intrigues us today. At The Alan Turing Institute, the United Kingdom’s national institute for data science in London, more than 150 researchers are pursuing this question by bringing their thinking to fundamental and real-world problems to push the boundaries of data science. One year ago, The Turing first opened its doors to 37 PhD students, 117 Turing Fellows and visiting researchers, 6…
October 20th, 2017
In a group — Microsoft Research — where most of the researchers have PhDs, what can high school students contribute? How can Microsoft contribute to high school students? Those questions were answered this summer, when Microsoft Research hosted several high-school-age students for a nine-week internship. Said Asta Roseway, fusionist at Microsoft Research and one of the mentors to the high school interns, “We put the students into a maker lab, and gave them a project:…
October 6th, 2017
Emotions make us human. Researchers at The Alan Turing Institute in the United Kingdom are using artificial intelligence and machine learning to push the state of the art in data science to better understand what makes us happy, angry and frustrated. “Our research seeks to try and measure aspects of the world that we, as humans, are hugely aware of but that traditionally we've had near to no numbers on,” says Suzy Moat, an associate…
October 5th, 2017
The explosion of data available today everywhere from biomedicine to the arts is opening new opportunities for researchers with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering and math to pursue creative and collaborative endeavors that have deep societal impact. My research has always been interdisciplinary, which by nature is collaborative and creative. You need experts from different fields and you must make scientific leaps to bring the perspectives, results and methodology from one discipline to another. I…
October 4th, 2017
A technology standard that helps deliver ultra-high definition video to everything from smartphones to stadium displays will receive an Emmy® Award on October 25. The 2017 Primetime Emmy Engineering Award, from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, was announced Wednesday. “HEVC is about twice as good in terms of compression as the standard that came before it. That means if you want to store video on a hard disk or send video over the…
September 29th, 2017
The number one United Nations Sustainable Development Goal is to eliminate poverty, leaving nobody behind. Researchers in the United Kingdom are harnessing the large-scale data-processing power of Microsoft Azure to map the location of every person on Earth to provide the accurate population statistics needed to achieve this international humanitarian goal. “There are about 2 billion people in the world today who are so poor that they earn less every day than the price of…
September 28th, 2017