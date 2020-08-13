Odia Language Text Translation Is Now Available in Microsoft Translator

Today, we are happy to announce that we have added Odia text translation to Microsoft Translator. Odia is available now, or will be available soon, in the Microsoft Translator app, Office, Translator for Bing, and through the Azure Cognitive Services Translator for businesses and developers.

Odia is spoken by 35 million people in India and across the world. It joins Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and English as the 12th commonly used language of the Indian subcontinent to be available in Microsoft Translator.

The Odia language (ଓଡ଼ିଆ)

Odia (pronounced oṛiā) is an Indo-European language native to Eastern India. It is the official language of the Indian state of Odisha and is also spoken in the nearby states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

Odia is one of six languages of India to be granted to the status of a “Classical Language” by the Indian government, and has a history of literature stretching back over 1000 years.

Here are some (more modern) words and phrases in the Odia language.

English Odia (ଓଡ଼ିଆ) Pronunciation Hello ନମସ୍କାର Namascāra My name is… ମୋର ନାମ … Mora nāma … Do you speak Odia? ଆପଣ ଓଡ଼ିଆ କୁହନ୍ତି କି? Āpaṇa ōṛiā kuhanti ki?

Learn more about Odia on Bing.

What you can do with Microsoft Translator

At home

Translate real-time conversations, menus and street signs, websites, documents, and more using the Microsoft Translator app for Windows, iOS, Android, and the web. Learn more

At work

Globalize your business and customer interactions with text and speech translation powered by Translator and Microsoft Speech service, both members of the Azure Cognitive Services family. Learn more

In the classroom

Create a more inclusive classroom for both students and parents with live captioning and cross-language understanding. Learn more

For more information on Microsoft Translator please visit microsoft.com/translator.